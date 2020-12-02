Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — November 10, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
November 10, 2020
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Boardroom on November 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present; John Meis was present by conference call.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve the 11/10/20 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the 10/27/20 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the 10/31/2020 payroll & 11/3/2020 claims.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to not pay the Stone Group Architect invoice received and to inquire about a refund for overpayment to Stone Group Architect per the current agreements and to received final plans for the small and large courtroom.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve
Resolution 111020-1 to have Emmet County join the Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region.  
All votes aye.  Motion Carried.

The Canvass of the 2020 General Election was presented as follows:
For the office of President/Vice President of the United States there were fourteen thousand one hundred and eighty-eight (14,188) votes cast as follows:  Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence received ten thousand four hundred and ninety-two (10,492) votes; Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris received three thousand four hundred and ninety-four (3,494) votes; Roque Rocky De La Fuente and Darcy G. Richardson received thirteen (13) votes; Don Blankenship and William Alan Mohr received seven (7) votes; Ricki Sue King and Dayna R. Chandler received eight (8) votes; Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker received thirteen (13) votes; Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen received one hundred and twelve (112) votes; Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard received two (2) votes; Kanye West and Michelle Tidball received twenty-four (24) votes; scattering received twenty-three (23) votes.

For the office of United States Senator there were fourteen thousand and thirty-nine (14,039) votes cast as follows: Joni Ernst received ten thousand one hundred and forty-five (10,145) votes; Theresa Greenfield received three thousand five hundred and eighty-seven (3,587) votes; Rick Stewart received two hundred and nineteen (219) votes; Suzanne Herzog received seventy-seven (77) votes; scattering received eleven (11) votes.

For the office of United States Representative District 4 there were thirteen thousand seven hundred and seventy-seven (13,777) votes cast as follows: Randy Feenstra received ten thousand one hundred and twenty-six (10,126) votes; J.D. Scholten received three thousand six hundred and twenty (3,620) votes; scattering received thirty-one (31) votes.

For the office of State Senator District 2 there were three hundred and forty-eight (348) votes cast as follows:  Jeff Taylor received three hundred and forty-eight (348) votes.

For the office of State Representative District 3 there were three hundred and forty-nine (349) votes cast as follows: Dennis J. Bush received three hundred and forty-nine (349) votes.

For the office of State Representative District 5 there were eleven thousand three hundred and twenty-eight (11,328) votes cast as follows:  Thomas Jeneary received eleven thousand two hundred and eighteen (11,218) votes; scattering received one hundred and ten (110) votes.

For the office of County Supervisor District 2 there were eleven thousand eight hundred and seventy-one (11,871) votes cast as follows:  Mike Van Otterloo received eleven thousand seven hundred and eighty-one (11,781) votes; scattering received ninety (90) votes.  We therefore declare Mike Van Otterloo to be duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 2 for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Supervisor District 5 there were eleven thousand and twelve (11,012) votes cast as follows: Gary Horton received ten thousand nine hundred and forty-four (10,944) votes; scattering received sixty-eight (68) votes.  We therefore declare Gary Horton to be duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 5 for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Auditor there were eleven thousand five hundred and thirty-three (11,533) votes cast as follows: Stacey Feldman received eleven thousand four hundred and eighty-two (11,482) votes; scattering received fifty-one (51) votes.  We therefore declare Stacey Feldman to be duly elected for the office of County Auditor for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Sheriff there were eleven thousand five hundred and fifty (11,550) votes cast as follows:  Jeff TeBrink received eleven thousand four hundred and fifty-six (11,456) votes; scattering received ninety-four (94) votes.  We therefore declare Jeff TeBrink to be duly elected for the office of County Sheriff for the term of 4 years

For the office of Fredonia Township Trustee there were one hundred and twenty-five (125) votes cast as follows:  Jerry Reuter received one hundred and twenty-five (125) votes.  We therefore declare Jerry Reuter to be duly elected for the office of Fredonia Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

For the office of Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner there were twenty-one thousand one hundred and two (21,102) votes were cast as follows: Joe E. Cain received six thousand seven hundred and ninety-one (6,791) votes; Steven Tonsfeldt received six thousand five hundred and ninety-two (6,592) votes; Tony Schroeder received seven thousand six hundred and fifty-seven (7,657) votes; scattering received sixty-two (62) votes.
We therefore declare Joe E. Cain, Steven Tonsfeldt and Tony Schroeder to be duly elected for the office of Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner for the term of 4 years.

