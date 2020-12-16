Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — November 17, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

November 17, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Boardroom on November 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present except Don Kass and Mark Loutsch. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Vice-Chairman Craig Anderson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 11/17/20 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 11/10/20 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the 11/13/2020 payroll & 11/17/2020 claims. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2020 family farm tax credit applications. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to open the public hearing at 10:00 am to discuss declaring county property as surplus property that is located in part of the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ and part of the SE ¼ of the NW ¼ in Section 10 of America Township, known as 1240 Lincoln St. SE, Le Mars and known as the County Residential Care Facility (RCF) run by the Pride Group. Motion Carried.

Pride Group administrator Sarah Jackson and Board Chairman George Wagner were present at the public hearing. No public comment was received.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to close the public hearing at 11:04 a.m. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve

Resolution #111720-1

to declare property noted above as surplus property for public sale/auction.

Meis-aye; Anderson-aye; Horton-aye. Kass and Loutsch were absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis to approve terms of the sale of the designated surplus property as follows:

A. DATE OF SALE IS 2/9/21 AT 1:30 PM WITH AN ALTERNATE DATE OF 2/16/2021.

B. LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION

C. PUBLIC LOCATION THAT IS INDOORS TO BE APPROVED BY PLYMOUTH COUNTY TO COMPLY WITH ANY PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY REQUIREMENTS

D. BROCK AUCTION WILL DONATE ITS SERVICES BUT PLYMOUTH COUNTY WILL PAY ACTUAL COSTS OF ADVERTISING AND ANY COST OR FEES WITH AUCTION LOCATION

E. PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD AS IS

F. PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO A 2 YEAR LEASE WITH THE CURRENT TENANT. BUYER WILL ASSUME THE LEASE AND INCOME FROM THE LEASE.

G. PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITH AN UNDISCLOSED RESERVE

H. 10% CASH DUE ON DATE OF SALE. CLOSING WITHIN 30 DAYS OR AS OTHERWISE AGREED TO BY BUYER AND SELLER.

I. PHYSICAL INSPECTION OF THE BUILDINGS AND PROPERTY BY POTENTIAL BUYERS WILL BE BY APPOINTMENT WITH THE CHAIRMAN AND OR PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUDITOR WITH ONE DATE IN DECEMBER AND 2 DATES IN JANUARY.

J. ANY OTHER TERMS RECOMMENDED BY BROCK AUCTION WITH THE APPROVAL OF PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the FY 2019-20 Conservation department annual report as represented by Nick Beeck, Conservation Director. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to table the approval of property being platted as Port’s Highland Acres in Section 8 of Sioux Township until 10 am on 12/1/2020 after the zoning department has reviewed the plat. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Cherokee Rural Water on C30 in Section 24 of America Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water on Hedge Ave. in Section 13, 23, and 24 of Perry Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Cherokee Rural Water on C30 north and south approximately ¼ mile east of C30 and Noble Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the hiring of Scott Plueger for the bridge crew position beginning 11/23/2020 and approve the hiring of Mike Groetken for the motor grader position effective 11/30/2020. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:29 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Craig Anderson, Vice-Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 17, 2020