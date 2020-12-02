Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — November 10, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

November 10, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Boardroom on November 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present; John Meis was present by conference call. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve the 11/10/20 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the 10/27/20 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the 10/31/2020 payroll & 11/3/2020 claims. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to not pay the Stone Group Architect invoice received and to inquire about a refund for overpayment to Stone Group Architect per the current agreements and to received final plans for the small and large courtroom. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve

Resolution 111020-1 to have Emmet County join the Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region.

All votes aye. Motion Carried.

The Canvass of the 2020 General Election was presented as follows:

For the office of President/Vice President of the United States there were fourteen thousand one hundred and eighty-eight (14,188) votes cast as follows: Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence received ten thousand four hundred and ninety-two (10,492) votes; Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris received three thousand four hundred and ninety-four (3,494) votes; Roque Rocky De La Fuente and Darcy G. Richardson received thirteen (13) votes; Don Blankenship and William Alan Mohr received seven (7) votes; Ricki Sue King and Dayna R. Chandler received eight (8) votes; Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker received thirteen (13) votes; Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen received one hundred and twelve (112) votes; Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard received two (2) votes; Kanye West and Michelle Tidball received twenty-four (24) votes; scattering received twenty-three (23) votes.

For the office of United States Senator there were fourteen thousand and thirty-nine (14,039) votes cast as follows: Joni Ernst received ten thousand one hundred and forty-five (10,145) votes; Theresa Greenfield received three thousand five hundred and eighty-seven (3,587) votes; Rick Stewart received two hundred and nineteen (219) votes; Suzanne Herzog received seventy-seven (77) votes; scattering received eleven (11) votes.

For the office of United States Representative District 4 there were thirteen thousand seven hundred and seventy-seven (13,777) votes cast as follows: Randy Feenstra received ten thousand one hundred and twenty-six (10,126) votes; J.D. Scholten received three thousand six hundred and twenty (3,620) votes; scattering received thirty-one (31) votes.

For the office of State Senator District 2 there were three hundred and forty-eight (348) votes cast as follows: Jeff Taylor received three hundred and forty-eight (348) votes.

For the office of State Representative District 3 there were three hundred and forty-nine (349) votes cast as follows: Dennis J. Bush received three hundred and forty-nine (349) votes.

For the office of State Representative District 5 there were eleven thousand three hundred and twenty-eight (11,328) votes cast as follows: Thomas Jeneary received eleven thousand two hundred and eighteen (11,218) votes; scattering received one hundred and ten (110) votes.

For the office of County Supervisor District 2 there were eleven thousand eight hundred and seventy-one (11,871) votes cast as follows: Mike Van Otterloo received eleven thousand seven hundred and eighty-one (11,781) votes; scattering received ninety (90) votes. We therefore declare Mike Van Otterloo to be duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 2 for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Supervisor District 5 there were eleven thousand and twelve (11,012) votes cast as follows: Gary Horton received ten thousand nine hundred and forty-four (10,944) votes; scattering received sixty-eight (68) votes. We therefore declare Gary Horton to be duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 5 for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Auditor there were eleven thousand five hundred and thirty-three (11,533) votes cast as follows: Stacey Feldman received eleven thousand four hundred and eighty-two (11,482) votes; scattering received fifty-one (51) votes. We therefore declare Stacey Feldman to be duly elected for the office of County Auditor for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Sheriff there were eleven thousand five hundred and fifty (11,550) votes cast as follows: Jeff TeBrink received eleven thousand four hundred and fifty-six (11,456) votes; scattering received ninety-four (94) votes. We therefore declare Jeff TeBrink to be duly elected for the office of County Sheriff for the term of 4 years

For the office of Fredonia Township Trustee there were one hundred and twenty-five (125) votes cast as follows: Jerry Reuter received one hundred and twenty-five (125) votes. We therefore declare Jerry Reuter to be duly elected for the office of Fredonia Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

For the office of Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner there were twenty-one thousand one hundred and two (21,102) votes were cast as follows: Joe E. Cain received six thousand seven hundred and ninety-one (6,791) votes; Steven Tonsfeldt received six thousand five hundred and ninety-two (6,592) votes; Tony Schroeder received seven thousand six hundred and fifty-seven (7,657) votes; scattering received sixty-two (62) votes.

