Harlan Hoeck

Harlan A. Hoeck, age 96, of Moville, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Cherokee Specialty Care of Cherokee.

A graveside service were held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Arlington Cemetery of Moville with the Rev. Barb Spaulding officiating.

Harlan was born April 16, 1924 to Amos and Anna (Rickert) Hoeck in Holstein, Iowa. Harlan was united in marriage to Esther M. Hopp on February 24, 1952 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville.

Harlan worked at Schaeff Namco for 22 years in addition to farming, which was his real passion. He enjoyed being outdoors and working the land. Harlan was an avid sports fan, and he especially loved the Iowa Hawkeyes. He loved watching his children and later grandchildren participate in sports as well.

Harlan was always active, walking and exercising daily, even when he lived at the nursing home. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served on the church council.

Harlan is survived by his children, Roger (Nancy) Hoeck of Holdrege, NE, Randy (Julie) Hoeck of Ankeny, IA and Barb (Jayme) Messerole of Cherokee, IA; grandchildren, Jamie (Kevin) Carlson, Tim Hoeck, Chris (Megan) Hoeck, Jill Hoeck, Amber (Weston) Shupe, Kayla Daniel, Cory (Shayna) Ege, Cody Ege, Curtis (Sidney) Ege; great-granddaughters, Alayna, Emma, Macy, Maddy, Ellie and Jersey; great-grandsons, Cooper, Colby and Cannon.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; his parents, Amos and Anna Hoeck; and siblings, Zenith Yates and Henrietta Larson.