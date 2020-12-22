Moville City Council Minutes — December 16, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Joel Robinson, Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, John Parks and Paul Malm are present. Malm motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Malm motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. The Utility Billing Trial Balance was not reviewed; it is presented at the first meeting of each month. Conolly motioned to approve the November Treasurer’s report, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review.

Guests include Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Mike Weaver, Jerry Sailer, Cody Molland, Dawn Thomas, Edgar Rodriguez, Joe Barnes, Dave Drew and Chad Sheehan.

During Open Forum Sheriff Dave Drew introduced incoming Sheriff Chad Sheehan. Sheehan states he has plans to implement future town hall meetings with rural towns.

Chief Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Rodriguez is working on a registration system to be implemented for golf carts, ATVs and UTVs to encourage improved compliance with the current Ordinance.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update.

Cody Molland presented the council with his proposed skate park plan. Molland had approached the City of LeMars regarding his interest in old skate park equipment that had been moved to “surplus” after they built a new facility. They did not have plans for this equipment and told Molland he could have it for his plan in Moville.

Molland submitted a proposal to the council to install this equipment on the existing bare concrete pad that previously held skate park equipment at Memorial Park. He has secured equipment to pick up, load and transport of the pieces in LeMars and would only require some assistance getting the large pieces off of the transport and placed on the pad once in Moville. Malm motions to approve the acquisition of this surplus equipment from the City of LeMars, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed the Main Street Project Change Order #2 from the SuBSurfco regarding the roof drain for the Thompson Phipps Thompson building for $2123.50. Conolly motions to approve this Change Order, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed final pay request #6 and final payment plus retainage, plus final approval of the Main Street / South 2nd Street project. Malm motions to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed bids to remodel the Haskell pool ceiling and epoxy the floor, plus bids to epoxy the floor at the Memorial Park Shelter house. Conolly motioned to accept the bids to do all 3 projects. Robinson has questions for Weaver regarding what further ventilation measures might be needed if ceiling changes were made. Weaver will research. No second, motion fails. Conolly motions to accept the bid from Central US Coatings, Inc. out of Holstein for epoxy of the floor at the Haskell Pool, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to accept the bid from Central US Coatings, Inc. for the floor at the Memorial Park Shelter House, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn around 6:45 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 32,887.14

ROAD USE TOTAL 20,148.84

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 6,335.62

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 54,092.45

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 770.82

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 2,820.16

WATER TOTAL 22,431.06

SEWER TOTAL 20,703.17

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,409.10

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 161,598.36

CLAIMS REPORT

Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 12/02/2020-12/25/2020

Accounts Payable Total 122,345.82

Invoices: Paid 6,171.74

Invoices: Scheduled 116,174.08

Payroll Checks 17,665.18

==============

Report Total 140,011.00

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 12/02/2020-12/25/2020

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 80,536.26

110 ROAD USE TAX 49,406.91

600 WATER 3,832.37

610 SEWER 6,235.46

———————————————–

TOTAL FUNDS 140,011.00

