Probate — Charles Bromander

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES R. BROMANDER, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056033

Notice Of Proof Of Will Without Administration

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Charles R. Bromander, Deceased, who died on or about October 5, 2020.

You are hereby notified that on December 1, 2020, the last will and testament of Charles R. Bromander, deceased, bearing the date of August 26, 1994, was admitted to probate in the above named court and there will be no present administration of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of the county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Dated on December 2, 2020.

Judith L. Bromander, Proponent

James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409

Attorney for Estate

Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard P.C.

P.O. Box 198

Mapleton, IA 51034

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 17, 2020

and Thursday, December 24, 2020