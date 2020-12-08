Donna Seablom

Donna M. Seablom, 88, of Pierson, Iowa died Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Funeral Service is Thursday, December 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Meadow Star Methodist Church in rural Washta, Iowa. Visitation is Wednesday, December 9 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley.

Donna Maxine Harm was born August 14, 1932, Pierson, Iowa, the daughter of Fritz A. and Marjorie H. (Culler) Harm. She grew up in Pierson graduating from Pierson High School in 1949.

She married H. W. “Bud” Seablom on February 26, 1960 at Pierson Methodist Church. Following their marriage Donna and Bud lived and farmed on their farm in rural Pierson.

Bud passed away on January 1, 2000. Following his passing Donna continued to live on the farm. Donna enjoyed fishing, gardening, farming, and most of all being a mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her son, Arlen (Julie) Seablom, Pierson, daughter, Julie Lukins, Holstein, IA, and son, Norman (LeAnn) Seablom, Pierson, grandsons, Chad (Kristi) Lukins, Luke (Jaci) Seablom, Tony (Ashley) Seablom, granddaughters, Cory (Dan) Bendixon, Crystal (Travis) Jepsen, Wendy Peebles and Kelly (Evan) Cook, great-grandchildren, Brittany and Matt Lukins, Maggie Bendixon, Joe Sokolowski, Luci and Jake Seablom, Devin and Lexus Eldridge, Ashley and Wesley Peebles, and Adilynn and Douglas Arlo Cook with a great-great- granddaughter, Haelyn Sokolowski and a great-great-grandson, Kane Sokolowski. Also surviving is a sister, Sandra Wright of Correctionville and Larry Harm of Bettendorf, IA.

Preceding Donna in death were her parents, husband, H.W. “Bud” Seablom, son-in-law, Fred Lukins, brother, Kenneth Harm, brother-in-law, LeRoy Wright, sisters-in-law, Phyllis and Deanna Harm, parents-in-law, John G., and Ruth H. Seablom, nephews, Jeff and Richard Harm and great-nephew, Nick Harm.

Memorials may be directed to the Meadow Star Methodist Church.