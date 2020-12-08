Maple Valley Anthon-Oto School Board Agenda — December 14, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, December 14, 2020

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring/Open Enrollment

B. District Beverage Contract

C. Policy Review 100 Series

D. Special Education Deficit for SBRC approval

E. FY 20 Audit Report

F. December Graduates Class of 20-21

V. Discussion Items

A. Joint Board Meeting with CO-U during January, 2021

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Early Graduates for 20-21

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. High School Registration Guide

B. School Calendar for 2021-2022

VIII. Announcements

A. Winter Break: December 23rd, 2020 – January 4th, 2021

Staff Training January 4th, 2021 and Classes Resume January 5th, 2021

B. Next meeting – Monday, January 11, 2021 in Mapleton

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 10, 2020