Cushing City Council — December 1, 2020

Cushing City Council Minutes
December 1, 2020
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:31 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present:  Jesse VanHouten, Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, and Mary Tyler.  Absent:  Alex Rabbass

Also present:   Tom Grafft with ISG, Deputy Zane Chwirka

Motion by VanHouten seconded by Joy to approve consent agenda which includes:
1) Meeting agenda
2) November 3, 2020 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4) Claims as Presented
5) Building Permits
Motion passed 4/0.

Claims
Anfinson Farm Store  Permapatch    362.73
AT &T  Firemen Cell    62.01
Boerner & Goldsmith  Lawyer Fees    95.00
Contractors Supply  Gaco Patch    333.09
Don’s Pest Control  Fire Station Treatment    45.00
Dorsey & Whitney  Legal Fees for Water Project    5817.50
Elaine Droegmiller  Library Supplies/Books    43.31
Electronic Engineering  Fire Dept. Battery    34.95
Feld Fire  Fire Dept. Fitting    25.00
Foundation Analytical Lab  Water testing    295.75
Nicole Huisinga  Supplies    14.39
Iowa Finance Authority  SRF Loan Interest Payment    6810.00
Iowa Rural Water Assoc.  Dues    225.00
ISG
Operator Services    550.00
New Lift Station    1952.50
Joy Auto  City Vehicle Repairs    202.55
LP Gill  2nd Qtr. Landfill Fees    1100.00
MCI  Telephone    30.09
Met  Water Testing    55.00
Mid-American  Electricity    873.02
Mid-Continental Restoration  Tuck-pointing City Hall    28630.00
New Cooperative  Fire Dept. Fuel    340.80
NW REC Standpipe Light    134.97
One Office  Clipboards/Envelopes    116.22
PCC  Ambulance Billing    54.02
Pest Control Specialists  Library Bat Proofing    616.37
The Record  Publishing Fees    136.52
SCE  Repairs    7190.86
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    56.75
Sioux Valley Auto  Tire Repair    44.05
Stevenson Hardware  City Parts    59.32
Terry Clarkson  Burials/Tree Removal    3075.00
United Bank of Iowa  Bond Payment    1968.78
USPS  Stamps    110.00
Woodbury Co. EMS  Paramedic Assist    400.00

Revenues by Fund:
General    9894.25
Library    2065.00
Road Use    1929.99
Water Fund    3524.63
Sewer Fund    2124.00
Solid Waste Fund    1956.25
Fire Fund    0.00
Total Revenue:    21,494.12

Sheriff’s Report.  Deputy Chwirka reported that Cushing had 0 calls last month.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report.  Report given.

City Maintenance.  Council discussed cemetery tree removal, repairs to roof of city hall, and lagoon work.

E911/Landfill Board.  No report given.

Old 20 CDC.  No report given.
Motion made by Wittrock to approve reports as given.  Seconded by Joy.  Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business
• Nuisances.  Clerk gave an update.

General Business
• Motion to open Public Hearing to approve plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for Lift Station Replacement at 6:35 p.m. by Joy, seconded by VanHouten.  No verbal or written comments were given.  Motion by VanHouten to close public hearing at 6:37 p.m., seconded by Tyler.  Motion passed 4/0.

• ISG.  Tom Grafft discussed with council that bids for lift station project will be presented to council on January 5th.   The project estimate is $395,000 and would run from March – August, weather permitting.  Grafft stated there has been a lot of interest in the project, and expects multiple bids.

• Budget Input.  Council gave a few items to clerk for budget worksheets.

• Humane Society.  Motion made by VanHouten to approve and sign the contract with the Humane Society.  Seconded by Joy.  Motion passed 4/0.

Resolutions

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, January 5, at 6:30 p.m. With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Joy to adjourn at 7:50 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record
Thursday, December 17, 2020

