Anthon City Council Minutes — December 14, 2020

Anthon City Council

DECEMBER 14, 2020

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on December 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman, Lisa Petersen and Allan Pithan. Also present: Tom Grafft, Karen Newman, Polly Pithan, Amy Buck, Allyson Dirksen, Craig Handke and Tony McFarland.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Hamman, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

POLICE REPORT: Mayor Reimer reported the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 58 hours and 15 minutes, responded to 5 calls for service and spent 3 hours and 42 minutes at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from November 9, 2020 meeting, financial reports as filed, a building permit to Alan Petersen at 102 Westgate Rd for a steel building, a building permit to Mark Poese at 109 S. Fox Ave for an extension to building, a building permit to Fireside Steakhouse and Lounge at 125 E Main St. for enclosed barricade and authorize the Mayor to sign the Animal Holding Contract with Siouxland Humane Society. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 5-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, was present to discuss the two citations for Allen Frease at the address of 315 E Main St. Discussion was tabled to the January council meeting to determine the council’s next course of action.

WATER PROJECT: Tom Grafft, ISG, was present to explain the status of the near completion of the water improvement project and to explain the need for the change order presented. Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen to adopt

Resolution #2020-12-495 entitled

“Resolution Approving Change Order No. 5 to the Anthon, Iowa Water System Improvements Project – Section 1”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none

URBAN REVITALIZATION PLAN: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Pithan, to hold a public hearing on January 11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at Anthon City Hall to consider amending the City of Anthon Urban Revitalization Plan. Carried 5-0. The Clerk was directed to publish the required Notice of Public Hearing for the purpose of soliciting written and oral comments on the amendment of the City of Anthon Urban Revitalization Plan as required by law.

MOSQUITO CONTROL: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to accept the bid of $650/month from Chris Hansen dba Triple C Pest Control LLC, to fog for mosquitoes in 2021 at the prepaid amount of $2470.00 and authorize the Mayor to sign the contract. Carried 5-0.

LIBRARY: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Hamman to adjust or increase hours of operation for the library should the school have a need to accommodate additional student virtual learning opportunities. Carried 5-0.

SIGNAGE: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen to purchase Clean Up After Your Pet signage for all city parks. Carried 5-0.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: The new recreation equipment purchased by the Anthon Community Development Corporation through a grant awarded by MHRD, has been installed at O’Neill Park and is awaiting final ground surfacing material. Handke reported there are a couple areas being addressed after the recent ice storm. Umbach reported the Siouxland Health Department has provided city hall with Radon tests available for purchase for $7.00 to any interested residents.

November Receipts: General-$22846.93; RUT-$7035.90; LOST-$19899.03; Debt Service-$1125.51; 2019 FEMA-$6610.34; Water-$14918.25; Water Cap Project-$7729.00; Sewer-$8573.30; Electric-$50590.01. Total: $139328.27. Expenses: General-$16869.49; RUT-$1295.95; Debt Service-$2850.00; Water-$12180.03; Sewer-$4342.37; Electric-$49785.70. Total: $87323.54.

OLD BUSINESS: Council directed city personnel to look into available funds and contractors to perform the sidewalk modifications for the Main and 2nd Avenue areas of concern. Council also directed the attorney to begin drafting a development agreement with the Anthon Community Development Corporation on the usage of farm lease revenues.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:47 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

DECEMBER 2020

ANTHON FIRE DEPARTMENT PAYMENT $6,000.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. ELECTRICAL SUPPLIES $227.78

CENTURY LINK PHONE $71.73

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL CHEMICALS $609.38

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS WEED SPRAY $125.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA WEBSITE $591.97

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS $443.35

IOWA ONE CALL LOCATES $18.90

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOCIATION DUES $225.00

IOWA UTILITIES BOARD ASSESSMENTS $293.00

LONG LINES PHONE $371.58

MET ANALYSIS $55.00

POST MASTER POSTAGE $600.00

REC BALL PROGRAM PAYMENT $1,550.00

RICK’S COMPUTERS INC. COMPUTER SETUP LABOR $825.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,783.00

UMBACH SEED & FEED SEED AND LAWN TURF $37.50

WIMECA ENERGY $37,075.25

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $1,919.27

SALES TAX SALES TAX $1,742.00

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $1,219.28

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAXES $633.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $3,978.32

IPERS WH IPERS $2,510.74

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $5,393.31

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. SUPPLIES AND TOOL $72.76

COMMUNITY ACTION SIOUXLD REFUND RESIDENT MOVED $360.00

ANTHON COMMUNITY AMB. SERV. PAYMENT $4,000.00

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $112.09

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO. AUDIT $2,745.14

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS..$133.62

DEMCO OFFICE SUPPLIES $132.89

QUILL LIBRARY SUPPLIES $174.48

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $450.74

SENSAPHONE, INC. SUBSCRIP-TION RENEWAL $71.40

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $226.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $142.50

DOSE DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT $52.50

I & S GROUP, INC. ENGINEERING $6,605.67

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY ELEC STREET LIGHTS $45.49

INDUSTRIAL PROCESS TECH WATER PROJ. PAY #6 $480,721.85

IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY WATER PROJ SRF LOAN INT. $4,850.29

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS $92.75

CULLIGAN OF STORM LAKE CHLORINE PELLETS WATER PROJECT $175.99

ASHLEY DEE BOOKS $120.00

BIRD JASON METER DEPOSIT REFUND $374.26

ERICSSON VALERIE METER DEPOSIT REFUND $81.47

NOAH’S ARK WORKSHOP FUNDRAISER STUFFED ANIMAL $151.50

PETERSEN PETER REFUND SHELTER HOUSE $85.00

SUSIE KAYLA REFUND SHELTER HOUSE $85.00

WOODWARD PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS $40.00

COLLINS AGENCY INSURANCE $172.00

IOWA CODIFICATION INC. WATER PROG ADMIN PAYMENT 3 $2,000.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAY-ROLL CHECKS $12,104.07

CLAIMS TOTAL $586,678.82

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 24, 2020