We therefore declare Joe E. Cain, Steven Tonsfeldt and Tony Schroeder to be duly elected for the office of Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner for the term of 4 years.

For the office of Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner to fill a vacancy there were nine thousand four hundred and eighty-four (9,484) votes cast as follows: Robert Puetz received nine thousand four hundred and forty-six (9,446) votes; scattering received thirty-eight (38) votes.

We therefore declare Robert Puetz to be duly elected for the office of Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner vacancy for the remainder of the term.

For the office of Agricultural Extension Council there were twenty-six thousand two hundred and thirteen (26,213) votes were cast as follows: Blaine Reuter received five thousand seven hundred and ninety-seven (5,797) votes; Ed Vondrak received six thousand and sixty-nine (6,069) votes; Rebecca Easton received five thousand four hundred and fifty-three (5,453) votes; Ronald Rohlena received three thousand one hundred and forty-seven (3,147) votes; Ann Crosgrove received five thousand six hundred and eighty-six (5,686) votes; scattering received sixty-one (61) votes.

We therefore declare Blaine Reuter, Ed Vondrak, Rebecca Easton and Ann Crosgrove to be duly elected for the office of Agricultural Extension Council for the term of 4 years.

For the public measure “Shall the following justice of the Supreme Court be retained in office?”

Edward Mansfield

YES 6998

NO 1708

Susan Kay Christensen

YES 7493

NO 1504

Thomas Waterman

YES 7202

NO 1656

Christopher McDonald

YES 7452

NO 1541

For the public measure “Shall the following judge of the Court of Appeals be retained in office?”

David May

YES 7041

NO 1409

Thomas N. Bower

YES 7051

NO 1448

Sharon Soorholtz Greer

YES 7000

NO 1483

Julie A. Schumacher

YES 7603

NO 1224

For the public measure “Shall the following judge of the District Court 3B be retained in office?”

Duane E. Hoffmeyer

YES 7199

NO 1389

Zachary S. Hindman

YES 7015

NO 1338

Tod J. Deck

YES 7121

NO 1374

For the public measure “Shall the following judge of the District Court 3B Associate be retained in office?”

Mark C. Cord III

YES 6925

NO 1392

Daniel P. Vakulskas

YES 7083

NO 1376

John C. Nelson

YES 7040

NO 1271

For the public measure “Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution, and propose amendment or amendments to same?”

YES – two thousand six hundred and fifty-eight (2,658) votes

NO – eight thousand one hundred and thirty-four (8,134) votes

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the canvass as presented. Motion Carried. Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to enter closed session at 10:10 am under 21.5(j) regarding the sale of real estate. All votes-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to end closed session and continue the meeting in regular session. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors is publishing notice to hold a public hearing to declare county property on Lincoln St. NE, known as the Residential Care Facility, as surplus property to be sold at a public auction at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve BIX Addition, a minor subdivision, in Section 25 of Portland Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve Fisher Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 20 of Stanton Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a tile crossing in Section 3/4 of Stanton Township on K49. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a tile crossing in Section 19 of Elgin Township and Section 24 of Grant Township on Key Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Sections 3, 4, 5 of Fredonia Township on 100 St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a contract for the Jasmine Bridge removal. Motion Carried.

The Board reviewed 2 applicants for possible hire for the motor grader and bridge crew open positions.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:45 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 11-3-2020

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 29.00

AgriVision Equipment snow blower parts 182.60

Kenneth Ahlers GROUNDS 613.80

Noel Ahmann mileage 145.47

City of Akron UTILITIES 80.92

Akron Hometowner publications 644.44

APCO International 2021 membership 72.00

Armel Acres Trailer Park rent assistance 150.00

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS 65.90

Associates for Psychiatric service 400.00

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 60.00

Bentson Pest Control services 100.00

Bomgaars supplies 144.83

Bugman Pest & Rodent service 50.00

Casey’s Business fuel 3570.09

Century Link phone 574.72

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 718.90

Christensen Bros construction project 12,546.00

Cornhusker International dump trucks, filters 561,510.42

Culligan Water water 49.54

Custom Cage cell partition 875.00

CWD kitchen supplies 8646.11

Dakota Riggers & Tools CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 291.22

