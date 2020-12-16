Lawton City Council Minutes/Bills — December 2, 2020

Lawton City Council

City Council Meeting

December 2, 2020 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on December 2, 2020 at Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Pedersen call the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Hennings, Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Public Works Director Justin Dunnington, Chris Ameen, Kurt Meine, Carly Hummel, Lori Hummel, Blake Stubbs, Howard Smith, Clark Hummel, Chris Countryman, Lt. Armstrong WCSO.

Agenda: It was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: No one to speak at public forum.

Sheriff’s Report: Lt. Armstrong was present with the sheriff’s report for November. Lawton was patrolled 50 hours and deputies responded to 2 calls for service. Deputies spent 5 hours and 55 minutes doing school related activities in the Lawton Bronson School District.

Fire Report: Fire Chief Ameen was present with the Fire report. The department responded to 2 calls for service. CPR training class was postponed until early 2021 due to COVID. Budget for FY22 has been drawn up and will be presented later in the meeting.

Clerks Report: Clerk reported the creation of the town Facebook page. A letter was sent to Gregg Smith/ Capital Management for the intent renew the lease for the 4th year of the 5 year lease agreement, effective August 2021. Anticipatory budget letters were sent to a few groups in town to see if they expect to request money from the city in FY22. There are a couple grants will be submitted within the next month. Partnered with Siouxland District Health about conducting a sidewalk audit in town. Building permit was received by Jenny Crew for a deck. Work order tracker is attached. Complaints were received about animal feces on and next to the walking trail. Council was asked to remind citizens and homeowners who live next to the trail to properly clean up after their animals. Questions were asked about posting signs reminding residents of this.

Mayor Report: Pedersen reported looking into some sidewalks that are in need of repair, wanting to research sidewalk audits. Thanked Baltushis for representing the city at the fire department budget meeting. Looked at a concrete issue on Pine St., he and Justin has contacted contractor to fix it. Received a thank you from the fire department for adding rock to driveway next to the station building. Visited with Mr. Wingert about visibility issues at intersection of Cedar and Main. Mayor commented on the communication between city hall and maintenance departments working well. Reported the public works department have been doing a lot of preventative maintenance on equipment, and has received good communication from them. Noted he feels fortunate to have new clerk and new maintenance assistant and Facebook page is awesome. Reported the plan of forming committees to accomplish the Lawton Comprehensive Plan, will be changing. Masks will be worn when coming into city buildings, city has provided masks in each building to follow the Governor’s proclamation. Asked Council to consider going electronic for meeting packets. Discussed upcoming budget organization. Mayor thanks council and community for making Lawton a great place to raise a family. Commented on the Christmas lights in town, and utilizing the city Facebook page going forward.

Public Works Report: Director reported servicing all equipment, boiler installed at water treatment plant, doing repairs in house, lagoons have been discharged, and questions were asked about completing sewer sludge removal. Expenses from the works department were presented.

Attorney Report: Metcalf reported he had attended a Municipal Attorney conference and there won’t be any big changes in municipal law for the upcoming year. Mentioned a couple small changes. No other business to report.

Minutes: It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders to approve the minutes of the November regular meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda: It was moved by Otto, second by Heiss to approve the December claims for payment and financial reports. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Utility Billing Trial Balance and Accounts Receivable Audit Report: It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders to approve utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit report. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Open Burning: Discussion to propose citizens option of dumping yard waste at the current tree pile for 2 weeks in the spring and 2 weeks in the fall, for an additional option to burning at residences. No plastic bags accepted, snow fence to surround area; area already under surveillance. Concerns were expressed and questions were asked. Nuisance citations will be issued if violations of city’s burning ordinance occur. Action to be taken at next meeting.

Fire Department Budget FY22: After discussion it was decided to approve the proposed budget of the Fire Department’s budget for FY2022. Motion was made by Saunders, second by Otto to approve budget, motion carried all voting aye.

Fire Truck Purchase: Kurt Miene discussed benefits about new pumper truck. Asked the city to sign over the title of the old truck to the fire association. After discussion it was decided to approve to pay the city’s portion of the total, up to $53,906, depending on approval from other townships. City will also allow the title to be transferred to the association. Motion by Heiss, second by Saunders, to approve the city’s portion of the purchase and transfer of the title. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Employee Health Benefits: Chris Countryman presented Wellmark renewal packet. After discussion from council it was decided to adjust the current employee health benefit plan to better benefit the employees. Chris will put together a new package to be approved at January meeting.

Sidewalk Repairs: Concerns were expressed about a few sidewalks that are hazardous to pedestrians. Sidewalk audit to follow to determine priority fixes.

Regular Meeting Days: After discussion it was decided to move the regular council meeting days to the second Wednesday of the month, time to stay same.

RESOLUTION 2020-24

CHANGING REGULAR DAY OF MEETINGS

Motion made by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the changing of regular council meeting days to the second Wednesday of each month, and continuing 5:30 pm start time, effective February 2021. Passed on vote of aye by all members. Passed 5-0.

