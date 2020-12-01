Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — November 3, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

FORTY-FIFTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, Ung, and Wright, De Witt was absent Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve the agenda for November 3, 2020, Carried 4-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 27, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $553,662.91. Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending James Bauerly for his years of service to Woodbury County.

RESOLUTION #13,076

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING JAMES BAUERLY FOR HIS SERVICES TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, James Bauerly has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the County Sheriff Department for 36 years from January 6, 1984 to December 27, 2020.

WHEREAS, the service given by James Bauerly as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends James Bauerly for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, James Bauerly.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 3rd day of November 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending Loxi Arndt for her years of service to Woodbury County.

RESOLUTION #13,077

A RESOLUTION THANKING

AND COMMENDING LOXI ARNDT FOR HER SERVICES TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Loxi Arndt has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the County Sheriff Department for 34 years from April 6, 1987 to January 8, 2021.

WHEREAS, the service given by Loxi Arndt as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by her dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Loxi Arndt for her years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Loxi Arndt.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 3rd day of November 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending Roxanne Hamann for her years of service to Woodbury County.

RESOLUTION #13,078

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING ROXANNE HAMANN FOR HER SERVICES TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Roxanne Hamann has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the County Treasurer’s Office for 25 years from December 13, 1995 to December 31, 2020.

WHEREAS, the service given by Roxanne Hamann as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by her dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Roxanne Hamann for her years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Roxanne Hamann.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 3rd day of November 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the United State of America, parcel #874721100001.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,079

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, the United States of America is the titleholder of real estate Parcel #874721100001 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 874721100001

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP IRREG STRIP ON NW NE NW 21-87-47 AND IRREG

STRIP ON NORTH NW NW 21-87- 47

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has an unpaid balance of taxes owing, and the parcel is owned by a political subdivision of the state; and

WHEREAS, the political subdivision, namely the United States of America, is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcels according to Code of Iowa, 445.63, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 3rd day of November, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the Woodbury County, Iowa, parcels #884714300001, #884723100001, #884723100002, #884723100004.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,080

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County, Iowa are the titleholders of real estate Parcels #884714300001, #884723100001, #884723100002 and #884723100004 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel #884714300001

Woodbury Township NW SW & SW SW 14-88-47

Parcel #884723100001

Woodbury Township NW NW 23-88-47

Parcel #884723100002

Woodbury Township SW NW 23-88-47

Parcel #884723100004

Woodbury Township SW of RD E Ω NW 23-88-47

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has an unpaid balance of taxes owing, and the parcel is owned by a political subdivision of the state; and

WHEREAS, the political subdivision, namely the Woodbury County, Iowa, is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and any future taxes that may be levied against this parcel; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcels according to Code of Iowa, 445.63, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 3rd day of November, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the Woodbury County, Iowa, parcels #884301100009, #884301100010, #884301100012.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,081

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Woodbury County, Iowa is the titleholder of real estate Parcels #884301100009, #884301100010 and #884301100012 located in the City of Sioux City, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 884301100009

KEDRON TOWNSHIP BRIESE FIRST ADDITION LOT 3

Parcel #884301100010

KEDRON TOWNSHIP BRIESE FIRST ADDITION LOT 4

Parcel # 884301100012

KEDRON TOWNSHIP AN IRREG TCT BEING PART OF GOVT LOT 10 IN 1-88-43 DESCRIBED AS COM AT SW COR OF GOVT LOT 10 THNC E 365í TO POB: THNC NE 1100.95í THNC NE 458.76í THNC E 78.95í THNC S 1309.02í THNC W 940.12í TO POB

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has taxes owing for the 2020/2021, tax year and the parcel is owned by Woodbury County, Iowa and

WHEREAS, the organization, namely Woodbury County, Iowa is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 427.3 for the taxes owed for the 2020/2021 tax year and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 3rd day of November 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Kyler Groves, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 11-04-20, $24.31/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 8-26-20. Entry Level Salary: $24.31/hour.; the separation of Haley Hines-Gaal, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 11-06-20. Resignation.; the appointment of Katie Nelson, Custodian, County Sheriff Dept., effective 11-16-20, $15.55/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 9-30-20. Entry Level Salary: $15.55/hour.; the separation of James Bauerly, Deputy Sergeant, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-27-20. Retirement.; and the separation of Roxanne Hamann, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 12-31-20. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve the request of James Bauerly to remain on the County Health and dental insurances. Copy filed.

To approve the service agreement with CJ Cooper to perform annual and preemployment CDL queries. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to receive the final staff report and Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 10/26/20 meeting. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving the Petersen Addition. Carried 4-0.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION #13,082

ACCEPTING AND APPROVING PETERSEN ADDITION

WHEREAS, THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS HAVE REVIEWED AND APPROVED THE FINAL PLAT OF PETERSEN ADDITION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, AND WHEREAS APPROVAL OF THE FINAL PLAT OF PETERSEN ADDITION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS BEEN RECOMMENDED TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS BY THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION. NOW THEREFORE BE, AND IT IS, RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, THAT SAID FINAL PLAT OF PETERSEN ADDITION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, AS HERETO ATTACHED AND FORMING PART OF THIS RESOLUTION BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY IS, ACCEPTED AND APPROVED.

DATED 11-3-2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the Toth and Associates Inc. agreement between owner and engineer for professional services for development of 28th St. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Rad second by Pottebaum to approve the plans for project #L-B(K46)ó73-97. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Wright to reject all bids for the repair of the D12 river bank and allow the county engineer to prepare for an Iowa DOT letting. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to award the bid for the replacement of culvert K-264 to LA Carlson Construction for $92,653.95. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until November 10, 2020.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 3, 2020