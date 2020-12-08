| logout
Correctionville City Council Minutes — December 7, 2020
Correctionville City Council
Special City Council Meeting – December 7, 2020
CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on December 7, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.
ROLL CALL: Ron Sanderson, Sonya Kostan, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: Bob Beazley.
APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, seconded by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.
BUSINESS
1. The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2021-22 budget.
With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 7:45 PM.
Signed:
NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor
Attest:
CARLA MATHERS, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, December 10, 2020