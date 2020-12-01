Probate — Marcia McGraw

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARCIA K. MCGRAW, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056024

Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of MARCIA K. MCGRAW, Deceased, who died on or about October 8, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on November 19, 2020, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated November 19, 2020.

Kathleen M. Gallagher

Administrator of the Estate

1112 Birch Lane

Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

Dale B. Smith

Attorney for the Administrator

PO Box AC, 423 Evans St.

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Date of second publication

December 10, 2020

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 3, 2020

and Thursday, December 10, 2020