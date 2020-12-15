Sharon Caskey

Sharon Ann Caskey, 80, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at a local hospital.

A private funeral service was held 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 15 at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Sharon Ann Heath was born in Correctionville, Iowa, on Sept. 12, 1940, to Orval and Ada (Edwards) Heath. Sharon attended school in Correctionville. She was active in the choir and band, and enjoyed playing the saxophone.

Sharon was involved in Girl Scouts and was a Rainbow Girl. Sharon enjoyed writing poems when she was in school and she wrote many poems for special events over her lifetime.

Sharon was united in marriage to Eldon Putzier on June 15, 1957. To this union, nine children were born; they later divorced.

Sharon met Steven Caskey at Mr. Donut and they were married on Aug. 1, 1986. Steve brought another daughter into the family. Steve passed away three days after Sharon.

Sharon spent many hours in her kitchen cooking for her clan. She taught Sunday school and was a Den Mother. Sharon also worked as a nurse’s aide.

Sharon and Steve were long time members ARC of Woodbury County and were very active in advocating for individuals with disabilities. Both Steve and Sharon helped out with events and writing many letters to government officials to help advocate for the rights of individuals with disabilities.

Sharon also spent her time gardening, cooking, canning for her large family. Sharon enjoyed cooking and is known for her chocolate covered peanut butter balls, banana bread, and her jellies and jams.

Steve and Sharon joined the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, they were sealed together on July 26, 2006 in a Temple in Omaha.

Sharon is survived by her three sons, Donald (Cindy) Putzier of Arkansas, Dale Putzier of California, Dennis Putzier of Illinois; five daughters, Deb (Chris) Fegenbush, Tina (Doug) Young, Krystal (Doug) Gough, all of Sioux City; Kandi Putzier and Mary Caskey of Lawton; sisters-in-law, Sandy Heath and Penny Caskey; her special daughters, Sherry Riedemann, Lisa LaCroix, Cynthia McCollum, Crystal Thompson, Nancy Mullally and Beth Smyser; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sharon enjoyed her grandchildren and was very proud of all them.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Bud and David Putzier; her ex-husband, Eldon; her brother, Don; her son-in-law, Darlo Mitchell; her brother and sister-in-law, Douglas and Mickey Caskey; her mother-in-law, Donna Martin; her father-in-law, Darrel Caskey, and her stepfather-in-law, Glen Martin.