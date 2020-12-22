Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — December 14, 2020

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

December 14, 2020

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Pratt, Herbold, Haggin and Collins.

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the November minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Questions included the purchase of oil and filters from Lammers Automotive and Bottjen Implement. These were purchased for the lawn mower and 4-wheeler. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $230,698.43 from the general fund, $25,051.91 from schoolhouse, $26,612.65 from lunch fund, $413,594.55 from Sales Tax fund, $597.80 Pierson activity fund and $10,018.55 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

Thank you to the K-P Music Boosters for the donation towards the Yamaha piano. MidStates Bank updated their interest rates from .9% to .2% on the checking accounts. December reporting includes verifying social security numbers and wages for year-end 1099s and W-2s. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

In the 2nd quarter, there are 7.5 days remaining. K-8 “Panther Sized” Food drive ends Friday, Dec. 18th. Junior High Cheerleading and Basketball activities start this week. The boys play today in Pierson and girls play in Early. Two tickets will be issued per person involved in cheer, as a player and coaches. The Elementary Holiday Concert will be held virtually Thursday, December 17th from 9:30-10:20 a.m. The Middle School Holiday Concert will be held virtually Friday, December 18th from 10:15-10:45 and 11:00-11:40 a.m. DARE/Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department are sponsoring a bike and scooter for the 5th grade. MidStates Bank will be sponsoring a pencil and a treat for students in the K-4 grades. On December 9th, Pierson city water shut off the water which caused the Middle School to dismiss classes early.

Supt. Bailey

Mr. Bailey explained the conference rule about the gym being closed December 23th-27th. This includes use of the weight room facilities and both will reopen on December 28th. December 23rd is the last day of the semester and a snow makeup day. There will be a 12:30 p.m. dismissal. January 4th will be a teacher work day and students will return on January 5th. Semester tests are scheduled for December 21st-23rd. Mr. Bailey will be working on the 2021-22 school calendar. Friday, December 18th will be the high school concert and two spectators are allowed per participant. The Elementary girl’s bathroom remodel starts today. The construction meeting update includes the roofing project to be complete, cement starting in the Lobby and a gas line meter installed for the construction project paid by the contractor. In the future, Mr. Bailey will be researching a quote for a sound system for the gym. Mrs. Goodwin and Mr. Bailey will be discussing the NFHS agreement and Fuller Digital Solutions.

8. OLD BUSINESS

Return to Learn Plan – Masks

Mr. Bailey and the Board revisited requiring masks in the school district. Discussion will continue every month.

9. NEW BUSINESS

Resignations

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins accepted the resignation Kelley Colfack as a library position at the end of the semester. All in favor, motion carried. Mr. Bailey thanked Kelley for her service to the school district.

Contract Recommendations

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to accept Jordan Bubke as a full-time tutor in the middle school. All in favor, motion carried. Bubke abstained from the vote.

Instructional Support Levy

A. Hearing on the Proposed Resolution

President Bubke announced the hearing of the proposed resolution to continue participation in the Instructional Support Program. There were no attendees and no comment for the hearing. Motion by Herbold and seconded by Pratt to close the hearing. All in favor, motion carried. President Bubke declared the hearing closed.

B. Resolution to Continue Participation in the Instructional Support Program

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to adopt the Resolution to Continue Participation in the Instructional Support Program. A roll call vote was taken: Collins, aye. Pratt, aye. Herbold, aye. Haggin, aye. Bubke, aye. All in favor, motion carried. President Bubke declared the resolution adapted as the Resolution to Continue Participation in the Instructional Support Program.

Fundraiser Requests – None

10. ADJOURNMENT

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to adjourn at 6:35 a.m. The next board meeting will be Tuesday, January 12th at 6 a.m.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 24, 2020