Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — October 27, 2020

| | 0

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
October 27, 2020
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on October 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 10/27/20 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 10/13/20 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the 10/16/2020 payroll and 10/20/20 claims. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to appoint Jon Moeller to replace Stanley Krosch as Elkhorn Township trustee.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve
Resolution #102720
to set a public hearing date for 10 am on Tuesday, November 11, 2020 for declaring the land and RCF building as surplus for public sale.
Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the Veteran Affairs annual report for FY 2019-2020.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve Bultman Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 31 of Grant Township.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the 2020 Homestead, Military and Disabled Veteran Credit application.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve letting projects: L-SP-1—73-75; LP-SP-2—73-75 to LA Carlson for $95,484.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the bid letting to Richards Construction for $21,250 for Jasmine Bridge removal.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 35 of Remsen Township, Section 2 of Henry Township on 220th St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit to Northwest REC in Section 20 of Garfield Township on C66.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 17/20 of Fredonia Township on C16.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 27/28 of Washington Township on K42.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for a water line in Section 20/28 of Union Township on K64/260th Street.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:20 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 10-20-20
A & M Laundry  SHOP SUPPLIES    58.00
AgriVision Equipment  mower supplies    155.31
Noel Ahmann  postage    38.30
Akron Public Library  FY20/21 funding allocation    18,625.00
Arnold Motor  PARTS    248.89
Bauerly & Langel  court order attorney fees    491.50
Nick Beeck  meal reimb    9.18
Bekins Fire & Safety  SAFETY    237.25
Bob Barker  jail supplies    367.59
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone allowance    60.00
Larry Bohnenkamp  supplies    108.28
Bomgaars  repair    240.18
Carroll Construction  PARTS    369.66
Central Iowa Distributing  custodial supplies    106.40
Century Business Products  MACHINES & FIXTURES    292.37
Century Link  phone    35.79
Chemsearch  GREASE    714.00
Christensen Bros.  construction project    11,895.13
Dan Clement  PAVEMENT MARKINGS    6395.00
Cornhusker International  PARTS    1748.21
Dakota Riggers & Tools  CHAINS & CABLES    176.61
Dean & Associates  court order evaluation    350.00
Victoria DeVos  misc. reimbursements    296.25
Diana Dowhower  custodial supplies    12.40
Eakes Inc.  supplies    838.89
Earl May Garden  shrubs RBWA    77.96
Easy Clean Car Wash  car washes    55.00
Fareway  food/supplies    410.15
Farm & Home Publishers  PLAT BOOK    57.00
Fastenal  custodial supplies    220.07
Federal Highway Administration  Zach Holtgrewe    1940.00
Stacey Feldman  postage/call phone    67.75
Floyd River Materials  shoulderstone    664.80
Floyd Valley Hospital  pass-thru grant    36,417.70
FORCE America PARTS    4567.08
Forestry Suppliers  deer repellent    114.68
Fort Dodge Asphalt  ASPHALT CONCRETE    114,180.63
Frontier  phone services    3935.81
LeMars Truck Stop  fuel    20.08
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    2519.00
Jolynn Goodchild  supplies    17.93
Graham Tire  tires    516.00
H & H Dirt Work  PIPE CULVERTS    42,357.35
Jamie Hauser  mileage    378.35
HGM Associates  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    446.10
City of Hinton  UTILITIES    124.93
Brent Hobson GROUNDS    380.00
Hydraulic Sales & Service  PARTS    553.12
Iowa DOT  SIGNS    233.03
Iowa Assoc of Naturalists  IAN workshop    80.00
Iowa DNR  well permits    75.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy  precision driving school    625.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    426.94
ISU Extension  SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES    90.00
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    69.95
Jim Hawk Truck Trailers  PARTS    78.56
Kellen Excavation  GRANULAR    37,623.88
KEMPS  kitchen supplies    181.90
Kimball-Midwest  PARTS    471.13
Kingsley Public Library  FY20-21 funding allocation    19,267.00
Klass Law Firm  litigation fees    420.00
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1720.00
Lampert Lumber  PIPE CULVERTS    1147.96
City of Le Mars  utilities    1042.35
Le Mars AgriCenter  softener salt    264.60
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    188.09
LeMars Public Library  FY20-21 funding allocation    31,031.00
LeMars Veterinary Clinic  cwd testing    150.00
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    294.36
Loffler Companies  printer contract    821.63
Alan Lucken  mileage    31.05
MCI  phone    9.86
Menards  hand sprayer    473.38
Merrill Public Library  FY20/21 funding allocation    12,310.00
Metal Culverts  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    16,324.60
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    1814.38
Midland Radio Corporation  weather radios    1170.00
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    4302.66
Mr. Muffler  tires/sensor    988.12
Mark Natzic  rent assistance    350.00
Sharon Nieman  cell phone allowance    120.00
Nohava Construction  Durolast roof system    21,902.00
Northside Glass Service  OUTSIDE SERVICE    631.00
Oakleaf Property Management  rent assistance    287.00
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    230.00
Shawn Olson  supplies/equipment    369.52
One Office Solutions  supplies    1146.73
Plains Area Mental Health  inmate medical    600.00
Ply. Co. Board of Health  pass-thru grant    1402.93
Ply. Co. Sheriff  service    34.50
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  garbage services    836.88
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefit reimb.    969.90
Ply County EMA  gloves    70.00
Prairie Rose Care Management  guardianship fees    718.25
Premier Communications  phone    1908.16
Quality Lawn Care  lawn care    105.00
Quality Lube Center  service    57.35
Red’s Printing  printing    3175.06
City of Remsen  utility assistance    300.00
Remsen Public Library  FY20/21 funding allocation    23,767.00
Jill Renken  education expenses    1163.80
Rexwinkel Funeral Homes  transport    1631.25
Richards Construction  construction project    126,098.07
RICOH USA  copier contract    47.24
The Road Guy Construction  construction project    54,957.22
Sam’s Club  supplies    1071.76
Sapp Bros.  fuel    15619.33
SHRED-IT USA shredding    108.71
SIMPCO  Hazmat service    12480.00
Sioux Rivers Regional MHDS  1st half allocations    34,0912.00
Siouxland Concrete  ROADWAY CULVERTS    4805.90
Siouxland Dist Health  well testing    414.00
Southern Sioux County RWS  TILE & INTAKES-REIMB.    5669.58
Stan Houston Equipment  PARTS    12.36
Stanley Convergent Security  security doors    486.00
Luke Steeg  OFFICE CLEANING    74.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  plows    11,800.00
The Home Depot Pro  custodial supplies    270.64
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    229.28
Total Motors  service/repairs    965.40
Town & Country Vet Clinic  vet services    81.57
Treasurer – State of Iowa  cabin taxes    114.00
Brett Udell Trucking  GRANULAR    8024.40
UMB Bank  agent fee    600.00
Union Co. Sheriff  service    55.00
Union County Electric  tower  94.00
US POSTAL SERVICE  stamps    110.00
Van’s Sanitation  RBWA garbage    250.00
Vander Meer Bakery  SAFETY    64.80
Verizon Wireless  cell phones    390.03
VISA  fuel    32.08
Wagner Auto Supply  auto parts    464.64
Duane Walhof  cell phone allowance    49.30
Wendt Repair  TIRES & TUBES    53.86
WesTel Systems trunkline    394.12
Wex Bank  fuel    4610.51
Willson & Pechacek  legal fees    1156.00
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  services    60.00
Northwest Iowa YES Center  juvenile shelter care    2671.00
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    1765.74

Published in The Record
Thursday, December 3, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment