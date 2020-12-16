Cushing City Council — December 1, 2020

Cushing City Council Minutes

December 1, 2020

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:31 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler. Absent: Alex Rabbass

Also present: Tom Grafft with ISG, Deputy Zane Chwirka

Motion by VanHouten seconded by Joy to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) November 3, 2020 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 4/0.

Claims

Anfinson Farm Store Permapatch 362.73

AT &T Firemen Cell 62.01

Boerner & Goldsmith Lawyer Fees 95.00

Contractors Supply Gaco Patch 333.09

Don’s Pest Control Fire Station Treatment 45.00

Dorsey & Whitney Legal Fees for Water Project 5817.50

Elaine Droegmiller Library Supplies/Books 43.31

Electronic Engineering Fire Dept. Battery 34.95

Feld Fire Fire Dept. Fitting 25.00

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 295.75

Nicole Huisinga Supplies 14.39

Iowa Finance Authority SRF Loan Interest Payment 6810.00

Iowa Rural Water Assoc. Dues 225.00

ISG

Operator Services 550.00

New Lift Station 1952.50

Joy Auto City Vehicle Repairs 202.55

LP Gill 2nd Qtr. Landfill Fees 1100.00

MCI Telephone 30.09

Met Water Testing 55.00

Mid-American Electricity 873.02

Mid-Continental Restoration Tuck-pointing City Hall 28630.00

New Cooperative Fire Dept. Fuel 340.80

NW REC Standpipe Light 134.97

One Office Clipboards/Envelopes 116.22

PCC Ambulance Billing 54.02

Pest Control Specialists Library Bat Proofing 616.37

The Record Publishing Fees 136.52

SCE Repairs 7190.86

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 56.75

Sioux Valley Auto Tire Repair 44.05

Stevenson Hardware City Parts 59.32

Terry Clarkson Burials/Tree Removal 3075.00

United Bank of Iowa Bond Payment 1968.78

USPS Stamps 110.00

Woodbury Co. EMS Paramedic Assist 400.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 9894.25

Library 2065.00

Road Use 1929.99

Water Fund 3524.63

Sewer Fund 2124.00

Solid Waste Fund 1956.25

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 21,494.12

Sheriff’s Report. Deputy Chwirka reported that Cushing had 0 calls last month.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed cemetery tree removal, repairs to roof of city hall, and lagoon work.

E911/Landfill Board. No report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Motion made by Wittrock to approve reports as given. Seconded by Joy. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

• Nuisances. Clerk gave an update.

General Business

• Motion to open Public Hearing to approve plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for Lift Station Replacement at 6:35 p.m. by Joy, seconded by VanHouten. No verbal or written comments were given. Motion by VanHouten to close public hearing at 6:37 p.m., seconded by Tyler. Motion passed 4/0.

• ISG. Tom Grafft discussed with council that bids for lift station project will be presented to council on January 5th. The project estimate is $395,000 and would run from March – August, weather permitting. Grafft stated there has been a lot of interest in the project, and expects multiple bids.

• Budget Input. Council gave a few items to clerk for budget worksheets.

• Humane Society. Motion made by VanHouten to approve and sign the contract with the Humane Society. Seconded by Joy. Motion passed 4/0.

Resolutions

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, January 5, at 6:30 p.m. With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Joy to adjourn at 7:50 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 17, 2020