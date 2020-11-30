Donald “Don” Johnson

Donald H. “Don” Johnson, age 79, of Oto, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, due to heart failure, at the Burgess Health Center of Onawa, Iowa.

Donald “Don” Harold Johnson, the son of Harold and Ruby (Diddy) Johnson, was born on September 30, 1941, in Monona County, Iowa. He grew up in the Soldier area. He received his education in the Soldier School District and graduated with the class of 1959.

On December 26, 1968, Don married the love of his life, Kathleen Kruse, in the St. Peter’s United Church of Christ of Mapleton, Iowa. The couple made their home in Solider and were blessed with two sons, Doug and Jeff.

In 1978, the couple moved to their forever home in Oto, Iowa. Don actively farmed from 1978-2012. He enjoyed farming with his two sons and wife Kathy. He was a member of St. Peter’s United Church Christ of Mapleton.

In his spare time, Don enjoyed traveling with Kathy and taking his annual trip to the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was an avid tractor collector and liked attending tractor pulls, tractor rides, and spending time with his friends, family and especially his grandchildren.

Those thankful for sharing in Don’s life include his wife of 51 years, Kathy Johnson of Oto, IA; his children Doug (Stephanie) Johnson and Jeff (Katrina) Johnson, both of Oto, IA; his grandchildren: Teresa Johnson, Dillon Johnson, Christian Johnson, and Katelyn Johnson; brother Dale (Cynthia) Johnson of Castana, IA; sister Darlene (Byron) Kruse of Mapleton, IA; man’s best friend Buddy; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Ruby Johnson.