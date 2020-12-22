Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — December 1, 2020

| | 0

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
December 1, 2020
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on December 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 12/1/20 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 11/17/20 meeting.  Mark Loutsch and Don Kass abstained.  Motion Carried.  There was no meeting on 11/24/20.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the 11/25/20 and 11/30/20 payroll and 12/1/20 claims.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis to approve a Port’s Hilltop Acres, a minor subdivision in Section 8 of Sioux Township.  Motion Carried.

The Board discussed the process of the Gladys Harms property clean up by the County ordered by the Court to begin January 1, 2021.  The Board of Supervisors is asking Mark Loutsch to work with Justin Harms and his friends Tom Mullally and Ryan Meyers to identify and remove junk and to identify and sort items of value that they wish to remove by selling or whatever means they choose from the property prior to December 31, 2020.  After January 1, 2021 the Board of Supervisors will hire Kellen’s Excavating to haul to the landfill the remaining junk and items that Justin Harms leaves on the property.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve contracts to LA Carlson for projects L-SP-1—73-75 & L-SP-2—73-75.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the addition of one new full-time county attorney position in the County Attorney’s Office and to also fill the vacant county attorney position available due to Amy Oetken’s resignation effective 11/30/2020.  The 2 positions will be filled as soon as applicants are available to start.  The Board of Supervisors will amend the county attorney budget in 2021 for this additional payroll and payroll related expenses.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:42 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 12-1-2020
Akron Hometowner  publications    458.37
Alpha Wireless  RADIOS    996.00
Anthony Plbg  A/C repair    1038.60
Bentson Pest Control  extermination services    100.00
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bomgaars  supplies    292.95
Jim Bybee Law  services    132.30
Carroll Construction Supply  SAFETY    60.00
Casey’s Business  fuel    3197.83
Chapman Overhead Door  BUILDINGS    118.75
Dakota Riggers & Tools  CHAINS & CABLES    161.97
Des Moines Stamp  supplies    38.50
Document Depot & Destruction  shredding    90.00
Eakes Inc.  courthouse supplies    589.41
Stacey Feldman  supplies    9.57
FORCE America  PARTS    279.06
Frontier  phone    1043.70
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    115.00
Brandon Gengler  GROUNDS    600.00
Get Branded 360  uniform    148.00
Jolynn Goodchild  reimbursements    118.84
gWorks  SUPPLIES    428.40
Hardware Hank  supplies    57.96
Jamie Hauser  appraisal    315.10
HGM Associates  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    302.49
Jenna Hodgson  postage    11.60
Iowa DOT  BLADES    4831.68
IMWCA  work comp premium    6610.00
Iowa DNR  well permits    75.00
ISAC Multi-County Fund  MEETING FEES    75.00
Jensen Motors  2020 Dodge Durango    12,622.00
Jerico Services  MATERIALS    6750.00
City of Kingsley  UTILITIES    31.62
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1720.00
Legislative Services Agency  IA code 2021    160.00
City of Le Mars  utilities    73.07
L.G. Everist  GRANULAR    120.38
Loess Hills Alliance  20-21 funding allocation    2000.00
Lyftogt Septic Service  BUILDINGS    150.00
MD Products  PARTS    3067.50
Menards  supplies    232.95
Metal Culverts Inc.  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    160.00
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    460.92
NATIONAL SHERIFFS’ ASSOCIATION  NSA membership    135.00
One Office Solutions  supplies    104.18
Pitchfork Ag LLC  service    83.07
Ply. Co. Board of Health  healthy aging funds    10,364.80
Plymouth County EMS  20-21 rural grant    8485.85
Ply. Co. Employees  health insurance reimbursements    7827.01
Ply. Co. Sheriff  services    34.50
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  MISCELLANEOUS    206.91
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    110.36
Quality Lawn Care  lawn care    260.00
Darin Raymond  gas    43.45
Northwest REC  power radio    256.35
Remsen Bell Enterprise  subscription renew    25.50
Rensink, Pluim, Vogel & Huyser  attorney fees    67.90
Richards Construction Co  Jasmine Bridge removal    21,250.00
Rogue  exercise equipment    4110.14
Thomas Rohe  safety meeting    138.23
Sapp Bros. Petroleum  propane    249.51
Schmitz Custom Arms  silencers    625.00
Safety & Equipment Training  SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES    4500.00
Sioux City Foundry  REINFORCING STEEL    514.67
Sioux County Attorney  training    260.94
Siouxland Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    1886.42
Siouxland Dist Health Dept.  well tests    100.00
Southern Sioux County RWS  Hillview water    192.75
Stan Houston Equipment  PARTS    212.44
Luke Steeg  OFFICE CLEANING    74.00
Susemihl’s Uptown Auto Care  maintenance    55.45
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    813.83
Tool Depot  SAFETY    296.45
Total Motors  OUTSIDE SERVICE    58.85
Unity Point Health  SAFETY    210.00
Verizon Wireless  cell services    536.09
VISA  Sheriff’s misc reimb    958.72
Vogel Traffic Services  PAVEMENT MARKINGS    98,725.00
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    54.47
Wal-Mart  supplies    545.35
Wex Bank  fuel    4111.69
Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C.  legal fees    2819.00
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    73.00
Northwest Iowa YES Center  juvenile shelter care    552.50
Ziegler Inc  FILTERS    277,074.59

Published in The Record
Thursday, December 24, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment