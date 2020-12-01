Eugene Hanner

Eugene E. Hanner, 92, of Hornick, Iowa passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Services will be held later in the spring. Waterbury Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Gene was born on a farm east of Climbing Hill, Iowa on , 1928. He was to be the first child of seven born to Earl Franklin and Lizzie Ann (Weber) Hanner.

Gene would grow up in the area between Climbing Hill and Bronson, and would later graduate from high school at Climbing Hill.

Eugene married Donna F Dowling on ,1953 at the German City Church outside of Holly Springs.

They lived in Sioux City for a short while until returning to the Holly Springs area. They purchased Donna’s family farm in 1993 and remained there until their passing.

Eugene was a mechanic and owner and manager of several local gas stations in his career, of which his last was the Coop Gas Station in Hornick. He retired in 1990 due to his legs failing.

Gene was a hard worker and well respected in the community. As the owner of his business he wasn’t able to travel much but he loved the outings with his church and friends.

Earlier in his life he loved to play cards but later when his eyes started to fail he still enjoyed listening to his family play cards.

Gene is survived by two sons, Roger (Jodie) Hanner, Chris Hanner, two daughters, Carmel (Bill) Delay, and Bridget Hanner, 12 grandchildren, Charlie, Cody, Amanda, Seth, Charity, Brock, Candace, Josh, Chauntel, Caleb, Cole, Allyssa, 11 great grandchildren.

He is also survived by two brothers, Ron (Becky) Hanner, Cliff Hanner and one sister Trudy Cuozzo and a brother-in-law Sylvan Luse.

He was proceeded in death by Donna his wife of 66 years, a brother Carl Hanner, Donna Belle (Sylvan) Luse, both Jim and Janice Schram, Vince (Trudy) Cuozzo and Linda (Cliff) Hanner.