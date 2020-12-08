Correctionville City Council Minutes — December 7, 2020

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting – December 7, 2020

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on December 7, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Ron Sanderson, Sonya Kostan, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: Bob Beazley.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, seconded by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

BUSINESS

1. The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2021-22 budget.

With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 7:45 PM.

Signed:

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

Attest:

CARLA MATHERS, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 10, 2020