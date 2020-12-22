Probate — Dorothy Struve
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY E. STRUVE, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPR056048
Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Dorothy E. Struve, Deceased, who died on or about December 6, 2020:
You are hereby notified that on December 11, 2020, the undersigned Doyle Struve was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated on December 14, 2020.
/s/ Doyle Struve
Doyle Struve, Administrator of the Estate
308 4th Street
Pierson, IA 51048
/s/ Chad Thompson
Chad Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007809
Attorney for the Administrator
Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP
Address: P.O. Box 219,
4 East 2nd Street
Kingsley, IA 51028
Date of second publication
December 31, 2020
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, December 24, 2020
and Thursday, December 31, 2020