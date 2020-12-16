Probate — Glennis Kriglstein

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GLENNIS L. KRIGLSTEIN, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPRO56042

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Glennis L. Kriglstein, Deceased, who died on or about October 2, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on December 9, 2020, the last will and testament of Glennis L. Kriglstein, deceased, bearing date of December 10, 2008, *First Codicil Dated January 16, 2014, Second Codicil Dated March 9, 2016 was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Charles E. Kriglstein was appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated December 4, 2020

Charles E. Kriglstein, Executor of the Estate

Address: 3821 Cheyenne Blvd.

Sioux City, IA 51104

James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409

Attorney for executor

Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard P.C.

PO Box 198

Mapleton, Iowa 51034

Date of second publication:

December 24, 2020

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 17, 2020

and Thursday, December 24, 2020