For the office of Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner to fill a vacancy there were nine thousand four hundred and eighty-four (9,484) votes cast as follows: Robert Puetz received nine thousand four hundred and forty-six (9,446) votes; scattering received thirty-eight (38) votes.
We therefore declare Robert Puetz to be duly elected for the office of Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner vacancy for the remainder of the term.

For the office of Agricultural Extension Council there were twenty-six thousand two hundred and thirteen (26,213) votes were cast as follows:  Blaine Reuter received five thousand seven hundred and ninety-seven (5,797) votes; Ed Vondrak received six thousand and sixty-nine (6,069) votes; Rebecca Easton received five thousand four hundred and fifty-three (5,453) votes; Ronald Rohlena received three thousand one hundred and forty-seven (3,147) votes;  Ann Crosgrove received five thousand six hundred and eighty-six (5,686) votes; scattering received sixty-one (61) votes.
We therefore declare Blaine Reuter, Ed Vondrak, Rebecca Easton and Ann Crosgrove to be duly elected for the office of Agricultural Extension Council for the term of 4 years.

For the public measure “Shall the following justice of the Supreme Court be retained in office?”
Edward Mansfield
YES    6998
NO    1708
Susan Kay Christensen
YES    7493
NO    1504
Thomas Waterman
YES    7202
NO    1656
Christopher McDonald
YES    7452
NO    1541

For the public measure “Shall the following judge of the Court of Appeals be retained in office?”
David May
YES    7041
NO    1409
Thomas N. Bower
YES    7051
NO    1448
Sharon Soorholtz Greer
YES    7000
NO    1483
Julie A. Schumacher
YES    7603
NO    1224

For the public measure “Shall the following judge of the District Court 3B be retained in office?”
Duane E. Hoffmeyer
YES    7199
NO    1389
Zachary S. Hindman
YES    7015
NO    1338
Tod J. Deck
YES    7121
NO    1374

For the public measure “Shall the following judge of the District Court 3B Associate be retained in office?”
Mark C. Cord III
YES    6925
NO    1392
Daniel P. Vakulskas
YES    7083
NO    1376
John C. Nelson
YES    7040
NO    1271

For the public measure “Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution, and propose amendment or amendments to same?”
YES – two thousand six hundred and fifty-eight (2,658) votes
NO – eight thousand one hundred and thirty-four (8,134) votes

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the canvass as presented.  Motion Carried.  Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to enter closed session at 10:10 am under 21.5(j) regarding the sale of real estate.  All votes-aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to end closed session and continue the meeting in regular session.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors is publishing notice to hold a public hearing to declare county property on Lincoln St. NE, known as the Residential Care Facility, as surplus property to be sold at a public auction at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve BIX Addition, a minor subdivision, in Section 25 of Portland Township.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve Fisher Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 20 of Stanton Township.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a tile crossing in Section 3/4 of Stanton Township on K49.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a tile crossing in Section 19 of Elgin Township and Section 24 of Grant Township on Key Ave.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Sections 3, 4, 5 of Fredonia Township on 100 St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a contract for the Jasmine Bridge removal.  Motion Carried.

