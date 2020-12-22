Anthon City Council Minutes — December 14, 2020

| | 0

Anthon City Council
DECEMBER 14, 2020

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL:  Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on December 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.  Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Corey Hamman, Lisa Petersen and Allan Pithan.  Also present: Tom Grafft, Karen Newman, Polly Pithan, Amy Buck, Allyson Dirksen, Craig Handke and Tony McFarland.

AGENDA:  Motion by Petersen, seconded by Hamman, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

POLICE REPORT:  Mayor Reimer reported the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 58 hours and 15 minutes, responded to 5 calls for service and spent 3 hours and 42 minutes at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA:  Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from November 9, 2020 meeting, financial reports as filed, a building permit to Alan Petersen at 102 Westgate Rd for a steel building, a building permit to Mark Poese at 109 S. Fox Ave for an extension to building, a building permit to Fireside Steakhouse and Lounge at 125 E Main St. for enclosed barricade and authorize the Mayor to sign the Animal Holding Contract with Siouxland Humane Society.  Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS:  Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to approve the list of bills as presented.  Carried 5-0.

LEGAL:  Allyson Dirksen, attorney, was present to discuss the two citations for Allen Frease at the address of 315 E Main St.  Discussion was tabled to the January council meeting to determine the council’s next course of action.

WATER PROJECT:  Tom Grafft, ISG, was present to explain the status of the near completion of the water improvement project and to explain the need for the change order presented.  Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen to adopt
Resolution #2020-12-495 entitled
“Resolution Approving Change Order No. 5 to the Anthon, Iowa Water System Improvements Project – Section 1”.  
On roll call the vote was:  ayes – Benson, Boggs, Hamman, Petersen and Pithan; nays – none

URBAN REVITALIZATION PLAN:  Motion by Petersen, seconded by Pithan, to hold a public hearing on January 11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at Anthon City Hall to consider amending the City of Anthon Urban Revitalization Plan.  Carried 5-0.  The Clerk was directed to publish the required Notice of Public Hearing for the purpose of soliciting written and oral comments on the amendment of the City of Anthon Urban Revitalization Plan as required by law.

MOSQUITO CONTROL:  Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to accept the bid of $650/month from Chris Hansen dba Triple C Pest Control LLC, to fog for mosquitoes in 2021 at the prepaid amount of $2470.00 and authorize the Mayor to sign the contract.  Carried 5-0.

LIBRARY:  Motion by Boggs, seconded by Hamman to adjust or increase hours of operation for the library should the school have a need to accommodate additional student virtual learning opportunities.  Carried 5-0.

SIGNAGE:  Motion by Pithan, seconded by Petersen to purchase Clean Up After Your Pet signage for all city parks.  Carried 5-0.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS:  The new recreation equipment purchased by the Anthon Community Development Corporation through a grant awarded by MHRD, has been installed at O’Neill Park and is awaiting final ground surfacing material. Handke reported there are a couple areas being addressed after the recent ice storm.  Umbach reported the Siouxland Health Department has provided city hall with Radon tests available for purchase for $7.00 to any interested residents.

November Receipts: General-$22846.93; RUT-$7035.90; LOST-$19899.03; Debt Service-$1125.51; 2019 FEMA-$6610.34; Water-$14918.25; Water Cap Project-$7729.00; Sewer-$8573.30; Electric-$50590.01.  Total: $139328.27.  Expenses:  General-$16869.49; RUT-$1295.95; Debt Service-$2850.00; Water-$12180.03; Sewer-$4342.37; Electric-$49785.70.  Total: $87323.54.

OLD BUSINESS:    Council directed city personnel to look into available funds and contractors to perform the sidewalk modifications for the Main and 2nd Avenue areas of concern.  Council also directed the attorney to begin drafting a development agreement with the Anthon Community Development Corporation on the usage of farm lease revenues.

ADJOURNMENT:  Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn.  Carried 5-0.  Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:47 p.m.

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:
Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

DECEMBER 2020
ANTHON FIRE DEPARTMENT  PAYMENT    $6,000.00
BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC.  ELECTRICAL SUPPLIES    $227.78
CENTURY LINK  PHONE    $71.73
COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL  CHEMICALS    $609.38
NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS  WEED SPRAY    $125.00
FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA  WEBSITE    $591.97
HACH COMPANY  CHEMICALS    $443.35
IOWA ONE CALL  LOCATES    $18.90
IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOCIATION  DUES    $225.00
IOWA UTILITIES BOARD  ASSESSMENTS    $293.00
LONG LINES  PHONE    $371.58
MET  ANALYSIS    $55.00
POST MASTER  POSTAGE    $600.00
REC BALL PROGRAM  PAYMENT    $1,550.00
RICK’S COMPUTERS INC.  COMPUTER SETUP LABOR    $825.00
SANITARY SERVICES  TRASH COLLECTION    $3,783.00
UMBACH SEED & FEED  SEED AND LAWN TURF    $37.50
WIMECA  ENERGY    $37,075.25
UTILITY FUND  DEPOSIT REFUNDS    $1,919.27
SALES TAX  SALES TAX    $1,742.00
ANTHON UTILITIES  UTILITIES    $1,219.28
PAYROLL WH STATE TAX  STATE TAXES    $633.00
EFTPS FED/FICA TAX    $3,978.32
IPERS WH  IPERS    $2,510.74
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA  INSURANCE    $5,393.31
UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO.  SUPPLIES AND TOOL    $72.76
COMMUNITY ACTION  SIOUXLD  REFUND RESIDENT MOVED    $360.00
ANTHON COMMUNITY AMB. SERV.  PAYMENT    $4,000.00
THE RECORD  PUBLISHING    $112.09
HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO.  AUDIT    $2,745.14
CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT  LIBRARY MATERIALS..$133.62
DEMCO  OFFICE SUPPLIES    $132.89
QUILL  LIBRARY SUPPLIES    $174.48
AT&T MOBILITY  PHONE    $450.74
SENSAPHONE, INC.  SUBSCRIP-TION RENEWAL    $71.40
CURTIN MATTHEW  CONTRACT    $226.00
HEATH ANNIE  JANITORIAL CONTRACT    $142.50
DOSE DOLORES  JANITORIAL CONTRACT    $52.50
I & S GROUP, INC.  ENGINEERING    $6,605.67
LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY  ELEC STREET LIGHTS    $45.49
INDUSTRIAL PROCESS TECH  WATER PROJ. PAY #6    $480,721.85
IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY  WATER PROJ SRF LOAN INT.    $4,850.29
FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB  ANALYSIS    $92.75
CULLIGAN OF STORM LAKE  CHLORINE PELLETS WATER PROJECT    $175.99
ASHLEY DEE  BOOKS    $120.00
BIRD JASON  METER DEPOSIT REFUND    $374.26
ERICSSON VALERIE  METER DEPOSIT REFUND    $81.47
NOAH’S ARK WORKSHOP  FUNDRAISER STUFFED ANIMAL    $151.50
PETERSEN PETER  REFUND SHELTER HOUSE    $85.00
SUSIE KAYLA  REFUND SHELTER HOUSE    $85.00
WOODWARD PUBLIC LIBRARY  BOOKS    $40.00
COLLINS AGENCY  INSURANCE    $172.00
IOWA CODIFICATION INC.  WATER PROG ADMIN PAYMENT 3    $2,000.00
PAYROLL CHECKS  TOTAL PAY-ROLL CHECKS    $12,104.07
CLAIMS TOTAL    $586,678.82

Published in The Record
Thursday, December 24, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment