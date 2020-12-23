Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — November 9, 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, November 9, 2020

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Roll Call

Woolridge, Amick and Reinke present. Scott and Sappingfield absent

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Woolridge moved to approve the agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

H. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

COVID numbers are still low

40% capacity for fans at winter sports

Christmas concert will happen but will be recorded and every family will receive a DVD. K-4 will only have parents and siblings in attendance

Will not have a normal assembly for Veterans Day

Virtual conferences went very well

2. Secondary Principal Report

Normal assembly for Veterans Day but closed to the public

Received Global Education Excellence Award which is presented to schools that house foreign exchange students

Named 35th best high school in Iowa and 3rd in the Sioux City metro area by the US News

Winter concert will be December 7 and only household family members in attendance

Received Great schools.org 2020 College Success Award

Randi Koehler was award Powell Broadcasting Educator of the Month

Jolee Mesz, Theo Moseman and Aziah Ashley ran at State cross country

Brodie Sitzmann was selected to All State Choir

3. Monthly Financial Update

Anderson presented monthly financial reports

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

Reinke asked 2 questions on bills

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Woolridge moved to approve the consent agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor

J. New Business

1. Approve SBRC application

Woolridge moved to approve the SBRC application and request spending authority of $61,920 for open enrollment out and $1,550.56 for ELL beyond 5 years.

2. Approve bus lease

Amick moved to approve the bus lease with School Bus Sales for $124,993.

K. Personnel

1. Approve head varsity boys high school track coach

Amick moved to approve Jesse Pederson as varsity boys high school track coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve assistant boys high school track coach

Woolridge moved to approve Dave Harris as assistant boys track coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve volunteer assistant boys track coach

Amick moved to approve Austin Lefler as volunteer track coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve head varsity girls high school track coach

Woolridge moved to approve Garrett Ehlers as varsity girls high school track coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve assistant girls high school track coach

Amick moved to approve Maddie Ehlers and assistant girls track coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve head junior high boys track coach

Woolridge moved to approve Janelle Olesen as junior high boys track coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve head junior high girls track coach

Amick moved to approve Christa Mesz as junior high girls track coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve volunteer assistant junior high girls track coach

Woolridge moved to approve Lynn Olesen as assistant girls track coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

9. Approve head boys golf coach

Amick moved to approve Jason Carlson as head boys golf coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor

10. Approve head girls golf coach

Woolridge moved to approve Michael Meyer as head girls golf coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

11. Approve head baseball coach

Amick moved to approve Ryan Denney as head baseball coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

12. Approve assistant baseball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Brian Smith as assistant baseball coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

13. Approve volunteer assistant baseball coach

Amick moved to approve Tony Wingert as volunteer assistant baseball coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

14. Approve head junior high girls basketball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Micaela Borer as junior high girls basketball coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

15. Approve assistant junior high boys basketball coach

Amick moved to approve Austin Lefler as assistant junior high boys basketball coach. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

Woolridge moved to adjourn. Amick seconded. All in favor.

L. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 7:45

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 24, 2020