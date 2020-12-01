Probate — Geraldine Weinreich
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GERALDINE WEINREICH, Deceased.
PROBATE NO. ESPR019922
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Geraldine Weinreich, Deceased, who died on or about November 7, 2020:
You are hereby notified that on November 16, 2020, the Last Will and Testament of Geraldine Weinreich, deceased, bearing date of June 3, 2003 and the First Codicil to Last Will and Testament of Geraldine Weinreich, deceased, bearing date of August 30, 2019, were admitted to probate in the above named court and that Michelle E. Weinreich was appointed executor of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated: November 16, 2020
/s/ Michelle E. Weinreich
Michelle E. Weinreich
Executor of the Estate
28253 Roosevelt Avenue
Kingsley, IA 51028
/s/ Barry Thompson
Barry Thompson
Attorney for Executor
Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP
4 East 2nd Street, P.O. Box 219
Kingsley, IA 51028
Date of second publication:
December 10, 2020
Probate Code Section 304
Published in The Record
Thursday, December 3, 2020
and Thursday, December 10, 2020