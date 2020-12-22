Correctionville City Council — December 14, 2020

Correctionville City Council
Regular City Council Meeting 
December 14, 2020

CALL TO ORDER:  The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on December 14, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL:  Council members answering roll:  Bob Beazley, Sonya Kostan, Ron Sanderson, Dan Volkert (by phone) and Adam Petty. Absent: None.  City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda.  Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd Kostan by to approve the minutes of the November 9, 2020 regular meeting and December 7, 2020 special workshop. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT:  None

NEW BUSINESS:  Sheriff’s monthly report reviewed by Council. Department was not in attendance.

Maintenance report: No report given.

Fire and rescue report: Council reviewed report with councilman/fire department member Petty.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Sanderson to adopt
Resolution 2020-55
authorizing clerk to transfer funds; $3476.55 from General to Ambulance Capitol; $20,000 from Fire Capitol to Ambulance Capitol.
Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt
Resolution 2020-56 setting January 11, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in council chambers for a public hearing to approve plans, specifications, form of contract and engineers estimate of cost for sewer forcemain replacement and setting May 24, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in council chambers for a public hearing to consider bids to award contract.
Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley approving agreement with D.A. Davidson & Co. for Municipal Advisor Services for sewer forcemain replacement. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to adopt
Resolution 2020-57 approving assessment of costs for sidewalk improvements to property taxes for collection.
Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Sanderson introduced the first reading of
Ordinance 724-2020
an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Correctionville, Iowa, by adding a new Section 91.10 entitled Separate Metering of Water Not Entering The Sewer System.
Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Kostan to approve the first reading. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley to adopt
Resolution 2020-58 approving reappointment of Ellen Jolly to the Planning and Zoning Board for a five (5) year term
and reappointment of Bonnie Forbes to Board of Adjustment for a five (5) year term.
Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the 2021 Humane Society Agreement.  Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to adopt
Resolution 2020-59
approving write off of utility department bad debt.
Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to adopt
Resolution 2020-60
approving contract with Sanford Museum.
Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty authorizing mayor to sign letters of support for Dustin Steineke’s application to Woodbury County for building variance.

OTHER BUSINESS:
With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:27 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMEN, Mayor

CARLA MATHERS, CMC,
City Clerk

November                  November
Expenditures             Revenues
General Fund
$33,047.97                $27,310.90
Road Use Tax
$6,498.44                  $10,223.85
Employee Benefits
$4,614.07
Emergency
$409.07
LOST
$28,083.07
TIF
$31.23
Welsch
$312.69
Copeland Fund
$2.12
Fire Dept Fund
$50.00
Cemetery Maint.
$38.36
Debt Service
$8,615.56                 $5,682.51
Sewer Force Main
$5,111.59                   $5,150.39
Water Fund
$6,555.28                 $7,648.69
Sewer Fund
$4,943.56                $12,710.73
Totals
    $64,772.40             $102,267.68

Vendor/Description    Amount
Ipers IPERS November    $2,912.35
Dept. of Treasury  Federal    $3,949.98
United Healthcare  Health Insurance    $7,459.82
MidAmerican  Electric    $2,022.79
USPS  Postage    $137.90
Cody Volkert  Utility deposit refund    $57.36
Verizon Wireless  Phone    $51.58
Absolute Inspection Services  Nuisance    $1,577.86
AT&T Mobility  Phone    $44.84
Banyon Data Systems Inc.  Computer program    $564.00
Builders Sharpening & Service  Parts    $63.13
City Clerk – Petty Cash  Supplies    $66.16
Clerk of District Court  Court Costs    $95.00
Corner Hardware  Supplies    $26.91
Correctionville Building Center  Supplies    $88.79
Emergency Vehicle Center  Repairs    $840.00
Foundation Analytical  Water testing    $28.75
Govoffice  Website    $570.00
Hawkins Inc.  Chemicals    $1,294.69
I & S Group, Inc.  Sewer/Zoning    $26,799.65
IMFOA  Certification    $175.00
Iowa DOT  Supplies    $99.57
Iowa One Call  Locates    $10.00
Iowa Rural Water Assoc.  Membership dues    $225.00
Joy Auto Supply Inc.  Maintenance    $325.99
LongLines  Phone    $140.13
McKesson Medical  Supplies    $476.25
Netsys  Repairs    $182.00
New Cooperative, Inc.  Fuel    $625.66
Office Elements  Paper    $38.90
Overhead Door Company  Repairs    $285.00
PCC  Amb billing    $402.51
Quality Pump & Control  Sewer repair    $8,780.82
Randy Wright  Mileage    $33.93
SCE, LLC  Repairs    $2,880.24
Siouxland Hydraulic Inc.  Repairs    $495.00
Moville Record  Publishing    $191.83
USPS  Box rent    $94.00
United Healthcare  Health Insurance    $4,624.26
Utility Service Co. Inc.  Water tower    $3,266.48
Verizon Wireless  Phone    $51.58
Visa  Supplies    $1,015.12
Western Iowa Equipment  Repairs    $17.67
Woodbury County Landfill  Garbage fee    $2,527.00
Ziegler Inc.  Repairs    $4,932.45
        $80,547.95    

