Geri P. Bruning, age 95, of Holstein, passed away on Wednesday, December 09, 2020 at AbiliT Holstein Senior Living of Holstein.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Holstein Cemetery of Holstein with Pastor Bob Lewis officiating the service. Burial will be held at the Holstein Cemetery of Holstein. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no service or visitation held at this point in time. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed towards Geri’s family for her favorite charity.

Geraldine “Geri” Bruning was born December 22, 1924 in Danbury, Iowa to Herbert and Florence (Cassens) Gehrts. She was a graduate of Holstein High School.

Geri was united in marriage to LaVerne Bruning on December 22, 1942 at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Holstein. To this union four children were born.

Geri worked as a nurse’s aide at Horn Memorial Hospital. She was active in St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. Geri enjoyed walking, reading, traveling, and golfing, but especially loved time spent with family.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jeannette Bruning; daughter, Vicki (Orrin) Armiger; and sons, Theodore (Shelley) Bruning and Thomas Bruning; grandchildren, Cheri Cipperly, Christie Fredrichsen, Kelly Bruning, Steph Armiger, Matt Armiger, Susan Cleveland, Shane Bruning, Marc Bruning and Brady Bruning; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brother, Ronald (Rita) Gehrts and sister, Kathy Bicking.

Geri was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Florence Gehrts; husband, LaVerne; son, Brian Bruning; brother, Norman Gehrts; sister, Bette Grell and daughter-in-law, Donna Bruning.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the AbiliT Holstein Senior Living for mom’s wonderful care during her stay.

