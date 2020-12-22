Page 11 — K-P Computer Science Week, WC National Honor Society By Editor | December 22, 2020 | 0 Mrs. Jenn Conrad’s fourth grade class did several STEM activities to celebrate Computer Science Week See more photos, plus photos and information on Woodbury Central’s National Honor Society inductees, on page 11 of this week’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NEW “Savvy Senior” Columns for January 2021 December 22, 2020 | No Comments » Page 2 — Molasses Cookies in “What’s Cooking”; COVID-19 Vaccine Update December 22, 2020 | No Comments » Sections B and C — Two Special Christmas Sections December 22, 2020 | No Comments »