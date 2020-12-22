Anthon City Council — Notice of Public Hearing

Anthon City Council

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARNG

The City Council of the City of Anthon will hold a public hearing on January 11, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall in Anthon, Iowa to consider amending the City of Anthon Urban Revitalization Plan. Such amendments include, but are not limited to, provisions confirming that the City of Anthon Urban Revitalization Plan has been and remained in existence since enactment on July 11, 1994 and shall remain in existence until repealed and that applications shall be forwarded to the local county assessor by February 1 of each year.

The City Council of Anthon will receive oral and written comments for or against the proposed Urban Revitalization Plan amendments. After consideration of all comments, the City Council of the City of Anthon will act on whether to amend the City of Anthon Urban Revitalization Plan.

Dated this 14th day of December, 2020.

City of Anthon

By:_________________

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

Attest: _________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 24, 2020