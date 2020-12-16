Public Notice — City of Kingsley vs. Suzanne Williams

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

CITY OF KINGSLEY, IOWA, Plaintiff,

vs. SUZANNE WILLIAMS, Defendant.

CASE NO. No. KICICV040004 — ORIGINAL NOTICE

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):

You are notified that a Second Amended Citation has been filed in the office of the clerk of this court naming you as the defendant(s) in this action. The name and address of the attorney for the plaintiff(s) is Chad Thompson, 4 East 2nd Street, P.O. Box 219, Kingsley, Iowa 51028. The attorney’s phone number is (712)378-3611; facsimile number is (712)378-3622.

You are further notified that the above case has been filed in a county that utilizes electronic filing. Unless, within 20 days after service of this original notice upon you, you serve, and within a reasonable time thereafter file a motion or answer, in the Iowa District Court for Plymouth County, at the courthouse in LeMars, Iowa, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Please see Iowa Court Rules Chapter 16 for information on electronic filing and Iowa Court Rules Chapter 16, division VI regarding the protection of personal information in court filings.

If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate in court because of a disability, immediately call your district ADA coordinator at (712) 279-6035. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942)

IMPORTANT: YOU ARE ADVISED TO SEEK LEGAL ADVICE AT ONCE TO PROTECT YOUR INTERESTS

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Thursday, December 24, 2020

and Thursday, December 31, 2020