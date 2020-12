Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills — December 2020

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

NEWSPAPER REPORT — December 2020

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 80.00

ABERSON, JOSHUA Official 160.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 1,122.00

AKRON-WESTFIELD COMM. SCHOOL SHARING AGREEMENT 8,482.01

AKSARBEN ROOFING SERVICES 19,098.57

BASALYGA JR., RUSSELL OFFICIAL 110.00

BEELNER’S SERVICE INC. PLUMBING/HEATING REPAIRS 3,714.44

BENSON, MATTHEW REIMBURSEMENT 60.45

BOHLE CONSTRUCTION LLC SERVICES 300.00

BOTTJEN IMPLEMENT SUPPLIES 20.00

CARD SERVICE CENTER CREDIT CARD PYMT 2,419.05

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES, INC. SERVICES 1,248.00

CHAMPION TEAMWEAR SUPPLIES 514.00

CHEERZONE SUPPLIES 369.74

CHEMSEARCH MAINT AGREEMENT 2,505.00

CHESTERMAN FUND RAISING SUPPLIES 40.00

CHET’S SUPPLIES 80.42

CITY OF KINGSLEY WATER/SEWER 259.07

CITY OF PIERSON WATER/SEWER 116.22

CLARK’S HARDWARE LLC MISC SUPPLIES 33.93

CLASSIC SPORTSWEAR CERTIFICATES 1,237.32

COTTONWOOD EVENTS LLC NHS SUPPLIES 77.04

DAVIDSON, GEORGE OFFICIAL 220.00

DECKER INC. MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 354.40

DUNHAM HARDWOODS INST. SUPPLIES 51.00

FIRST COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION FUEL, SUPPLIES 2,696.87

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS TELEPHONE SERVICE 761.79

GACKE, JEFF JAMES OFFICIAL 135.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY, INC. COPIER SERVICE, SUPPLIES 633.84

GRAHAMS GRAPHICS PRINTING SUPPLIES 642.00

HACKETT, KRISTINE REIMBURSEMENT 87.36

HAMMAN, SONYA REIMBURSEMENT 99.20

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC. SUPPLIES 2,182.40

HENRICH, COLIN OFFICIAL 160.00

HILLYARD/SIOUX FALLS JANITORIAL SUPPLIES 1,952.15

HOLIDAY INN DOWNTOWN LODGING 1,003.52

HOME DEPOT U.S.A. INC. SUPPLIES 907.88

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID REIMBURSEMENT 5,585.87

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOC ENTRY FEES 50.00

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS EQUIPMENT 1,035.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SERVICES 58.14

IOWA GIRLS COACHES ASSOCIATION CLINIC REGISTRATION 40.00

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS INC. MISC. FORMS 112.65

JOHN PIANO SERVICE 115.00

JONES SCHOOL SUPPLY AWARDS 185.85

JOSTENS SUPPLIES 189.13

JW PEPPER & SON INC. MUSIC SUPPLIES 116.63

KRAFT KLEANERS LLC SERVICES 102.00

L & L BUILDERS CO. SERVICES 412,346.55

LAMMERS AUTOMOTIVE VEHICLE REPAIRS 1,028.67

LAWTON-BRONSON SCHOOLS OPEN ENROLLMENT..8,655.89

LE MARS COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 3,606.62

LOGRA LEARNING INSTRUCTIONAL SERVICES 11,790.00

LUBBERS, CALEB OFFICIAL 80.00

LUCAS, JEFF OFFICIAL 110.00

LUMBER PROS SUPPLIES 19.19

LUNCHTIME SOLUTIONS INC. FOOD SERVICE 26,380.91

MALSAM, JENNIFER OFFICIAL 110.00

MATHESON TRI-GAS INC. INSTR SUPPLIES 167.75

MAUCH, MAGGIE REIMBURSEMENT 15.60

MCGRAW-HILL INSTR. SUPPLIES 7,638.89

MELISSA WURTH/MIDSTATES BANK STATE DANCE 181.50

MENARDS-SIOUX CITY SUPPLIES 44.54

MID AMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY GAS/ELECTRIC SERVICE 10,353.12

MIDSTATES BANK/RANDI ANSTINE POSTAGE 105.38

MOVILLE RECORD MINUTES/BILLS 246.21

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 235.50

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL, MAINTENANCE SUPPLY 179.67

NEWELL-FONDA COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 75.00

PESCHAU, JONATHON SNOW REMOVAL 142.50

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 116.00

RAY’S MIDBELL MUSIC EQUIPMENT 6,355.00

REALLY GREAT READING COMPANY, LLC SUPPLIES 95.00

RICK’S COMPUTERS COMPUTER SUPPLIES/SERVICE 4,105.00

RIVER VALLEY COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLL 18,033.07

ROLLING OIL CO GASOLINE-OIL/SERVICE 1,818.91

RUHLAND, NANCY REIMBURSEMENT 13.00

SAM’S CLUB/GECF SUPPLIES 155.65

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE SERVICE 595.90

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. INSTR SUPPLIES 408.01

SCHROEDER, JACKIE REIMBURSEMENT 12.48

SCHROEDER, MARK REIMBURSEMENT 49.92

SCHROEDER, MICHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 44.49

SECURE BENEFITS SYSTEMS FLEX PLAN FEES 9,195.19

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON CSD OPEN ENROLL 14,576.46

SETON IDENTIFICATION PRODUCTS SUPPLIES 308.92

SEUNTJENS, BILL OFFICIAL 399.00

SNAKENBERG, SETH REIMBURSEMENT 224.02

STEELE, JAMES OFFICIAL 110.00

SUNNYBROOK FLOWERS, SUPPLIES 507.00

TAYLOR, JOSH OFFICIAL 110.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID SERVICES 415.73

VANDE BERG SCALES SERVICES 177.00

VERIZON WIRELESS SERVICES 160.04

VONHAGEL, CURT OFFICIAL 135.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE TUITION 27,920.00

WETZ, MARK OFFICIAL 110.00

WIESE, ROB REIMBURSEMENT 308.49

WILLIAM V MACGILL & CO. MEDICAL SUPPLIES 786.88

WILLMOTT, SCOTT OFFICIAL 110.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 73,765.16

WURTH, MELISSA REIMBURSEMENT 414.14

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 24, 2020