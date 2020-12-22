Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — December 8, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

December 8, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on December 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 12/8/20 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 12/1/20 meeting. Motion Carried.

Kathy VanMannen & Robin McGinty of Safe Place were present to provide information about the previous year and to discuss the FY 2021-22 budget request of $20,000.

Judy Bowman of the Plymouth County Historical Museum was present to provide information about the previous year and to discuss the FY 2021-22 budget request $15,000.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 20/21 of Westfield Township on Concord Ave. Motion Carried.

Dale McKinney and Jordan Metzger were present from Stone Group Architects to discuss the courtroom renovation plans and billing proposal. Stone Group will submit a final billing proposal to the County for the remainder of the architect fees to the completion of the courtroom renovation project. Jordan will be on the project going forward. Dale McKinney has retired.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to enter closed session at 11:19 a.m. per Iowa Code 21.5(c) to discuss pending litigation. Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to end closed session and open regular session at 11:58 a.m. Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:58 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 24, 2020