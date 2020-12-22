Kingsley City Council Minutes — December 7, 2020

Kingsley City Council

December 7, 2020

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on December 7, 2020 at Kingsley City Hall. Those present were Mayor Pro-Tem Mathers, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle and Jasperson. Mayor Bohle was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the November 3, 2020 meeting were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Maintenance report was given by Steve Jantz. He informed the Council the generator will be installed at the lift station yet this year; fixing potholes in alleys; sewer line near East 4th St. and Rutland was filmed by Rehab, removed several tree root piece; suggested that a program be implemented to film all the sewer lines north of 4th St. and schedule repair or replacement if need be.

The following list of bills were approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Absolute Inspection, inspections 924.48

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Amazon.com, supplies/books 574.58

American Red Cross, pool registration 360.00

A-Ox, Amb. oxygen 59.44

Badger Meter, service agreement to May 2021 780.00

Baker & Taylor, Lib. books 1,131.38

Beelner Service, grave opens, sprinklers 1,300.00

Bound Tree, amb supplies.. 345.11

Brown Supply, plow blades 1,363.60

Chet’s, supplies 10.28

Clark’s Hardware supplies 490.64

Day’s Door, new door spring (Maint. Building) 240.00

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 164.70

Demco, Lib. supplies 395.68

Dirt Road Design, police business cards, websites 514.10

Farm & Home Publishers, Ply Co plat book 114.00

First Net, police phone/tablet 182.28

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 275.00

Frontier, phone bills 131.71

GIS Benefits, life/disab. ins. November 15.12

Glen Sadler, Second half of deductible 2,000.00

Hawkins, water chemicals 1,538.57

Hewlett-Packard, two police computers 1,988.04

Iowa One Call, locates 12.60

Iowa Outdoors, Lib. subscription 15.00

Iowa Rural Water, 2021 dues 275.00

Ipers, Ipers 5,303.57

IRS, Fed/FICA 8,107.11

Jack’s Uniforms, police suppl/uniforms 122.85

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 193.80

Kingsley Vol. Amb., Nov. runs 2,910.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising (Nov) 960.00

KPTH, advertising (Nov) 1,500.00

Knife River, patching 1,138.50

Lammers, parts/repairs 14.45

Malwarebytes, malware subscription 63.59

Mangold, sewer/water tests 904.50

MidAmerican, utilities 3,639.65

MidStates Bank, SE View interest 5,704.00

MidStates Bank, Sweeper interest 687.50

Mother Earth News, Lib. subscription 17.00

Notary Rotary, J Hamann notary stamp 44.75

PCC, Ambulance billing service (Oct) 715.75

Ply Co Landfill, Nov. tonnage 5,390.24

Plymouth Co Sheriff, Comm. Center payment 7,055.00

Presto-X, pest control 106.00

Quick Lane, ambulance servicing 195.13

Quill, office supplies 194.82

Rick Bohle, Nov. expense 100.00

Rolling Oil, tire disposal 12.00

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Schonstedt, reimb. locator trade-in 200.00

SRF, Lagoon interest payments 7,386.90

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone 50.00

The Record, publications 649.61

United Bank of Iowa, Land Loan interest 4,042.50

United Healthcare, health ins. premiums 4,770.53

UPS, shipping chgs 28.90

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 167.40

WEX, gas 1,362.32

Wiatel, phone/internet 600.74

Woodbury Co. EMS, assist charges 200.00

Bohle Construction, snow removal 615.00

Schaeuble Computer, Dell computer (maint) 590.30

Book Systems, Library fees 995.00

Baker & Taylor, Lib. DVD 18.84

Bound Tree, Amb. supplies 32.55

Quill, W-2 forms, grommet cover 99.95

MidAmerican, utilities 1,691.35

Watch Guard, vest adapter clip 57.40

Foundation Lab, water/wastewater tests 591.75

Professional Surveying Service, Kingston survey 784.00

TOTAL 85,451.95

Library Special Expenses:

Center Point Large Print, large print books 273.35

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Alpha Wireless, radios 1,772.27

Feld Fire, foam & adapters 547.54

Fire Service Training Bureau, training 150.00

Mary Hagan, reimb candy 42.74

Titan Machinery, cabinet 526.40

Fire Total 3,038.95

Expenses by Fund: General, 86,025.73; Road Use, 11,406.70; Employee Benefits, 96,157.10; Fire Dept. Special, 0.00; Water, 5,849.87; Sewer, 9,068.90; Solid Waste, 9,209.21. Total: 130,717.51.

Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 57,775.45; Operating Grants, 27,975.11; General, 101,879.48. Total: 187,630.04.

Hearing to consider the sale of the property described as follows: Lot Fourteen (14), Block Five (5), Town of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa was opened at 7:15 p.m. on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye. Two bids were opened by Pro-Tem Mathers. Daniel Cheadle bid $7,665.00 and Justin Baker bid $1.00. The auction of the property then started with Justin Baker having a winning bid of $16,000.00.

Resolution 2020-12 to award the bid to Justin Baker

on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Property must be brought up to city code by July 1, 2021. Hearing was closed at 7:21 p.m. on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Treasurer’s Report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Chief Fay distributed the monthly police report.

Fire Report: There were three calls in November; waiting to apply to FEMA for new truck. Tires for fire vehicles will be budgeted for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

City clerk checked on tablets for the Council. They are not available in bulk at this time.

Hearing on the proposal to enter into a development agreement with Dennis and Dorothy Sitzmann was opened on motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye. There were no written or oral objections received. Hearing was closed on motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Resolution 2020-13 to approve development agreement on motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Ordinance #253

to raise the monthly garbage from $11.00 to $13.00

was introduced on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion to approve the first reading of Ordinance #253 was made by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, to give Mid-Sioux $200.00, all voted aye, motion carried.

Humane Society agreement was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Councilman Bohle volunteered to serve on the NW Iowa Housing Board.

The process of building permitting will remain the same. No building inspection will be hired.

Monthly landfill rates will be discussed at the January meeting.

Council will not purchase extended warranty for Ford Interceptor.

Resolution #2020-10 Funds Transfer –

Tax Increment Financing Fund to Debt Service to pay interest ($5,704.00) on SE View Addition Loan

was introduced by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye, Mathers, aye. Motion to approve Resolution #2020-10 was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Resolution #2020-11 Funds Transfer –

Road Use Fund to Debt Service to pay interest ($687.50) on Sweeper Loan

was introduced by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye, Mathers, aye. Motion to approve Resolution #2020-11 was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Christmas bonuses: Sitzmann, $200; Jantz, $200; Sadler, $200; Culler, $200; Fay, $200; Hamann, $200. Muller, $100; Slota, $100; Graves, $100; Schaeuble, $100; Edwards, $50; Bainbridge, $50; Reis, $50. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, to approve bonuses, all voted aye, motion carried.

Request from Jantz and Sitzmann to receive payment for vacation during 2020 that they could not take. Jantz, 85 hrs. and Sitzmann 48.25 hrs. motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner to pay the unused vacation, all voted aye, motion carried.

Building permits: Deb McConnell, fence; Yong Plendl, 12’ x 24’ storage building; Kay Resel, fence.

Adjourn on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

