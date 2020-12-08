Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — November 24, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

NOVEMBER 24, 2020

FORTY-EIGHTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, Ung, Wright, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence. There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the agenda for November 24, 2020, Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the November 17, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $648,701.64. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Steven Pickering, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-08-20, $21.29/hour, 4%=$.83/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 3 to Class 2. Copy filed.

To approve the request of Sheila Garvin to remain on the County health insurance. Copy filed.

To receive the 1st quarter from SIMPCO for fiscal year FY20-21. Copy filed.

To receive the Juvenile Detention Center October population report. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Woodbury County, parcels #874812400005, #874813100008, #874813100009, #874813200005, and #874531400015.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,096

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County, Iowa are the titleholders of real estate Parcels #874812400005, #874813100008, #874813100009, #874813200005, and #874531400015 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel #874812400005

Liberty Township Irreg Tract SW SE 12-87-48

Parcel #874813100008

Liberty Township Irreg Tract NE NW 13-87-48

Parcel #874813100009

Liberty Township Irreg Tract SE NW 13-87-48

Parcel #874813200005

Liberty Township Irreg Tract NW NE 13-87-48

Parcel #874531400015

Westfork Township Irreg Tract SE SE 31-87-45

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has an unpaid balance of taxes owing, and the parcel is owned by a political subdivision of the state; and

WHEREAS, the political subdivision, namely the Woodbury County, Iowa, is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and any future taxes that may be levied against this parcel; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcels according to Code of Iowa, 445.63, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 24th day of November, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the agreement with SIMPCO. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for bridge replacement project #L-B(K46)ó73-97. The bids are as follows:

* Graves Construction — $1,515,008.32

* Dixon Construction, Correctionville, IA — $1,795,370.80

* Prahm Construction, Slayton, MN — $1,937,771.10

* Godbersen-Smith Construction, Ida Grove, IA — $2,005,288.04

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the bids and refer them back to the County Engineer for recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

There was no action taken to award the bid for bridge replacement project #L-B(K46)ó73-97.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve contract and bond for project #Weir repair P3 & P35 with Peterson Contracting for $179,385.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the Annual Urban Renewal Report for FY 2019-20. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until December 1, 2020.