Humane Society Contract: Motion by Heiss, second by Otto to approve contract with the Siouxland Humane Society. Motion carried all voting aye.

Water Rates: Discussion about the possibility on lowering water rates. Heiss mentioned wanting to lower the rates based on the amount of money in the city water account. Council decided to look into the possibility further.

Paperless Council Meetings: Discussion on moving to paperless council meetings. Council agreed to research getting new technology and software.

Achievement of Lawton Comprehensive Plan: Discussion on revision of committee formation, public to bring ideas to the council. Pedersen expressed his want to utilize the plan going forward and commented on some of the items that have already been completed.

Upcoming Budget: Discussion about big projects to prepare for the FY22. Council to decide which streets need most attention.

Intersection of Main and Cedar: Concerns were expressed about visibility at intersection of Main and Cedar. Pedersen mentioned maybe moving the stop sign. Continued discussion with the business owner will be needed.

Noise Ordinance: Concerns about machinery running early morning hours. Hennings asked about when the business owner is considered industrial rather than commercial. Residents are asked to monitor noise and communicate with the business owner. Pedersen proposed a 20-minute time limit for machinery to run with the business owner and he has agreed to follow.

With no further business it was moved by Saunders, second by Otto to adjourn at 7:30 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

CLAIMS REPORT

Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 11/06/2020-12/05/2020

ACCO UNLIMITED CORP-ORATION Chlorine 290.80

BOMGAARS Misc. Supplies and operational 546.21

BROWN SUPPLY CO. Meter box Wrench 68.75

CITY OF LAWTON

FIRE DEPARTMENT WATER 51.71

Fire Dept. Water 53.83

105.54

COLLECTION SERVICES

CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 346.15

CHILD SUPPORT 346.15

692.30

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS Fire-soap dispenser, CH org 78.19

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX 2,863.79

EGR INSURANCE, INC. Surety Bond Renewal 180.00

EQUIPMENT BLADES Blades 287.00

FLOYD RIVER MATERIALS, INC. Salt and limestone 2,175.00

HAKA, LLC Public works fuel 384.20

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO. Adapter for ’97 Louisville Plow 12.92

IOWA ONE CALL Locates 31.50

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES Signs, brackets & posts.. 741.30

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC.

VISION INS 20.21

VISION INSURANCE 8.67

Membership Dues IA Rural Water 225.00

253.88

IPERS REGULAR IPERS 1,798.77

JODI PETERSON Consultation services 651.75

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. Waste water propane tank 44.40

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON

PR ADVANCE 590.00

PR ADVANCE 590.00

1,180.00

LOWE’S HOME IMPROVEMENT Hand soap for fire 70.00

L.P. GILL, INC. 2nd Qtr. Landfill Fee 4,540.00

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING Wastewater testing 205.00

MENARDS — SIOUX CITY Maintenance supp, fire gutters 98.34

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE Legal Service 350.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY Utilities 2,577.57

MPIRE HEATING & COOLING, LLC boiler/pumps at h20 treatment plant 10,000.00

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. Vehicle maintenance 92.99

REHAB SYSTEMS INC. Jet Vac Sewer Lines 7,840.95

SIOUX CITY FOUNDRY CO. Blades 640.44

SOOLAND BOBCAT Bobcat repairs and parts 1,262.08

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT CO., INC. Stump grinder rental 250.00

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY

Office Paper 18.29

Office supplies City Hall 33.93

52.22

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT Light for 10ft. Boss plow 317.07

THE RECORD Publishing fees 333.93

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA WATER EXCISE TAX OCTOBER 977.00

TRIPLE D CONTRACTING, INC Road Salt & delivery 2,152.00

USABLUEBOOK Water testing chem and tubes 348.59

WELLMARK health insurance premium 780.55

WESTERN DISPOSAL, INC. October Garbage 6,073.08

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N

UTILITIES FIRE 90.50

FIRE PHONE 96.66

TELEPHONE/INTERNET 416.07

TELEPHONE/INTERNET 603.23

==========================

Accounts Payable Total 51,951.34

Invoices: Paid 10,895.47

Invoices: Scheduled 41,055.87

Payroll Checks 6,467.34

==========================

Report Total 58,418.68

==========================

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 11/06/2020-12/05/2020

FUND NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 21,346.15

015 FIRE 376.13

110 ROAD USE TAX 7,886.90

600 WATER 17,545.92

610 SEWER 11,263.58

———————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 58,418.68

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 27,419.21

FIRE TOTAL 402.35

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 11,307.26

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 30,019.40

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 0

BIKE/HIKE TRAIL PROJECT TOTAL 34,170.17

FEMA FLOOD 2019 TOTAL 0

WATER TOTAL 13,932.60

WATER DEPOSIT FUND TOTAL 0

SEWER TOTAL 11,674.97

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 128,925.96

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 17, 2020