DataSpec Inc. computer program license 449.00

Des Moines Stamp SUPPLIES 32.40

Eakes Inc cleaning supplies 127.75

Earth Services & Abatement OUT-SIDE ENGINEERING 3500.00

Stacey Feldman civil service mtg 110.00

FORCE America PARTS 287.59

Frontier phone 175.07

Kyle Gengler sign labor 150.00

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone allowance 60.00

Gordon Flesch Company copier maintenance 48.37

Government Forms and Supplies supplies 299.03

Greenway Lawn Care winterize irrigation 133.75

GRP & Associates medical supplies 107.00

Hancock Concrete Products CONCRETE PIPE 33,229.21

Hennepin County Violation copies of judgments 56.00

Henry M. Adkins & Son election equipment 7850.00

Jenna Hodgson postage 7.00

Jill Holzman cell phone allowance 90.00

Horizon Distribution wash card 100.00

ICAP premium 1285.98

ICEA SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 1300.00

IMWCA work comp. premium 6610.00

Iowa Dept. of Public Safety IA online system 3894.00

Iowa DOT DL sales 38.50

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy jail inservice 750.00

ISU Extension pesticide testing material 45.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 700.65

J.B. Propane fuel 171.09

Jerico Services MATERIALS 6750.00

Justin Kellen SHOULDERS 5790.00

KEMPS kitchen supplies 176.10

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 1272.52

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 33.62

Noelle Kneip Board of Review wages 406.57

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1720.00

City of Le Mars utilities 72.83

Le Mars Agri Center EROSION CONTROL 242.50

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 1799.85

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 37,167.16

Mai Welding Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 281.50

Mail Services mv renewal notices 802.25

Marriott West MEALS & LODGING 282.24

MD Products Inc. PARTS.. 1201.76

Metal Culverts Inc. CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 5249.00

Microfilm Imaging Systems scan/digitizing land deed 2208.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 346.17

Midwest Lubricants GREASE 363.00

Nat’l Assoc of Counties 2021 registration 500.00

Nohava Construction durolast roof system 22,423.00

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 911.00

Northwest Bank deposit book 72.84

Shawn Olson supplies 797.15

Mark Oltmanns GROUNDS 1260.00

One Office Solutions office supplies 82.21

City of Oyens UTILITIES 57.78

Pennington County Sheriff service 60.00

Performance Kennels LLC decoy course 150.00

Perspective Insurance insurance renewal 224,357.69

Ply. Co. Board of Health healthy aging grant 13035.48

Plymouth Co. Employees insurance reimbursements 5466.29

Ply. Co. Sheriff criminal/sheriff fees 726.86

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 269.59

Pomp’s Tire Service TIRES & TUBES 556.87

Premier Communications utilities 97.26

Primebank water-spray truck 21.00

Indira Probst postage 3.80

Quick Supply PIPE CULVERTS 440.00

Northwest REC park electric 1940.35

City of Remsen UTILITIES 134.16

Remsen Bell publications 1066.82

Richards Construction construction project 133,706.25

Dan Ruhland sign labor 150.00

Schorg’s Amoco Service fuel 445.05

Silverstone Group OPEB report fee 4000.00

Southern Sioux County RWS water 277.85

Stanard & Associates Inc. civil service testing 20.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 543.80

Stop Stick Ltd. stop sticks 122.00

Storey Kenworthy absentee envelopes 100.44

Matt Struve security boxes 78.37

Taggart’s Power Sports supplies 42.99

The Home Depot Pro supplies 427.10

The Record publications 422.48

TNT Sales & Service supplies 100.00

Total Motors repairs 2293.74

UMB Bank bonds 32,010.00

Van’s Sanitation recycling/garbage 275.00

Verizon phone 348.58

VISA Prime Bank Sheriff’s supplies 1165.21

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 41.39

Wal-Mart supplies 723.31

Williams & Company FY 2019-20 Audit 15,000.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile shelter care 591.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 2184.08

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 3, 2020