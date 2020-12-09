Dorothy Struve, 90 of Pierson passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City, IA.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 12, with CDC guidelines for COVID being followed at Rohde Funeral Home in, Kingsley, IA, with Rev. Tami Groth of Salem Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery, Pierson, IA. A visitation will be held Friday, December 11, 5:00—7:00 p.m. with CDC guidelines being followed and a prayer service @ 7:00 p.m. all at the Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA.

Dorothy Elaine Benson was born January 06, 1930, Ipswich, SD, the daughter of Alfred E. and Anna G. (Tolefson) Benson. As a young child her family moved to the Pierson, IA area where she grew up in the Pierson area graduating from Pierson High School in 1948. She married LeRoy Struve on June 20, 1954 in Pierson. Following their marriage Dorothy and LeRoy made their home in Pierson where they raised their family.

Dorothy always worked cleaning houses and at the Wild Rose Café in Pierson, Iowa. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who took great pride in family. She was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church for many years.

Survivors include her two sons, Dan (Deb) Struve, Moville, Doyle (Dawn) Struve, Pierson, and a daughter, Cindy (Tom) Slinger, Pierson, 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, LeRoy, brothers, Bernard, Marvin, Ernie and Don Benson and her sister, Norma Clausen.