Moville City Council Minutes — December 2, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Mike Ofert, and Tom Conolly are present. John Parks and Joel Robinson are absent.

Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance for October, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

No permits to review. No speakers during Open Forum. Guests include Chad Thompson, Joe Barnes, Dawn Thomas, Edgar Rodriguez and Jerry Sailer.

Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. No Police Department update was given. Council considered the LMI-funded owner-occupied proposal from SIMPCO. Conolly motioned to approve this contract, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed payment of $7152.29 in unpaid overtime wages worked by Rodriguez from July 1, 2018 to February 1, 2020. Malm motions to approve the payment, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. The subcontractor has not yet submitted the paperwork, so action was not taken at this time on Change Order #2 from SuBSurfco for Ridge Phase II.

Council reviewed the contract between the City of Moville and the Moville Area Medical Clinic, Inc. for the sale of land at 631 Frontage Road. Council found a few immaterial typing errors and Thompson will amend those. Ofert motions to approve the contract pending the recommended changes, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed the bids for remodel of the pool shelter house and took no action at this time. Council requests time to review the information and revisit the issue on a future agenda.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed.

With no further business, Malm motioned to adjourn at around 6:40 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 10, 2020