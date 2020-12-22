Moville City Council Minutes — December 16, 2020

| | 0

Moville City Council
Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Joel Robinson, Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, John Parks and Paul Malm are present. Malm motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Malm motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. The Utility Billing Trial Balance was not reviewed; it is presented at the first meeting of each month. Conolly motioned to approve the November Treasurer’s report, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review.

Guests include Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Mike Weaver, Jerry Sailer, Cody Molland, Dawn Thomas, Edgar Rodriguez, Joe Barnes, Dave Drew and Chad Sheehan.

During Open Forum Sheriff Dave Drew introduced incoming Sheriff Chad Sheehan. Sheehan states he has plans to implement future town hall meetings with rural towns.

Chief Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Rodriguez is working on a registration system to be implemented for golf carts, ATVs and UTVs to encourage improved compliance with the current Ordinance.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update.

Cody Molland presented the council with his proposed skate park plan. Molland had approached the City of LeMars regarding his interest in old skate park equipment that had been moved to “surplus” after they built a new facility. They did not have plans for this equipment and told Molland he could have it for his plan in Moville.

Molland submitted a proposal to the council to install this equipment on the existing bare concrete pad that previously held skate park equipment at Memorial Park. He has secured equipment to pick up, load and transport of the pieces in LeMars and would only require some assistance getting the large pieces off of the transport and placed on the pad once in Moville. Malm motions to approve the acquisition of this surplus equipment from the City of LeMars, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed the Main Street Project Change Order #2 from the SuBSurfco regarding the roof drain for the Thompson Phipps Thompson building for $2123.50. Conolly motions to approve this Change Order, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed final pay request #6 and final payment plus retainage, plus final approval of the Main Street / South 2nd Street project. Malm motions to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed bids to remodel the Haskell pool ceiling and epoxy the floor, plus bids to epoxy the floor at the Memorial Park Shelter house. Conolly motioned to accept the bids to do all 3 projects. Robinson has questions for Weaver regarding what further ventilation measures might be needed if ceiling changes were made. Weaver will research. No second, motion fails. Conolly motions to accept the bid from Central US Coatings, Inc. out of Holstein for epoxy of the floor at the Haskell Pool, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to accept the bid from Central US Coatings, Inc. for the floor at the Memorial Park Shelter House, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn around 6:45 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES
NAME    MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    32,887.14
ROAD USE TOTAL    20,148.84
EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL    6,335.62
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    54,092.45
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    770.82
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    2,820.16
WATER TOTAL    22,431.06
SEWER TOTAL    20,703.17
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,409.10
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    161,598.36

CLAIMS REPORT
Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 12/02/2020-12/25/2020
AHLERS & COONEY, PC  BONDING ATTORNEY    122.00
AMAZON  Office 365 for PD computers
ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS  WW TESTING    504.00
BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY  SUPPLIES    406.00
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    161.03
BROWN SUPPLY CO.  STORM SEWER REPAIRS    559.73
CASEY JACKSON CONSTRUCT-ION  STREET WORK SUNSET/TERRATAM    13,860.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
DIAMOND VOGEL PAINT LINE SPRAYER AND PAINT FOR IT    4,559.50
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    81.00
ECHO GROUP INC.  SUPPLIES    27.36
FIRE SERVICE TRAINING BUREAU  TRAINING    100.00
AT&T MOBILITY  ACCOUNT 287291043045    316.70
GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO., INC.  CONCRETE PROJECT 226 S. PEARL    924.00
GPM  WW SUPPLIES    1,600.29
GRAINGER BUILDING MAINTENANCE    209.76
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    300.00
IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC  WORKERS COMP PREMIUM    751.00
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    5,078.42
JAMES FISHER MILEAGE    40.25
JP COOKE CO PET TAGS    89.60
LUMBER PROS  REBAR    158.40
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    66.73
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    5,796.89
MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC COMM CENTER ALARM..    84.75
MIDWEST BREATHING AIR L.L.C. FD EQUIP MAINT    715.33
MIDWEST WHEEL  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    262.30
MOSQUITO CONTROL OF IOWA, INC.  ANNUAL MOSQUITO SPRAYING    6,695.00
NEW COOPERATIVE INC. EQUIPMENT MAINT. SUPPLIES    1,006.76
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    579.79
PETTY CASH  REIMBURSE PETTY CASH    77.59
POWERPLAN  PARTS    4,302.16
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    913.80
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    527.06
SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY LLC  FD VEHICLE MAINT    932.25
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK MAIN ST./SOUTH 2ND BOND INTEREST    1,427.07
SIMMERING-CORY  CODIFICAT-ION UPDATE    488.00
SOOLAND BOBCAT  PARTS    168.71
SPIRITS STOGIES & STUFF COMM CTR SUPPLIES..    203.17
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    90.71
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA
STUBBS CONSTRUCTION  REPAIRS    525.00
SUBSURFCO, LLC RIDGE PHASE II CONSTRUCTION    58,743.40
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  MONTHLY TIME CARD SOFTWARE    36.00
TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY  ENGINEERING    902.50
VIKING INDUSTRIAL PAINTING  WATER TOWER PAINTING BALANCE    400.00
WEX BANK  FUEL    1,118.69
WIATEL  PHONE & INTERNET    793.32
==============
Accounts Payable Total    122,345.82
Invoices: Paid    6,171.74
Invoices: Scheduled    116,174.08
Payroll Checks    17,665.18
==============
Report Total    140,011.00
==============
CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY  Payroll Checks: 12/02/2020-12/25/2020
FUND/NAME AMOUNT
001 GENERAL    80,536.26
110 ROAD USE TAX    49,406.91
600 WATER    3,832.37
610 SEWER    6,235.46
———————————————–
TOTAL FUNDS    140,011.00

Published in The Record
Thursday, December 24, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment