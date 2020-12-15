Marshall Uhl

Marshall Lewis Uhl, 79, of Danbury, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society of Holstein, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury, Iowa. Father Richard D. Ball and Father Andy Sohm officiated. Committal Services followed in the Danbury Catholic Cemetery of Danbury, Iowa.

The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Battle Creek, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.christensenvanhouten.com

Marshall Lewis Uhl was born on December 25, 1940, on a farm near Oto, Iowa. The son of George and Elizabeth (Livermore) Uhl. He passed away on December 8, 2020, at the age of 79 years, 11 months, 8 days at the Good Samaritan Home of Holstein, Iowa.

Marshall grew up on a farm near Battle Creek, Iowa. He received his education at the St. Mary’s Catholic School of Danbury and graduated with the class of 1959.

He married the love of his life, Sheryl Smith, on July 5, 1962. The couple were blessed with four children: Dena, Dan, Kirk, and Kim.

A man of the earth, Marshall farmed all of his life. He loved working the land and raising livestock. He was a devoted caregiver throughout his life, lovingly caring for his wife after an illness for 20 years and for his mother in the last years of her life. His Catholic faith was very important and he was a faithful member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury.

In his free time, Marshall enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and grilling. He also loved music and dancing, card and marble games, and having drinks and snacks with his friends and neighbors.

Marshall had a soft spot for children which was evident whenever they were around. His grandchildren were the highlight of his life and he always had them laughing. He was proud of his family and often spoke of them with pride and joy.

A loving husband, dad, pa bear & grandpa will be dearly missed by his family, friends and caregivers at Good Sam.

Those left to treasure his memory are his children Dena Schroeder of Denison, IA; Kirk Uhl and Connie of Anthon, IA; and Kim and husband Mike Pope of Oto, IA; daughter-in-law Nancy Uhl of Anthon, IA; grandchildren Amanda Schroeder of Des Moines, IA; Ali Schroeder of Des Moines, IA; Kysa Moore of Danbury, IA; and Charlie Spatz of Anthon, IA; brothers Robert “Bob” (Myrna) Uhl of Battle Creek, IA and William “Bill” (Charlotte) Uhl of Battle Creek, IA; sister-in-law Theresa Uhl of Sioux City, IA; and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Marshall was preceded in death by his loving wife Sheryl Uhl; his son Dan Uhl; parents George and Elizabeth Uhl; siblings LeeAnn Uhl and Richard Uhl; and his son-in-law, Greg Schroeder.