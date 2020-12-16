Bronson City Council Minutes — December 8, 2020

Bronson City Council

City Council Minutes

December 8, 2020

Due to COVID-19, council meeting was held in Community side of City Hall so we could do social distancing and we all wore masks

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll: Jamie Amick, Dave West, Chad Merchant, and Doug Williams. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of November, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 31 hrs. and 14 minutes and responded to 0 call for service. Additionally, deputies spent 7 hour and 16 minutes performing school related activities. Sheriff-elect Chad Sheehan was also present. He introduced himself to the council and Mayor. He reported that he will continue with the 28E Agreement with the town and would like to have an annual town hall with all the small towns.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was not present for the ambulance report.

Maintenance: CJ was present. Council had some questions on the S&S bill on the new tractor. CJ answered them. Councilman Amick reported that someone dumped a load of branches about half way up to where they are supposed to be dumped out by the lagoon. They will have to be moved.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was not present. He gave his report to Mayor Garnand. On the new water project, 17 installs of the new meters is complete. 5 more installs are scheduled for Thursday. It was brought up that there are quite a few volunteer trees growing again up by the lagoon. After much discussion, there was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to hire someone to cut down the saplings for around $600.00. Tordon will need to be put on them to kill them down to the root.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

59.52

General

4377.63 8653.35

Garbage

2247.37 3130.42

Road Use Tax

3129.94 1118.82

Ambulance

1502.00 257.89

Water

6787.58 17,375.70

Sewer

1770.43 1656.20

Local Option Sales Tax

10,736.05 1583.33

Insurance

307.39 0.00

NOV. TOTAL REVENUE

$30,917.91

NOV. DISBURSEMENTS

$33,775.71

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular November 10th meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR DECEMBER 2020 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

WIATEL telephone bill $65.93

Moville Record publication of minutes $314.58

Siouxland Health Dept. bacteriological testings $10.00

Metering & Tech Solutions new water meters $5831.07

Rodney Propane city hall $134.75

Rodney Propane city hall $110.00

Iowa Rural Association dues $225.00

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees $130.00

Iowa One Call locates $19.80

Postmaster 6 rolls of stamps $330.00

Brown Supply water meter project $55.00

D&H Drain Cleaning water meter project $730.00

Mosquito Control of Iowa mosquito spraying 2020 $1450.00

Siouxland Well Co. septic tank pump out $165.00

S&S Equipment work on tractor and mowers $2467.80

Menards supplies to put up Christmas lights $77.49

Woodbury County Library asking tax $6399.00

PCC ambulance billing $252.98

Jason Garnand reimb. for cloud $171.19

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Solar sign for school crossing: Councilman Merchant will order this in the next couple days.

2. Aureon Grant: Clerk Jessen has submitted the application for the 4th quarter Aureon grant.

3. Discussion on property along Front Street that is up for sale. Joel Robinson contacted the Mayor that he might be interested in putting a couple houses on the front of the property that is up for sale. Joel had not gotten back to the Mayor and our attorney as of the meeting on Tuesday night.

4. Contract for mosquito control: After much discussion, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to go with Mosquito Control of Iowa for another year.

5. American Fence: said they would repair the ballfield fence due to the flooding by Dec. 15th. Eric contacted Clerk Jessen about the fence the day after the council meeting. Due to COVID complications they might not have it done by the 15th. He said he would start tearing out the fence and is waiting for supplies to show up. Clerk Jessen said as long as the work is being started and it is done by end of Dec. that would be OK.

6. Christmas tree for city hall: Council and Mayor would like Clerk Jessen to get a Christmas tree and decorations for city hall. Clerk Jessen said she would.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Councilman West: Christmas light on the corner of Maple and Front Street is not working. Councilman Amick will get a hold of MidAmerican.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 7:20 PM.

