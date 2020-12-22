Correctionville City Council — December 14, 2020
Correctionville City Council
Regular City Council Meeting
December 14, 2020
CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on December 14, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.
ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Sonya Kostan, Ron Sanderson, Dan Volkert (by phone) and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.
CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd Kostan by to approve the minutes of the November 9, 2020 regular meeting and December 7, 2020 special workshop. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.
PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None
NEW BUSINESS: Sheriff’s monthly report reviewed by Council. Department was not in attendance.
Maintenance report: No report given.
Fire and rescue report: Council reviewed report with councilman/fire department member Petty.
Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Sanderson to adopt
Resolution 2020-55
authorizing clerk to transfer funds; $3476.55 from General to Ambulance Capitol; $20,000 from Fire Capitol to Ambulance Capitol.
Roll Call. Passed 5/0.
Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt
Resolution 2020-56 setting January 11, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in council chambers for a public hearing to approve plans, specifications, form of contract and engineers estimate of cost for sewer forcemain replacement and setting May 24, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in council chambers for a public hearing to consider bids to award contract.
Roll Call. Passed 5/0.
Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley approving agreement with D.A. Davidson & Co. for Municipal Advisor Services for sewer forcemain replacement. Passed 5/0.
Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to adopt
Resolution 2020-57 approving assessment of costs for sidewalk improvements to property taxes for collection.
Roll Call. Passed 5/0.
Sanderson introduced the first reading of
Ordinance 724-2020
an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Correctionville, Iowa, by adding a new Section 91.10 entitled Separate Metering of Water Not Entering The Sewer System.
Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Kostan to approve the first reading. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.
Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley to adopt
Resolution 2020-58 approving reappointment of Ellen Jolly to the Planning and Zoning Board for a five (5) year term
and reappointment of Bonnie Forbes to Board of Adjustment for a five (5) year term.
Roll Call. Passed 5/0.
Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the 2021 Humane Society Agreement. Passed 5/0.
Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to adopt
Resolution 2020-59
approving write off of utility department bad debt.
Roll Call. Passed 5/0.
Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to adopt
Resolution 2020-60
approving contract with Sanford Museum.
Roll Call. Passed 5/0.
Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty authorizing mayor to sign letters of support for Dustin Steineke’s application to Woodbury County for building variance.
OTHER BUSINESS:
With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:27 p.m.
NATHAN HEILMEN, Mayor
CARLA MATHERS, CMC,
City Clerk
November November
Expenditures Revenues
General Fund
$33,047.97 $27,310.90
Road Use Tax
$6,498.44 $10,223.85
Employee Benefits
$4,614.07
Emergency
$409.07
LOST
$28,083.07
TIF
$31.23
Welsch
$312.69
Copeland Fund
$2.12
Fire Dept Fund
$50.00
Cemetery Maint.
$38.36
Debt Service
$8,615.56 $5,682.51
Sewer Force Main
$5,111.59 $5,150.39
Water Fund
$6,555.28 $7,648.69
Sewer Fund
$4,943.56 $12,710.73
Totals
$64,772.40 $102,267.68
Vendor/Description Amount
Ipers IPERS November $2,912.35
Dept. of Treasury Federal $3,949.98
United Healthcare Health Insurance $7,459.82
MidAmerican Electric $2,022.79
USPS Postage $137.90
Cody Volkert Utility deposit refund $57.36
Verizon Wireless Phone $51.58
Absolute Inspection Services Nuisance $1,577.86
AT&T Mobility Phone $44.84
Banyon Data Systems Inc. Computer program $564.00
Builders Sharpening & Service Parts $63.13
City Clerk – Petty Cash Supplies $66.16
Clerk of District Court Court Costs $95.00
Corner Hardware Supplies $26.91
Correctionville Building Center Supplies $88.79
Emergency Vehicle Center Repairs $840.00
Foundation Analytical Water testing $28.75
Govoffice Website $570.00
Hawkins Inc. Chemicals $1,294.69
I & S Group, Inc. Sewer/Zoning $26,799.65
IMFOA Certification $175.00
Iowa DOT Supplies $99.57
Iowa One Call Locates $10.00
Iowa Rural Water Assoc. Membership dues $225.00
Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $325.99
LongLines Phone $140.13
McKesson Medical Supplies $476.25
Netsys Repairs $182.00
New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $625.66
Office Elements Paper $38.90
Overhead Door Company Repairs $285.00
PCC Amb billing $402.51
Quality Pump & Control Sewer repair $8,780.82
Randy Wright Mileage $33.93
SCE, LLC Repairs $2,880.24
Siouxland Hydraulic Inc. Repairs $495.00
Moville Record Publishing $191.83
USPS Box rent $94.00
United Healthcare Health Insurance $4,624.26
Utility Service Co. Inc. Water tower $3,266.48
Verizon Wireless Phone $51.58
Visa Supplies $1,015.12
Western Iowa Equipment Repairs $17.67
Woodbury County Landfill Garbage fee $2,527.00
Ziegler Inc. Repairs $4,932.45
$80,547.95
