Lois Roggatz

Lois L. Roggatz, age 83, of Correctionville, Iowa (formerly of Anthon, Iowa), passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020, in the Trinity Lutheran Church of Anthon, Iowa. Rev. Marty Davis will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Good Hope Cemetery of rural Correctionville, Iowa. A visitation (family will not be present) will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 13, 2020, in the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s proclamation, masks are mandatory and social distancing guidelines apply during all services. During the visitation we are limited to 15 people in the facility at a time. Please plan accordingly.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Lois Lorraine Roggatz, the daughter of Leonard and Pauline (Sharkey) Newman, was born on May 12, 1937, in Woodbury County, Iowa. She received her education in Correctionville and Anthon, Iowa. On November 20, 1955, Lois married Wayne Roggatz in the Trinity Lutheran Church of Anthon.

She spent her whole life working alongside her husband on the family farm. She was a faithful member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Anthon and active in LWML and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Lois loved to craft, play cards, and cook. She will be fondly remembered for her Famous Brownies that everyone enjoyed for many years.

Lois treasured spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also loved family gatherings and visiting with all of her relatives.

Survivors left to cherish her memory include her children: Debbie (John) O’Connell of Anthon, IA; Sherrie Arvin of Colorado; and Douglas (Kristine) Roggatz of Anthon, IA; grandchildren: Bill O’Connell and children Madison and Lane of Cushing, IA; Mike O’Connell of Anthon, IA; Christopher Arvin, Vanessa Arvin and her son Jayce, all of Colorado; Eric (Jen) Roggatz and children Paige and Piper of West Melbourne, FL; Kilee (Matt) Tully and children Allison, Charlotte, and one on the way of Monticello, IA; Kari (Nick) Harvey and children Eleanor and Hayden of Altoona, IA and Ethan Roggatz of Anthon, IA; a brother, Ronald (Karen) Newman of Anthon, IA; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and brothers-in-law Alvin (Sandy) Roggatz and Don (Mary Jo) Roggatz and their families of Correctionville, IA.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Roggatz; an infant son, Duane Ray Roggatz; her parents, Leonard and Pauline Newman; parents-in-law Carl and Ellen Roggatz; her grandparents; and her brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Linda Roggatz.