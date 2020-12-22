Correctionville City Council — December 14, 2020

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting

December 14, 2020

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on December 14, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Sonya Kostan, Ron Sanderson, Dan Volkert (by phone) and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd Kostan by to approve the minutes of the November 9, 2020 regular meeting and December 7, 2020 special workshop. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None

NEW BUSINESS: Sheriff’s monthly report reviewed by Council. Department was not in attendance.

Maintenance report: No report given.

Fire and rescue report: Council reviewed report with councilman/fire department member Petty.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Sanderson to adopt

Resolution 2020-55

authorizing clerk to transfer funds; $3476.55 from General to Ambulance Capitol; $20,000 from Fire Capitol to Ambulance Capitol.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt

Resolution 2020-56 setting January 11, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in council chambers for a public hearing to approve plans, specifications, form of contract and engineers estimate of cost for sewer forcemain replacement and setting May 24, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in council chambers for a public hearing to consider bids to award contract.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley approving agreement with D.A. Davidson & Co. for Municipal Advisor Services for sewer forcemain replacement. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to adopt

Resolution 2020-57 approving assessment of costs for sidewalk improvements to property taxes for collection.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Sanderson introduced the first reading of

Ordinance 724-2020

an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Correctionville, Iowa, by adding a new Section 91.10 entitled Separate Metering of Water Not Entering The Sewer System.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Kostan to approve the first reading. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley to adopt

Resolution 2020-58 approving reappointment of Ellen Jolly to the Planning and Zoning Board for a five (5) year term

and reappointment of Bonnie Forbes to Board of Adjustment for a five (5) year term.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the 2021 Humane Society Agreement. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to adopt

Resolution 2020-59

approving write off of utility department bad debt.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to adopt

Resolution 2020-60

approving contract with Sanford Museum.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty authorizing mayor to sign letters of support for Dustin Steineke’s application to Woodbury County for building variance.

OTHER BUSINESS:

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:27 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMEN, Mayor

CARLA MATHERS, CMC,

City Clerk

November November

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$33,047.97 $27,310.90

Road Use Tax

$6,498.44 $10,223.85

Employee Benefits

$4,614.07

Emergency

$409.07

LOST

$28,083.07

TIF

$31.23

Welsch

$312.69

Copeland Fund

$2.12

Fire Dept Fund

$50.00

Cemetery Maint.

$38.36

Debt Service

$8,615.56 $5,682.51

Sewer Force Main

$5,111.59 $5,150.39

Water Fund

$6,555.28 $7,648.69

Sewer Fund

$4,943.56 $12,710.73

Totals

$64,772.40 $102,267.68

Vendor/Description Amount

Ipers IPERS November $2,912.35

Dept. of Treasury Federal $3,949.98

United Healthcare Health Insurance $7,459.82

MidAmerican Electric $2,022.79

USPS Postage $137.90

Cody Volkert Utility deposit refund $57.36

Verizon Wireless Phone $51.58

Absolute Inspection Services Nuisance $1,577.86

AT&T Mobility Phone $44.84

Banyon Data Systems Inc. Computer program $564.00

Builders Sharpening & Service Parts $63.13

City Clerk – Petty Cash Supplies $66.16

Clerk of District Court Court Costs $95.00

Corner Hardware Supplies $26.91

Correctionville Building Center Supplies $88.79

Emergency Vehicle Center Repairs $840.00

Foundation Analytical Water testing $28.75

Govoffice Website $570.00

Hawkins Inc. Chemicals $1,294.69

I & S Group, Inc. Sewer/Zoning $26,799.65

IMFOA Certification $175.00

Iowa DOT Supplies $99.57

Iowa One Call Locates $10.00

Iowa Rural Water Assoc. Membership dues $225.00

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $325.99

LongLines Phone $140.13

McKesson Medical Supplies $476.25

Netsys Repairs $182.00

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $625.66

Office Elements Paper $38.90

Overhead Door Company Repairs $285.00

PCC Amb billing $402.51

Quality Pump & Control Sewer repair $8,780.82

Randy Wright Mileage $33.93

SCE, LLC Repairs $2,880.24

Siouxland Hydraulic Inc. Repairs $495.00

Moville Record Publishing $191.83

USPS Box rent $94.00

United Healthcare Health Insurance $4,624.26

Utility Service Co. Inc. Water tower $3,266.48

Verizon Wireless Phone $51.58

Visa Supplies $1,015.12

Western Iowa Equipment Repairs $17.67

Woodbury County Landfill Garbage fee $2,527.00

Ziegler Inc. Repairs $4,932.45

$80,547.95

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 24, 2020