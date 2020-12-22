Probate — Lucille Heinse

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LUCILLE I. HEINSE, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPRO56043

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Lucille I. Heinse, Deceased, who died on or about November 25, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on December 10, 2020, the last will and testament of Lucille I. Heinse, deceased, bearing date of May 24, 2011, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Kurt E. Heinse and Kristi L. Phillips were appointed executors of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated December 9, 2020

Kurt E. Heinse

Executor of estate

4467 250th St.

Anthon, IA 51004

Kristi L. Phillips

Executor of estate

105 W. Division St.

Anthon, IA 51004

James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409

Attorney for executor

Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard P.C.

PO Box 198

Mapleton, Iowa 51034

Date of second publication:

December 31, 2020

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 24, 2020

and Thursday, December 31, 2020