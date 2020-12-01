Probate — Marcia McGraw
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARCIA K. MCGRAW, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056024
Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of MARCIA K. MCGRAW, Deceased, who died on or about October 8, 2020:
You are hereby notified that on November 19, 2020, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated November 19, 2020.
Kathleen M. Gallagher
Administrator of the Estate
1112 Birch Lane
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
Dale B. Smith
Attorney for the Administrator
PO Box AC, 423 Evans St.
Sloan, Iowa 51055
Date of second publication
December 10, 2020
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, December 3, 2020
and Thursday, December 10, 2020