The Board reviewed 2 applicants for possible hire for the motor grader and bridge crew open positions.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:45 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 11-3-2020
A & M Laundry  SHOP SUPPLIES    29.00
AgriVision Equipment  snow blower parts    182.60
Kenneth Ahlers  GROUNDS    613.80
Noel Ahmann  mileage    145.47
City of Akron  UTILITIES    80.92
Akron Hometowner  publications    644.44
APCO International  2021 membership    72.00
Armel Acres Trailer Park  rent assistance    150.00
Arnold Motor Supply  PARTS    65.90
Associates for Psychiatric  service    400.00
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bentson Pest Control  services    100.00
Bomgaars  supplies    144.83
Bugman Pest & Rodent  service    50.00
Casey’s Business  fuel    3570.09
Century Link  phone    574.72
Chapman Overhead Door  BUILDINGS    718.90
Christensen Bros  construction project    12,546.00
Cornhusker International  dump trucks, filters    561,510.42
Culligan Water  water    49.54
Custom Cage  cell partition    875.00
CWD  kitchen supplies    8646.11
Dakota Riggers & Tools  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    291.22
DataSpec Inc.  computer program license    449.00
Des Moines Stamp  SUPPLIES    32.40
Eakes Inc  cleaning supplies    127.75
Earth Services & Abatement  OUT-SIDE ENGINEERING    3500.00
Stacey Feldman  civil service mtg    110.00
FORCE America  PARTS    287.59
Frontier  phone    175.07
Kyle Gengler  sign labor    150.00
Jolynn Goodchild  cell phone allowance    60.00
Gordon Flesch Company  copier maintenance    48.37
Government Forms and Supplies  supplies    299.03
Greenway Lawn Care  winterize irrigation    133.75
GRP & Associates  medical supplies    107.00
Hancock Concrete Products  CONCRETE PIPE    33,229.21
Hennepin County Violation  copies of judgments    56.00
Henry M. Adkins & Son  election equipment    7850.00
Jenna Hodgson  postage    7.00
Jill Holzman  cell phone allowance    90.00
Horizon Distribution  wash card    100.00
ICAP  premium    1285.98
ICEA  SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES    1300.00
IMWCA  work comp. premium    6610.00
Iowa Dept. of Public Safety  IA online system    3894.00
Iowa DOT  DL sales    38.50
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy  jail inservice    750.00
ISU Extension  pesticide testing material    45.00
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    700.65
J.B. Propane  fuel    171.09
Jerico Services  MATERIALS    6750.00
Justin Kellen  SHOULDERS    5790.00
KEMPS  kitchen supplies    176.10
Kimball-Midwest Co.  PARTS    1272.52
City of Kingsley  UTILITIES    33.62
Noelle Kneip  Board of Review wages    406.57
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1720.00
City of Le Mars  utilities    72.83
Le Mars Agri Center  EROSION CONTROL    242.50
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    1799.85
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    37,167.16
Mai Welding Supply  WELDING SUPPLIES    281.50
Mail Services  mv renewal notices    802.25
Marriott West  MEALS & LODGING    282.24
MD Products Inc. PARTS..    1201.76
Metal Culverts Inc.  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    5249.00
Microfilm Imaging Systems  scan/digitizing land deed    2208.00
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    346.17
Midwest Lubricants  GREASE    363.00
Nat’l Assoc of Counties  2021 registration    500.00
Nohava Construction  durolast roof system    22,423.00
Northside Glass Service  OUTSIDE SERVICE    911.00
Northwest Bank  deposit book    72.84
Shawn Olson  supplies    797.15
Mark Oltmanns  GROUNDS    1260.00
One Office Solutions  office supplies    82.21
City of Oyens  UTILITIES    57.78
Pennington County Sheriff  service    60.00
Performance Kennels LLC  decoy course    150.00
Perspective Insurance  insurance renewal    224,357.69
Ply. Co. Board of Health  healthy aging grant    13035.48
Plymouth Co. Employees  insurance reimbursements    5466.29
Ply. Co. Sheriff  criminal/sheriff fees    726.86
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefit reimb.    269.59
Pomp’s Tire Service  TIRES & TUBES    556.87
Premier Communications  utilities    97.26
Primebank  water-spray truck    21.00
Indira Probst  postage    3.80
Quick Supply  PIPE CULVERTS    440.00
Northwest REC  park electric    1940.35
City of Remsen  UTILITIES    134.16
Remsen Bell publications    1066.82
Richards Construction  construction project    133,706.25
Dan Ruhland  sign labor    150.00
Schorg’s Amoco Service  fuel    445.05
Silverstone Group  OPEB report fee    4000.00
Southern Sioux County RWS  water    277.85
Stanard & Associates Inc.  civil service testing    20.00
Luke Steeg  OFFICE CLEANING    74.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    543.80
Stop Stick Ltd. stop sticks    122.00
Storey Kenworthy  absentee envelopes    100.44
Matt Struve  security boxes    78.37
Taggart’s Power Sports  supplies    42.99
The Home Depot Pro  supplies    427.10
The Record  publications    422.48
TNT Sales & Service  supplies    100.00
Total Motors  repairs    2293.74
UMB Bank  bonds    32,010.00
Van’s Sanitation  recycling/garbage    275.00
Verizon  phone    348.58
VISA Prime Bank  Sheriff’s supplies    1165.21
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    41.39
Wal-Mart  supplies    723.31
Williams & Company  FY 2019-20 Audit    15,000.00
Northwest Iowa YES Center  juvenile shelter care    591.00
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    2184.08

Published in The Record
Thursday, December 3, 2020

