Probate — Charles Bromander

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES R. BROMANDER, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056033
Notice Of Proof Of Will Without Administration
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Charles R. Bromander, Deceased, who died on or about October 5, 2020.
You are hereby notified that on December 1, 2020, the last will and testament of Charles R. Bromander, deceased, bearing the date of August 26, 1994, was admitted to probate in the above named court and there will be no present administration of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of the county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Dated on December 2, 2020.
Judith L. Bromander, Proponent
James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409
Attorney for Estate
Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard P.C.
P.O. Box 198
Mapleton, IA 51034
Published in The Record
Thursday, December 17, 2020
and Thursday, December 24, 2020