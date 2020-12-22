Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — December 1, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

December 1, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on December 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 12/1/20 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 11/17/20 meeting. Mark Loutsch and Don Kass abstained. Motion Carried. There was no meeting on 11/24/20.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the 11/25/20 and 11/30/20 payroll and 12/1/20 claims. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis to approve a Port’s Hilltop Acres, a minor subdivision in Section 8 of Sioux Township. Motion Carried.

The Board discussed the process of the Gladys Harms property clean up by the County ordered by the Court to begin January 1, 2021. The Board of Supervisors is asking Mark Loutsch to work with Justin Harms and his friends Tom Mullally and Ryan Meyers to identify and remove junk and to identify and sort items of value that they wish to remove by selling or whatever means they choose from the property prior to December 31, 2020. After January 1, 2021 the Board of Supervisors will hire Kellen’s Excavating to haul to the landfill the remaining junk and items that Justin Harms leaves on the property.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve contracts to LA Carlson for projects L-SP-1—73-75 & L-SP-2—73-75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the addition of one new full-time county attorney position in the County Attorney’s Office and to also fill the vacant county attorney position available due to Amy Oetken’s resignation effective 11/30/2020. The 2 positions will be filled as soon as applicants are available to start. The Board of Supervisors will amend the county attorney budget in 2021 for this additional payroll and payroll related expenses. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:42 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 12-1-2020

Akron Hometowner publications 458.37

Alpha Wireless RADIOS 996.00

Anthony Plbg A/C repair 1038.60

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 60.00

Bomgaars supplies 292.95

Jim Bybee Law services 132.30

Carroll Construction Supply SAFETY 60.00

Casey’s Business fuel 3197.83

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 118.75

Dakota Riggers & Tools CHAINS & CABLES 161.97

Des Moines Stamp supplies 38.50

Document Depot & Destruction shredding 90.00

Eakes Inc. courthouse supplies 589.41

Stacey Feldman supplies 9.57

FORCE America PARTS 279.06

Frontier phone 1043.70

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 115.00

Brandon Gengler GROUNDS 600.00

Get Branded 360 uniform 148.00

Jolynn Goodchild reimbursements 118.84

gWorks SUPPLIES 428.40

Hardware Hank supplies 57.96

Jamie Hauser appraisal 315.10

HGM Associates OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 302.49

Jenna Hodgson postage 11.60

Iowa DOT BLADES 4831.68

IMWCA work comp premium 6610.00

Iowa DNR well permits 75.00

ISAC Multi-County Fund MEETING FEES 75.00

Jensen Motors 2020 Dodge Durango 12,622.00

Jerico Services MATERIALS 6750.00

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 31.62

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1720.00

Legislative Services Agency IA code 2021 160.00

City of Le Mars utilities 73.07

L.G. Everist GRANULAR 120.38

Loess Hills Alliance 20-21 funding allocation 2000.00

Lyftogt Septic Service BUILDINGS 150.00

MD Products PARTS 3067.50

Menards supplies 232.95

Metal Culverts Inc. CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 160.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 460.92

NATIONAL SHERIFFS’ ASSOCIATION NSA membership 135.00

One Office Solutions supplies 104.18

Pitchfork Ag LLC service 83.07

Ply. Co. Board of Health healthy aging funds 10,364.80

Plymouth County EMS 20-21 rural grant 8485.85

Ply. Co. Employees health insurance reimbursements 7827.01

Ply. Co. Sheriff services 34.50

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency MISCELLANEOUS 206.91

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb. 110.36

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 260.00

Darin Raymond gas 43.45

Northwest REC power radio 256.35

Remsen Bell Enterprise subscription renew 25.50

Rensink, Pluim, Vogel & Huyser attorney fees 67.90

Richards Construction Co Jasmine Bridge removal 21,250.00

Rogue exercise equipment 4110.14

Thomas Rohe safety meeting 138.23

Sapp Bros. Petroleum propane 249.51

Schmitz Custom Arms silencers 625.00

Safety & Equipment Training SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 4500.00

Sioux City Foundry REINFORCING STEEL 514.67

Sioux County Attorney training 260.94

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1886.42

Siouxland Dist Health Dept. well tests 100.00

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 192.75

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 212.44

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Susemihl’s Uptown Auto Care maintenance 55.45

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 813.83

Tool Depot SAFETY 296.45

Total Motors OUTSIDE SERVICE 58.85

Unity Point Health SAFETY 210.00

Verizon Wireless cell services 536.09

VISA Sheriff’s misc reimb 958.72

Vogel Traffic Services PAVEMENT MARKINGS 98,725.00

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 54.47

Wal-Mart supplies 545.35

Wex Bank fuel 4111.69

Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. legal fees 2819.00

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 73.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile shelter care 552.50

Ziegler Inc FILTERS 277,074.59

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 24, 2020