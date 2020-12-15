Norman Schmidt

Norman William Schmidt, age 85, of Danbury, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Willow Dale Wellness Village of Battle Creek, Iowa.

Norman William Schmidt, the son of William F. and Emma K. (Hanson) Schmidt, was born on February 27, 1935, in Anthon, Iowa. He received his education in the Anthon Community School District. When his schooling was complete, he entered the workforce as a farmhand.

On July 17, 1953, Norman married Leona I. Kollbaum in Anthon. To this union four sons were born: David, Brian, Russell, and Scott. Norman continued to work as a farmhand for various farmers and was also employed in construction and as a factory worker throughout his lifetime. His

favorite job was working during his retirement years on the farm for Gary “Einar” Seuntjens.

Norman loved working with his horses and tinkering out in his shop. He enjoyed a competitive game of cards, putting puzzles together, and playing bingo.

“Stormin Norman” will be remembered by many for enjoying coffee with neighbors and his joking around.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, David (Ann) Schmidt of Mapleton, IA; Brian (special friend Lori) Schmidt of Oto, IA; Russell (Darla) Schmidt of Holstein, IA and Scott (Kelly) Schmidt of Danbury, IA; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; brothers Darwin “Butch” (Betty) Schmidt of Early, IA; Kenneth Schmidt of Sioux City, IA, Darrell Schmidt of Danbury, IA; a brother-in-law Eugene (Linda) Kollbaum of Bronson, IA; sisters-in-law Roberta Houlsworth of Anthon, IA; June (Tom) Gray of Sioux City, IA and Lyla Kollbaum of Anthon, IA; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Emma Schmidt; his wife Leona Schmidt; a brother, Gayland Schmidt; sisters Martha and Mary Schmidt (in infancy); a granddaughter, Nicole Schmidt; sisters-in-law Betty Schmidt, Marge Schmidt, Ruth (Bill) Malone, Delores Diamond and Darlene (Ronnie) Zimmerman; and a brother-in-law, Henry Kollbaum.