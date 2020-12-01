Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — November 10, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County
Payment Date: 11/10/2020

3-Speed Automotive  Parts & Labor #52    249.00
Absolute Mobile Shredding  Shredding Service    80.56
Access Systems Lease  COPIER LEASE    161.96
Advanced Correction  Medical Services    86,128.53
Alford***, Amy J.  Mileage    194.98
American Planning  APA Membership 01/01/20    50.00
Anguiano***, Ana  Mileage    8.06
Appel***, Emily  CPR Online Class    15.68
AT&T Mobility  Telephone    45.54
AUCA Chicago Lockbox  Rugs    249.85
Aventure Staffing  Temp Custodian    1,940.40
Axon Enterprise Inc.  Radio and Related    1,638.00
B & B Cleaning Spec  Janitorial service    1,450.00
Barry Motor Co.  Parts & Labor #94    1,184.09
Beekman***, Steven  Mileage    16.10
Billion GMC Cadillac  Animal Control-Motor    85.40
Blatchford***, Sara  CPR Online Training    40.58
Bomgaars  Disinfecting Wipes    1,402.61
Bound Tree Medical  Gloves    634.56
Brady, Chad  GTC Well Plugging Cost    500.00
Bryce***, Richard  Mileage    9.20
CW Suter & Son Inc.  2nd floor leak repair    1,222.60
Calhoun Burns And Assoc.  2020 Bridge Inspection    9,939.29
Canon Financial Serv.  Contract Charges    97.02
Cardis Mfg Co.  Snow removal, salt 10/    402.50
CDW Government Inc.  Projector    324.53
Center For Disease  Lab Testing    20.00
Century Business Products  Maintenance Contract    118.02
Centurylink  Shop Telephone    72.39
Chatterkick LLC (No. 104030)  Service Area 3 Annual    650.00
Cherokee Public Health  Service Area 3 Prepare    6,245.96
Chesterman CO.  321643  Bottled water    48.00
CHN Garbage Service  Garbage service/Little    1,482.11
City Farmers Inc.  Lawn Service    160.00
Clausen-Rosendahl**  Disinfecting Wipes    33.65
Clayton, Emily  Commission Meeting    43.40
Cole Papers Inc.  Custodial supplies    280.58
Colorado Serum Co.  Med Lab Supplies    155.00
Community Action Agency  MIECHV    5,445.09
Concordance Healthcare  Household Supplies    78.57
Continue Care  Med Lab Supplies    12.50
Control Solutions  Med Lab Supplies    1,369.63
Cooperative Gas & Oil  Fleet Fuel    55.54
Correctionville City  Water    10.45
Crittenton Center  HOPES    21,839.22
Delta Dental Of Iowa  10-27-2020-11-02-2020    4,460.20
Dixon Constr. Co.  BROS-SWAP-CO97(140)–S    34,221.60
Dorsey & Whitney LLC  Legal Services – SBL L    12,400.00
Drent***, Angela A.  Office Supplies    134.31
Dunwell LLC  Replaced plumbing stra    386.00
Ecolab Institutional  Custodial supplies    262.76
Electronic Engineer  Vehicle Installation    11,737.38
Fedex  81003  Postage    16.78
FiberComm  Phone    4,637.92
Finish Line Fuels LLC  Gasoline    1,779.61
Fisher Healthcare  Med Lab Supplies    1,300.20
Floyd Valley Health  Service Area 3 Prepare    2,768.83
Fremont Tire Co.  Tires (4) for ‘16 Ford    686.40
Garvin***, Sheila M.  Mileage    43.47
Glaxosmithkline  Med Lab Supplies    845.55
Godberson-Smith Construction  L-B(M66)–73-97    48,468.22
Grieme***, Kevin  Employee Reimbursement    175.39
HEALTH SERVICES OF  Service Area 3 Prepare    2,079.32
HEALY WELDING  Pipe Culverts    234.00
HEARTLAND PAPER CO.  Custodial supplies    867.65
HISEY, RANDY S.  MHMH029202    252.00
HOME DEPOT PRO  Floor cord protector    9.97
Horizontal Boring  Culvert project    78,400.00
HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Service Area 3 Prepare    1,940.17
HUNWARDSEN***, AMBER  Mileage    18.40
HY VEE FOOD STORES  1184 – Grocery Assistance    298.39
IAN IOWA ASSN OF NA  IAN membership dues/Ty    40.00
Innovational Water  Hydronic Mgmt Program    135.00
INNOVATIVE BENEFIT  11-2-2020-11-8-2020 IB    5,073.97
INTERSTATE BATTERY  Batteries for LEC auto    241.90
IOWA DEPT OF NATURAL  Annual Water Use Fee    95.00
IOWA ENVIRONMENTAL  ASanders  IEHA Virtual    80.00
IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT  School    600.00
IOWA MUNICIPALITIES  WC Premium Installment    25,013.00
IOWA PLAINS SIGNING  Pavement Markings 2020..    61,706.00
IOWA PRISON IND.  Vehicle Decals    599.00
ISSDA  127302  Armstrong membership    25.00
ISTATE TRUCK CENTER  Parts & Labor #200    2,768.37
JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIP  Uniforms    4,659.94
JEO CONSULTING GROUP  Proj. #R171160.00/BL Sh    1,729.75
Jepsen, Marlene  289481  Conservation Accident    766.08
JIMENEZ***, CANDELA Workmans Comp    255.07
JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC.  Hydraulic oil & cable    66.22
Kars Detail Center  500180  Vehicle wash    405.00
KCAU-TV  105776  Advertisement – Veteran    750.00
KLASS LAW FIRM LLP  M/R Matters    2,339.40
