Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — October 27, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 27, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on October 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 10/27/20 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 10/13/20 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the 10/16/2020 payroll and 10/20/20 claims. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to appoint Jon Moeller to replace Stanley Krosch as Elkhorn Township trustee. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve

Resolution #102720

to set a public hearing date for 10 am on Tuesday, November 11, 2020 for declaring the land and RCF building as surplus for public sale.

Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the Veteran Affairs annual report for FY 2019-2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve Bultman Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 31 of Grant Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the 2020 Homestead, Military and Disabled Veteran Credit application. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve letting projects: L-SP-1—73-75; LP-SP-2—73-75 to LA Carlson for $95,484. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the bid letting to Richards Construction for $21,250 for Jasmine Bridge removal. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 35 of Remsen Township, Section 2 of Henry Township on 220th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit to Northwest REC in Section 20 of Garfield Township on C66. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 17/20 of Fredonia Township on C16. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 27/28 of Washington Township on K42. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for a water line in Section 20/28 of Union Township on K64/260th Street. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:20 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 10-20-20

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 58.00

AgriVision Equipment mower supplies 155.31

Noel Ahmann postage 38.30

Akron Public Library FY20/21 funding allocation 18,625.00

Arnold Motor PARTS 248.89

Bauerly & Langel court order attorney fees 491.50

Nick Beeck meal reimb 9.18

Bekins Fire & Safety SAFETY 237.25

Bob Barker jail supplies 367.59

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 60.00

Larry Bohnenkamp supplies 108.28

Bomgaars repair 240.18

Carroll Construction PARTS 369.66

Central Iowa Distributing custodial supplies 106.40

Century Business Products MACHINES & FIXTURES 292.37

Century Link phone 35.79

Chemsearch GREASE 714.00

Christensen Bros. construction project 11,895.13

Dan Clement PAVEMENT MARKINGS 6395.00

Cornhusker International PARTS 1748.21

Dakota Riggers & Tools CHAINS & CABLES 176.61

Dean & Associates court order evaluation 350.00

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 296.25

Diana Dowhower custodial supplies 12.40

Eakes Inc. supplies 838.89

Earl May Garden shrubs RBWA 77.96

Easy Clean Car Wash car washes 55.00

Fareway food/supplies 410.15

Farm & Home Publishers PLAT BOOK 57.00

Fastenal custodial supplies 220.07

Federal Highway Administration Zach Holtgrewe 1940.00

Stacey Feldman postage/call phone 67.75

Floyd River Materials shoulderstone 664.80

Floyd Valley Hospital pass-thru grant 36,417.70

FORCE America PARTS 4567.08

Forestry Suppliers deer repellent 114.68

Fort Dodge Asphalt ASPHALT CONCRETE 114,180.63

Frontier phone services 3935.81

LeMars Truck Stop fuel 20.08

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 2519.00

Jolynn Goodchild supplies 17.93

Graham Tire tires 516.00

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 42,357.35

Jamie Hauser mileage 378.35

HGM Associates OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 446.10

City of Hinton UTILITIES 124.93

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 380.00

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 553.12

Iowa DOT SIGNS 233.03

Iowa Assoc of Naturalists IAN workshop 80.00

Iowa DNR well permits 75.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy precision driving school 625.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 426.94

ISU Extension SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 90.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 69.95

Jim Hawk Truck Trailers PARTS 78.56

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 37,623.88

KEMPS kitchen supplies 181.90

Kimball-Midwest PARTS 471.13

Kingsley Public Library FY20-21 funding allocation 19,267.00

Klass Law Firm litigation fees 420.00

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1720.00

Lampert Lumber PIPE CULVERTS 1147.96

City of Le Mars utilities 1042.35

Le Mars AgriCenter softener salt 264.60

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 188.09

LeMars Public Library FY20-21 funding allocation 31,031.00

LeMars Veterinary Clinic cwd testing 150.00

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 294.36

Loffler Companies printer contract 821.63

Alan Lucken mileage 31.05

MCI phone 9.86

Menards hand sprayer 473.38

Merrill Public Library FY20/21 funding allocation 12,310.00

Metal Culverts CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 16,324.60

MidAmerican Energy utilities 1814.38

Midland Radio Corporation weather radios 1170.00

Midwest Wheel PARTS 4302.66

Mr. Muffler tires/sensor 988.12

Mark Natzic rent assistance 350.00

Sharon Nieman cell phone allowance 120.00

Nohava Construction Durolast roof system 21,902.00

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 631.00

Oakleaf Property Management rent assistance 287.00

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 230.00

Shawn Olson supplies/equipment 369.52

One Office Solutions supplies 1146.73

Plains Area Mental Health inmate medical 600.00

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass-thru grant 1402.93

Ply. Co. Sheriff service 34.50

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency garbage services 836.88

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 969.90

Ply County EMA gloves 70.00

Prairie Rose Care Management guardianship fees 718.25

Premier Communications phone 1908.16

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 105.00

Quality Lube Center service 57.35

Red’s Printing printing 3175.06

City of Remsen utility assistance 300.00

Remsen Public Library FY20/21 funding allocation 23,767.00

Jill Renken education expenses 1163.80

Rexwinkel Funeral Homes transport 1631.25

Richards Construction construction project 126,098.07

RICOH USA copier contract 47.24

The Road Guy Construction construction project 54,957.22

Sam’s Club supplies 1071.76

Sapp Bros. fuel 15619.33

SHRED-IT USA shredding 108.71

SIMPCO Hazmat service 12480.00

Sioux Rivers Regional MHDS 1st half allocations 34,0912.00

Siouxland Concrete ROADWAY CULVERTS 4805.90

Siouxland Dist Health well testing 414.00

Southern Sioux County RWS TILE & INTAKES-REIMB. 5669.58

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 12.36

Stanley Convergent Security security doors 486.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment plows 11,800.00

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 270.64

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 229.28

Total Motors service/repairs 965.40

Town & Country Vet Clinic vet services 81.57

Treasurer – State of Iowa cabin taxes 114.00

Brett Udell Trucking GRANULAR 8024.40

UMB Bank agent fee 600.00

Union Co. Sheriff service 55.00

Union County Electric tower 94.00

US POSTAL SERVICE stamps 110.00

Van’s Sanitation RBWA garbage 250.00

Vander Meer Bakery SAFETY 64.80

Verizon Wireless cell phones 390.03

VISA fuel 32.08

Wagner Auto Supply auto parts 464.64

Duane Walhof cell phone allowance 49.30

Wendt Repair TIRES & TUBES 53.86

WesTel Systems trunkline 394.12

Wex Bank fuel 4610.51

Willson & Pechacek legal fees 1156.00

Woodbury Co. Sheriff services 60.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile shelter care 2671.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 1765.74

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 3, 2020