Charles Eldon Stephenson, 89, of Kingsley, Iowa passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Mercy One in Sioux City, Iowa.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Arlington Township Cemetery in Moville, Iowa.

The Johnson – Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com