LANGUAGE LINE SERVICE  Interpreter Services    1,576.38
LAWSON PRODUCTS INC.  Parts    325.43
LEEDS PHARMACY  Workmans Comp    502.75
LEROY HANSON CO.  American Flag Calendar    375.17
Loffler Companies  Semi Year Contract    92.40
LOGAN CONTRACTORS  Parts AMZ    3,840.68
LONG LINES LTD (SGT 182816)  911  circuits 0610928    400.66
LUTHERAN SERVICES  MIECHV    13,385.25
M & M COPY QUICK INC.  Business Cards    34.28
MAIL HOUSE  148553  Mail Service    2,968.86
MAIL SERVICES LLC  Print & Postage    2,759.60
MALLOY ELECTRIC MOTOR  5HP motor    427.84
MANSFIELD, JOHN  Commission Meeting    30.18
MATHERS CONSTRUCTION CO    L-FM(D50)–73-97    19,309.17
MENARDS  Residence, cabin, shop    572.62
MERCK AND CO. INC. (C 101873)  Med Lab Supplies    999.97
METAL CULVERTS INC.  Pipe Culvert – Project    13,874.50
MID AMERICAN ENERGY  WIT Tower utilities    517.47
MIDWEST WHEEL  Anti-freeze    50.40
MILLER***, MEGAN  Mileage    17.83
Moore, Corbett, Heffernan  MHMH028028    30.00
MORENO***, KATHERINE  Commission Meeting    31.33
MOVILLE CITY OF  Water    15.25
MOVILLE RECORD  Advertising    56.00
MUNDO LATINO NEWSPAPER  DH Intake Clerk Job Ad    135.00
MURPHY TRACTOR  Parts & Labor #411    1,686.97
NATIONAL ASSN CNTY  NACVSO – New Membership    60.00
NELSON***, HEIDI  CPR Class    30.80
NETWORK SERVICES CO.  Custodial Supplies    407.90
O’BRIEN COUNTY PUBLIC  Service Area B Prepare    696.63
OETKEN***, LORI A.  CPR Training    46.90
ONE OFFICE SOLUTION  Office Supplies    1,165.84
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS  Solvents/Cleaners    24.96
OSCEOLA COMMUNITY  Service Area 3 Prepare    520.66
P & W GARAGE  Tire Repair #414    100.00
PATHOLOGY MEDICAL  CLIA Lab Director    125.00
Pestbusters Inc.  Pest control service    100.00
PHYSICIANS CLAIMS  Maintenance Contract    100.00
PRESTO-X INC.  Pest Control    119.00
PRODUCTIVITY PLUS  Vetter Equip/Floor jack    200.00
QUICK LANE  Parts & Labor #601    382.95
RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL  Boiler draft motor rep    2,728.66
RECORD PRINTING  Business Cards    36.52
RML ARCHITECTS LLC  Architect Drawing COVI    2,025.00
Rolling Hills Community  Fiscal Agent Payment    1,845,702.00
ROTO ROOTER (SC-IA)  Pump out septic tanks    602.00
RYAN, LINCOLN  Commission Meeting    33.05
SAMS CLUB (A-GA) Food..    264.73
SANOFI PASTEUR INC.  Med Lab Supplies    4,687.81
SAPP BROS PETROLEUM  Fuel & Diesel    321.92
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK credit card 1803 OC20    4,195.21
SEDGWICK TALLEY ABSTRACT Lien Search – Public    100.00
SERVICE CONSTRUCTION  Saw road Lee Ave for P    324.00
SIGNS BY TOMORROW  Fleet Vehicle Decal    65.00
SIMPCO SIOUXLAND INC.  Professional Services    10,181.48
SIOUX CITY JOURNAL  Advertisement – Salute    1,000.00
SIOUX CITY JOURNAL  Job Advertisements    2,365.49
SIOUX CITY TREAS (4)  Data Processing    219,410.19
SIOUX LAUNDRY INC.  Laundry    2,549.00
SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY  Immunization Services    4,578.78
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT  GTC Well Testing    320.28
SIOUXLAND TAXI  102147  CAH TXIX    134.75
SIOUXLAND TRAILER  Transfer snow plow mou    1,187.63
SKAARE***, OLIVIA  105699  CPR Training    54.95
SOOLAND BOBCAT  Window for track skid    128.07
Spiller***, Izzlee  Work coat    45.17
SQUARE TIRE GORDON  Tires & Tubes #102    791.96
STAPLES (BOX 689020)  Office Supplies    49.00
STATE HYGIENIC LAB  Arsenic Testing    150.00
STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIP  Parts #44    243.17
STEVE’S BEANE PLUMBING  Replace Drinking Fount    200.00
Summit Food Service  Weekly Meals    4,606.80
TITAN MACHINERY INC.  Parts #223    9,282.75
TNT Sales & Service 500281  Equip Maint    94.00
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES  Tyler implementation    687.50
ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH 19  DH Fleet Car Wash    61.20
US BANK (STL-MO)  October 2020 credit ca    2,477.96
WEEKS***, MINDI  104339  CPR Training    29.30
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS  11-1-2020-11-6-2020    107,211.05
WESTERN IOWA EQUIPMENT  Hydraulic hose & fitting    165.96
WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE  Telephone    468.73
WIATEL WESTERN IOWA  Phone & internet service    89.88
WIGMAN CO.  Plumbing supplies    127.53
WILSON, LISA M.  Civil Service Shipping    24.98
WOODBURY CNTY AREA  Landfill Township Payment    25,258.00
WOODBURY COUNTY DEBT  Rent    6,667.00
Woodbury County Emergency  Tax Allocation    14,009.41
YAREMKO***, GERALD  Clothing Allowance    64.19
ZIEGLER INC.  Filters #217    1,361.65
ZVIRGZDINAS***, KELLY  Mileage    56.93
Grand Total:    2,807,280

