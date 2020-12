Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — December 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School

DECEMBER 2020 BOARD BILLS

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 120.00

AKRON-WESTFIELD SCHOOL SHARED OPERATIONS DIRECTOR 6,366.67

BEAR GRAPHICS INC. CHECKS 515.58

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. BULK SOFTENER SALT 308.48

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 3,128.74

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 356.65

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 571.03

CONTINENTAL FIRE SYSTEM INSPECTION 380.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS DEF for Bus 71.92

DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUC-TION SHREDDING 45.00

FELD FIRE SECURITY MONITORING 120.00

H & H ROOFING fix leaking roof 355.00

HAKA LLC GAS 549.89

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. custodial supplies 701.91

HINDS, CRAIG REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 39,839.38

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER Block heater 99.91

IOWA DEPT AG & LAND STEW. PESTICIDE BUREAU PESTICIDE LICENSE 75.00

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 5,204.01

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICES

BOILER SAFETY SECTION

BOILER INSPECTION 375.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. Sheet music 230.97

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMM SCHOOL CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT 402.00

MACGILL SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLIES 4 INFRARED THERMOMETERS 299.96

McGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION HOLDINGS, LLC TEXTBOOKS 972.00

METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE YEAR 13 TUITION 780.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. Drumsticks and mallets 90.68

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 10,167.78

MIDWEST MOBILE GLASS windshield repair 64.95

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 180.10

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. REPAIR HEAT PUMP 100.00

MYERS, JILL REIMBURSE MILEAGE 185.60

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 ONLINE PD BILLING 610.10

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS Oil and Wiper Blades 584.23

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 169.50

PARVU, ANDREA MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 157.62

PETERSON, THOMAS Level 3 Mediator 75.00

POMPS TIRE SERVICE, INC. skid loaders tires 546.00

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

PRIMEX WIRELESS,INC. Battery holder assembly 24.32

QUILL CORPORATION

TEACHER SUPPLIES 623.73

CARD STOCK

OFFICE SUPPLIES

RICHARDSON TRUCKING LLC trucking 150.00

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Temp Scanners 7,700.00

RUHRER, KRISTIN MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 191.45

SCHOLASTIC INC. Reading books 306.50

SCHOOL BUS SALES Strobe light 104.24

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. Construction Paper 216.84

SGT BLUFF-LUTON COMM SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 50,659.23

SHEETS, JACOB REIMBURSE PHONE & MILEAGE 122.50

SHOOK, CHAD CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SPECIAL ED BILLING 5,490.43

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 461.46

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES Fastener for Bus 12 418.31

seat covers

crossing arm

US BANK

Keva Planks 13,741.01

Ind. Tech Supplies

stereo

maintenance supplies

VER STEEG, KRISTI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 94.54

VERIZON HotSpot Distance Learning 240.06

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL 523.10

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE GATEWAY TO COLLEGE 37,714.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN PHONE/INTERNET 464.99

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 21,639.72

Fund Total: 216,484.09

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

BEAR GRAPHICS INC. NUTRITION CHECKS 363.00

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE MILK 3,346.60

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA FOOD 1,688.03

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 12,951.70

US BANK FOOD 27.78

Fund Total: 18,377.11

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

AKRON-WESTFIELD COMM. SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 100.00

ATLANTIC HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 32.00

BEAR GRAPHICS INC. ACTIVITY FUND CHECKS 363.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY CONCESSIONS POP 343.34

CUSTOM CREATIONS STATE DANCE APPAREL 716.00

EWELL EDUCATIONAL SERVICES FFA RECORD BOOK SYSTEM 175.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC OFFICIAL 110.00

I29 SPORTS MASKS 296.00

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION FFA DUES 552.50

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE MEMORABILIA, REGISTRATION 134.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. MUSIC 472.74

MEYER, KATI ACCOMPANIST 320.00

MINNTEX CITRUS, INC. FFA FUNDRAISER 4,187.06

NASP ENTRY FEES 80.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION FFA JACKETS, SCRAPBOOK MATERIAL 336.50

NELSON, JEFF OFFICIAL 80.00

SGT BLUFF-LUTON COMM SCHOOL ENTRY FEE.. 150.00

SIOUXLAND SCALE SERVICE, INC. SERVICES 175.00

US BANK SUPPLIES, TRAVEL, MEALS, EQUIPMENT, CONCESSIONS, CHEER SUPPLIES, DANCE SUPPLIES 3,361.63

WEST MUSIC ALL-STATE MUSIC 57.70

WILCOX, JOHN OFFICIAL 190.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 120.00

WYHE’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING FFA FUNDRAISER 2,264.00

ZAHNLEY, DOUGLAS OFFICIAL 110.00

Fund Total: 14,726.47

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

BEAR GRAPHICS INC. CHECKS 324.50

Fund Total: 324.50

MANAGEMENT FUND

BEAR GRAPHICS INC. CHECKS 324.50

EGR INSURANCE, INC. ADD SCISSOR LIFT 57.00

SFM WORK COMP INSTALLMENT 4,452.00

SU INSURANCE COMPANY BREAK FIX PREMIUM 23,581.50

Fund Total: 28,415.00

DEBT SERVICES FUND

KUBOTA SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

UMB BANK GO BOND FEE 300.00

Fund Total: 961.73

PRESCHOOL

BEAR GRAPHICS INC. CHECKS 324.50

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE MILK 44.10

MARTIN BROS. PRESCHOOL SNACKS 193.52

Fund Total: 562.12

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

BEAR GRAPHICS INC. CHECKS 324.50

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER & ASSOC. ARCHITECT FEES 2,838.75

FEDDERSON, JAMES CAMERA 2,000.00

FELD FIRE FIRE ALARM SYSTEM 59,610.00

FIREFLY COMPUTERS Web Filtering, Activity monitor 12,867.75

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. HEAT PUMP REPAIR 1,389.97

INTERSTATE POWDER COATINGS Powder Coating Lockers 2,200.00

NEVERWARE CloudReady renewal 2,375.00

WA KLINGER LLC ELEMENTARY BUILDING ADDITION 32,665.27

Fund Total: 116,271.24

