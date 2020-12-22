Pierson City Council Minutes — December 9, 2020

Pierson City Council

December 9

The Pierson City Council met on December 9th at 7PM. Council present: Bubke, Krier, Saxen, Sistrunk, councilman McQueen was absent. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. The public hearing on received bids was opened: No one was present and no written comments were received regarding the bids. Mayor Struve called the public hearing closed. Engineer recommendation to the council was to accept the low bid submitted by Bainbridge Construction.

Councilman Bubke introduced the following resolution:

RESOLUTION 2020-17

A RESOLUTION MAKING AWARD OF CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

and moved the Resolution be adopted contingent on approval of DNR. Councilman Sistrunk seconded the motion Mayor Struve called for the vote. Ayes: Saxen, Sistrunk, Krier, Bubke. Mayor Struve declared the resolution duly adopted.

Mayor Struve opened the public hearing on the proposal to enter into a sewer revenue loan and disbursement agreement. No one was present and no written comments were received, so Mayor Struve called the public hearing closed.

Councilman Sistrunk introduced and moved for adoption the following:

Resolution 2020-18

A RESOLUTION TAKING ADDITIONAL ACTION ON PROPOSAL TO ENTER INTO A SEWER REVENUE LOAN AND DISBURSEMENT AGREEMENT.

Councilman Krier seconded the motion and Mayor Struve called for the vote Ayes: Saxen, Sistrunk, Krier, Bubke. Mayor Struve declared the resolution duly adopted.

The consent agenda included minutes and financials from the November meeting and claims and disbursements from Nov thru Dec 9th was approved upon a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke all voted aye; motion carried.

Expenses by fund: General $29510.76, Road Use $806.76, Special Rev $4684.58, Proprietary $8344.55

Revenues by fund: General $19990.14, Road Use $3632.11, Special Rev. $1859.23, Proprietary $12289.07. Debt Service $1328.26.

A manhole on Elm St is in need of repair. SCE out of Cherokee has inspected and suggested a repair plan. Motion by Bubke to hire SCE seconded by Saxen; all voted aye, motion carried.

Councilman Sistrunk introduced the first reading of

Ordinance 172 amending the SIS sewer fee rate from $7.50 to $8.50 to pay for the sewer project,

seconded by Bubke; motion carried.

Council discussed the 2022 projects. Chad Kehrt from V&K showed the council a map for a walking trail done in 3 phases. The first phase would be on Front St phase 2 connects the east side of town and phase 3 is on Elm St from Third St to the school. Total costs for the entire project would be between $227,000 and $273000 depending on the width. This would be in addition to some sewer lining and street repair work. Council will seek grants for the trail portion.

Motion by Bubke to approve the pay order for Visu-Sewer for the lining work that was done, seconded by Sistrunk; all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion to adjourn the meeting made by Krier, seconded by Saxen; all voted aye, motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Claims and Disbursements:

Absolute Inspection inspections $355.63

Badger Meter cell read fee $171.77

Beelner heater – water plant $415.95

Bomgaars supplies $53.28

Brown Supply blade bits $210.00

City of Pierson utilities $138.32

Clark’s Hardware supplies $59.28

Electrical Engineering pager repair $68.95

Feld Fire supplies $622.72

Foundation Analytical testing $28.75

Frontier phone/internet $200.93

Iowa Fire Fighters Assoc. dues $182.00

Iowa Rural Water Assoc. dues $225.00

IPERS pension $830.93

JJSS LLC jetting $240.00

Joy Auto supplied FD $209.93

MidAmerican electric $1,303.61

New Coop fuel $63.75

Staples file cabs $101.32

The Record publications $297.45

United States Treasury withholding $1,178.24

USPS stamps $11.00

Utility Equipment hydrants $5,282.44

Veenstra and Kimm prof. fees $3,132.16

Verizon internet $57.53

Wellmark insurance $2,368.50

Zoom e-meeting app $16.04

TellMyCell email service $25.00

REC electric $30.88

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 24, 2020