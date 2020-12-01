Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — November 10, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 11/10/2020

3-Speed Automotive Parts & Labor #52 249.00

Absolute Mobile Shredding Shredding Service 80.56

Access Systems Lease COPIER LEASE 161.96

Advanced Correction Medical Services 86,128.53

Alford***, Amy J. Mileage 194.98

American Planning APA Membership 01/01/20 50.00

Anguiano***, Ana Mileage 8.06

Appel***, Emily CPR Online Class 15.68

AT&T Mobility Telephone 45.54

AUCA Chicago Lockbox Rugs 249.85

Aventure Staffing Temp Custodian 1,940.40

Axon Enterprise Inc. Radio and Related 1,638.00

B & B Cleaning Spec Janitorial service 1,450.00

Barry Motor Co. Parts & Labor #94 1,184.09

Beekman***, Steven Mileage 16.10

Billion GMC Cadillac Animal Control-Motor 85.40

Blatchford***, Sara CPR Online Training 40.58

Bomgaars Disinfecting Wipes 1,402.61

Bound Tree Medical Gloves 634.56

Brady, Chad GTC Well Plugging Cost 500.00

Bryce***, Richard Mileage 9.20

CW Suter & Son Inc. 2nd floor leak repair 1,222.60

Calhoun Burns And Assoc. 2020 Bridge Inspection 9,939.29

Canon Financial Serv. Contract Charges 97.02

Cardis Mfg Co. Snow removal, salt 10/ 402.50

CDW Government Inc. Projector 324.53

Center For Disease Lab Testing 20.00

Century Business Products Maintenance Contract 118.02

Centurylink Shop Telephone 72.39

Chatterkick LLC (No. 104030) Service Area 3 Annual 650.00

Cherokee Public Health Service Area 3 Prepare 6,245.96

Chesterman CO. 321643 Bottled water 48.00

CHN Garbage Service Garbage service/Little 1,482.11

City Farmers Inc. Lawn Service 160.00

Clausen-Rosendahl** Disinfecting Wipes 33.65

Clayton, Emily Commission Meeting 43.40

Cole Papers Inc. Custodial supplies 280.58

Colorado Serum Co. Med Lab Supplies 155.00

Community Action Agency MIECHV 5,445.09

Concordance Healthcare Household Supplies 78.57

Continue Care Med Lab Supplies 12.50

Control Solutions Med Lab Supplies 1,369.63

Cooperative Gas & Oil Fleet Fuel 55.54

Correctionville City Water 10.45

Crittenton Center HOPES 21,839.22

Delta Dental Of Iowa 10-27-2020-11-02-2020 4,460.20

Dixon Constr. Co. BROS-SWAP-CO97(140)–S 34,221.60

Dorsey & Whitney LLC Legal Services – SBL L 12,400.00

Drent***, Angela A. Office Supplies 134.31

Dunwell LLC Replaced plumbing stra 386.00

Ecolab Institutional Custodial supplies 262.76

Electronic Engineer Vehicle Installation 11,737.38

Fedex 81003 Postage 16.78

FiberComm Phone 4,637.92

Finish Line Fuels LLC Gasoline 1,779.61

Fisher Healthcare Med Lab Supplies 1,300.20

Floyd Valley Health Service Area 3 Prepare 2,768.83

Fremont Tire Co. Tires (4) for ‘16 Ford 686.40

Garvin***, Sheila M. Mileage 43.47

Glaxosmithkline Med Lab Supplies 845.55

Godberson-Smith Construction L-B(M66)–73-97 48,468.22

Grieme***, Kevin Employee Reimbursement 175.39

HEALTH SERVICES OF Service Area 3 Prepare 2,079.32

HEALY WELDING Pipe Culverts 234.00

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. Custodial supplies 867.65

HISEY, RANDY S. MHMH029202 252.00

HOME DEPOT PRO Floor cord protector 9.97

Horizontal Boring Culvert project 78,400.00

HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Service Area 3 Prepare 1,940.17

HUNWARDSEN***, AMBER Mileage 18.40

HY VEE FOOD STORES 1184 – Grocery Assistance 298.39

IAN IOWA ASSN OF NA IAN membership dues/Ty 40.00

Innovational Water Hydronic Mgmt Program 135.00

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT 11-2-2020-11-8-2020 IB 5,073.97

INTERSTATE BATTERY Batteries for LEC auto 241.90

IOWA DEPT OF NATURAL Annual Water Use Fee 95.00

IOWA ENVIRONMENTAL ASanders IEHA Virtual 80.00

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT School 600.00

IOWA MUNICIPALITIES WC Premium Installment 25,013.00

IOWA PLAINS SIGNING Pavement Markings 2020.. 61,706.00

IOWA PRISON IND. Vehicle Decals 599.00

ISSDA 127302 Armstrong membership 25.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER Parts & Labor #200 2,768.37

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIP Uniforms 4,659.94

JEO CONSULTING GROUP Proj. #R171160.00/BL Sh 1,729.75

Jepsen, Marlene 289481 Conservation Accident 766.08

JIMENEZ***, CANDELA Workmans Comp 255.07

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Hydraulic oil & cable 66.22

Kars Detail Center 500180 Vehicle wash 405.00

KCAU-TV 105776 Advertisement – Veteran 750.00

KLASS LAW FIRM LLP M/R Matters 2,339.40

LANGUAGE LINE SERVICE Interpreter Services 1,576.38

LAWSON PRODUCTS INC. Parts 325.43

LEEDS PHARMACY Workmans Comp 502.75

LEROY HANSON CO. American Flag Calendar 375.17

Loffler Companies Semi Year Contract 92.40

LOGAN CONTRACTORS Parts AMZ 3,840.68

LONG LINES LTD (SGT 182816) 911 circuits 0610928 400.66

LUTHERAN SERVICES MIECHV 13,385.25

M & M COPY QUICK INC. Business Cards 34.28

MAIL HOUSE 148553 Mail Service 2,968.86

MAIL SERVICES LLC Print & Postage 2,759.60

MALLOY ELECTRIC MOTOR 5HP motor 427.84

MANSFIELD, JOHN Commission Meeting 30.18

MATHERS CONSTRUCTION CO L-FM(D50)–73-97 19,309.17

MENARDS Residence, cabin, shop 572.62

MERCK AND CO. INC. (C 101873) Med Lab Supplies 999.97

METAL CULVERTS INC. Pipe Culvert – Project 13,874.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY WIT Tower utilities 517.47

MIDWEST WHEEL Anti-freeze 50.40

MILLER***, MEGAN Mileage 17.83

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan MHMH028028 30.00

MORENO***, KATHERINE Commission Meeting 31.33

MOVILLE CITY OF Water 15.25

MOVILLE RECORD Advertising 56.00

MUNDO LATINO NEWSPAPER DH Intake Clerk Job Ad 135.00

MURPHY TRACTOR Parts & Labor #411 1,686.97

NATIONAL ASSN CNTY NACVSO – New Membership 60.00

NELSON***, HEIDI CPR Class 30.80

NETWORK SERVICES CO. Custodial Supplies 407.90

O’BRIEN COUNTY PUBLIC Service Area B Prepare 696.63

OETKEN***, LORI A. CPR Training 46.90

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION Office Supplies 1,165.84

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS Solvents/Cleaners 24.96

OSCEOLA COMMUNITY Service Area 3 Prepare 520.66

P & W GARAGE Tire Repair #414 100.00

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL CLIA Lab Director 125.00

Pestbusters Inc. Pest control service 100.00

PHYSICIANS CLAIMS Maintenance Contract 100.00

PRESTO-X INC. Pest Control 119.00

PRODUCTIVITY PLUS Vetter Equip/Floor jack 200.00

QUICK LANE Parts & Labor #601 382.95

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL Boiler draft motor rep 2,728.66

RECORD PRINTING Business Cards 36.52

RML ARCHITECTS LLC Architect Drawing COVI 2,025.00

Rolling Hills Community Fiscal Agent Payment 1,845,702.00

ROTO ROOTER (SC-IA) Pump out septic tanks 602.00

RYAN, LINCOLN Commission Meeting 33.05

SAMS CLUB (A-GA) Food.. 264.73

SANOFI PASTEUR INC. Med Lab Supplies 4,687.81

SAPP BROS PETROLEUM Fuel & Diesel 321.92

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK credit card 1803 OC20 4,195.21

SEDGWICK TALLEY ABSTRACT Lien Search – Public 100.00

SERVICE CONSTRUCTION Saw road Lee Ave for P 324.00

SIGNS BY TOMORROW Fleet Vehicle Decal 65.00

SIMPCO SIOUXLAND INC. Professional Services 10,181.48

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL Advertisement – Salute 1,000.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL Job Advertisements 2,365.49

SIOUX CITY TREAS (4) Data Processing 219,410.19

SIOUX LAUNDRY INC. Laundry 2,549.00

SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY Immunization Services 4,578.78

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT GTC Well Testing 320.28

SIOUXLAND TAXI 102147 CAH TXIX 134.75

SIOUXLAND TRAILER Transfer snow plow mou 1,187.63

SKAARE***, OLIVIA 105699 CPR Training 54.95

SOOLAND BOBCAT Window for track skid 128.07

Spiller***, Izzlee Work coat 45.17

SQUARE TIRE GORDON Tires & Tubes #102 791.96

STAPLES (BOX 689020) Office Supplies 49.00

STATE HYGIENIC LAB Arsenic Testing 150.00

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIP Parts #44 243.17

STEVE’S BEANE PLUMBING Replace Drinking Fount 200.00

Summit Food Service Weekly Meals 4,606.80

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Parts #223 9,282.75

TNT Sales & Service 500281 Equip Maint 94.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES Tyler implementation 687.50

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH 19 DH Fleet Car Wash 61.20

US BANK (STL-MO) October 2020 credit ca 2,477.96

WEEKS***, MINDI 104339 CPR Training 29.30

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS 11-1-2020-11-6-2020 107,211.05

WESTERN IOWA EQUIPMENT Hydraulic hose & fitting 165.96

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE Telephone 468.73

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA Phone & internet service 89.88

WIGMAN CO. Plumbing supplies 127.53

WILSON, LISA M. Civil Service Shipping 24.98

WOODBURY CNTY AREA Landfill Township Payment 25,258.00

WOODBURY COUNTY DEBT Rent 6,667.00

Woodbury County Emergency Tax Allocation 14,009.41

YAREMKO***, GERALD Clothing Allowance 64.19

ZIEGLER INC. Filters #217 1,361.65

ZVIRGZDINAS***, KELLY Mileage 56.93

———————————————–

Grand Total: 2,807,280

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 3, 2020