Sherri Lee Hassebroek, age 59, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, Iowa.

Private Family Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Andringa Funeral Home in Sheldon with Rev. Paul Van Maaren officiating. A Public Graveside Service will be held at 11:15 A.M. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the East Lawn Cemetery in Sheldon.

Sherri Lee Hassebroek was born on October 29th, 1961 in Sioux City, Iowa. She was the daughter of LeRoy and Karen (Stocking) Edwards. She was the first child and grew up with two younger brothers and a younger sister.

She graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 1980. After high school she studied nursing for two years at Western Iowa Tech in Cherokee and Sioux City. After college she lived in Pierson, Iowa.

She was united in marriage to Michael Dean Hassebroek of Sheldon, Iowa on August 2, 1985 in Niagara Falls, New York. They made the trip there on Mike’s motorcycle. She first met Mike when their families lived next door in Sibley, Iowa. Sherri and Mike lived in Sheldon and had three sons.

She worked as an RN at the Primghar Care Center nursing home for over 30 years.

Sherri loved spending time with her family at home and traveling to family gatherings. She loved decorating her house for every season and holiday.

She would take a vacation with her husband and kids to the Black Hills almost every year. They also enjoyed camping and boating. She was always so caring and kind to the people she knew and anyone she met. She always had a big smile when she talked. Just like her mother Karen, she made for a great nurse.

She will be remembered as a great wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend.

She passed away at her home in Sheldon on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Those left to cherish her memories are her parents, LeRoy Edwards of McCook, SD and Karen Edwards of Kingsley, IA; her three sons, Jeffrey Alan Hassebroek and his two children, Landon James and Adeline Lee of Sioux Falls, SD; Justin Tyler Hassebroek of Sheldon, IA and Jordan Michael Hassebroek of Sheldon, IA; two brothers, Darin Edwards of Sheldon, IA and Travis Edwards of Spencer, Iowa; and a sister, Angela Putensen of Cushing, IA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike, in 2017; her brother-in-law, Gregg Hassebroek; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wallace and Lorena Hassebroek.