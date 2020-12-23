Dale Schreiner

Dale J. Schreiner, age 77, of Moville passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Kingsley Specialty Care of Kingsley. Due to Covid 19 circumstances, private family services were held. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville was in charge of the arrangements.

Dale Jay Schreiner was born April 22, 1943 in Omaha, Nebraska to Dale G. and Doris Edith (Schneider) Schreiner. When he was five years old, Dale contracted polio and underwent several reconstructive surgeries at the Mayo Clinic to stabilize his leg joints so he was able to walk on his own. His health conditions inspired both of his sisters to enter helping professions: Marilyn became a physical therapist and Dorie a social worker. Dale was raised in Moville, Iowa and graduated from Woodbury Central High School.

Dale worked at Walgreens in Sioux City and worked his way up to become a store manager. Later he worked for a Walgreens in Phoenix, AZ for several years. Dale was a member of the United Methodist Church of Moville.

He is survived by his brother-in-law, Edward Williams of Ida Grove, IA; nephews, Eric Woods of Seattle, WA, Eron Woods of St. Paul, MN and Jason Williams; nieces, Elana Woods of Virgina, MN and Jenni Fundermann; and family friend, Diana Stumm of Palo Alto, CA.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn (Schreiner) Woods and twin sister, Doris “Dorie” Virginia Williams.

