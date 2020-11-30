Hayden Juelfs

On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Hayden Dale Juelfs, age 9, of Correction-ville, was sent to forever be with his little brother, Damon Coll and his best friend and cousin, Blair Newlon. They’ll forever be their wonderful little selves together.

There will be a Celebration of Life on December 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the American Legion Veteran’s Hall of Holstein. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements.

Hayden Dale Juelfs was born on May 26, 2011 to Kelsey McDermott and Ethan Juelfs in Sioux City, Iowa.

Hayden was the kindest, funniest, most caring person anyone could have ever met. He literally would do anything for anyone to make them happy. Everyone who met him loved him on the spot and bragged about how good of a kid he was.

Hayden loved playing video games, especially with his sister Kaelyn and stepdad, Gus. He loved pretty much anything nerdy, especially Dragon Ball Z, Star Wars and anything to do with outer space. You could always be sure he was going to crack a joke. This past summer he found a new love of driving golf carts and playing kickball. Overall he was just a great kid and exactly the type of person who you would want to spend your day with.

Hayden is survived by his parents, Kelsey (Gus) of Correctionville, IA and Ethan (Julie) of Washta, IA; siblings, Kaelyn Juelfs and Oliver Coll of Correctionville, IA and Brantly Wilcox of Ida Grove, IA; grandparents, Audrey and Lawrence McDermott of Anthon, IA; Susie and Doug Eades of Washta, IA; Lon and Tyann Juelfs of Cushing, IA and Gary and Debbie Emery of Albert City, IA; and great-grandmothers, Delores McDermott of Anthon, IA and Pat Carnes of Cherokee, IA.

He is also survived by aunts, Kasi (Dan) Lee of Spencer, IA; Becca, Brianna (Corey), Holly (Steven) and Ashley Eades, all formerly of Washta, IA; and Jeni (Brian) Aman of Kingsley, IA; uncles, Andy (Kate) Juelfs, Charles (Maria) Coll of Holstein, IA and Joseph Coll of Iowa City, IA; cousins, Hudson, Parker, Sawyer, Kynlee, Sincere, Noah, Peyton, Sadie, Sophie, Addison Aman, Ely, Josie, Warren, Jonathan and Addison Coll; and many extended relatives.

Hayden was preceded in death by his little brother, Damon Coll; best friend and cousin, Blair Newlon, cousin, Zack Newlon; his great-grandparents and several aunts and uncles.