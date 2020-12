Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — December 14, 2020

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, December 14, 2020

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

Present: Mead, Streck, and Schram. Kennedy via Zoom.

Absent: Wimmer

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order – VP Mead called the meeting to order at 7:01 PM.

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – none

B. Correspondence – none

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes: 11/9/20

C. Financial Reports: 11/30/20

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $376,690.82; Management $8,672.72; PPEL $16,941.50; Debt Service $300; Infrastructure $141,487.27; Extra & Hourly Pay $125,301.43

E. Activity Account: $37,302.19

F. School Meal Program: $68,526.53

Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring/Open Enrollment – Schram moved and Streck seconded to modify Dee Dose’s contract to include part-time custodial hours. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

B. District Beverage Contract – Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve the contract from Coca-Cola. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Policy Review 100 Series – Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the 100 series policies as presented. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Special Education Deficit for SBRC approval – Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve the special education deficit of $6,242.48, for SBRC allowable growth. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

E. FY 20 Audit Report – Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve the FY20 audit report. 4 ayes. Motion carried.

F. December Graduates Class of 2021 – none

V. Discussion Items

A. Joint Board Meeting with CO-U during January, 2021

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Early Graduates for 20-21

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. High School Registration Guide

B. School Calendar for 2020-2021

VIII. Announcements

A. Winter Break: December 23rd, 2020- January 4th, 2020

Staff Training January 4th, 2020 and Classes Resume January 5th, 2020

B. Next meeting – Monday, January 11, 2020 in Mapleton

IX. Adjourn – VP Mead adjourned the meeting at 7:39 PM.

The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MV/A-O BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

AER CRAFTS SUPPLIES 190.00

AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS SUPPLIES 1,395.00

ANTHON MINI MART FUEL 914.47

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER SERVICES 65.00

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 279.92

BARNES AND NOBLE, INC. SUPPLIES 163.07

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 144.60

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 72.39

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 14.52

BUROW, FRITZ REIMBURSEMENT 366.59

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 547.47

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 362.95

CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 19,836.39

CINTAS SUPPLIES 2,750.00

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 8,572.58

CITY OF DANBURY SUMMER RECREATION 1,400.00

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 11,072.71

CLAIM AID MEDICIAD BILLING 415.25

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 480.06

CROGHAN, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 30.00

DAKOTA POTTERS SUPPLY, LLC SUPPLIES 290.98

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 344.01

DOSE, COREY REIMBURSEMENT 98.28

EDPUZZLE SOFTWARE 1,300.00

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 128.70

FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C. LEGAL 87.50

GLOBAL GLASS SERVICES 85.20

GRAHAM TIRE SIOUX CITY TIRES 1,678.40

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 85.80

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 1,710.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 712.50

HEARTLAND SCHOOL SE TUITION 3,330.00

HOGSTAD, KRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 137.28

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL SUPPLIES 5,151.12

INNOVATIONS ASSOCIATES SUPPLIES 110.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 28.90

IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION BACKGROUND CHECK..500.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC REGISTRATION 9.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOC ENTRY FEE/MEMBERSHIP 65.00

IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE ENTRY FEE 120.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY REGISTRATION 90.00

IXL LEARING SUPPLIES 349.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 1,673.84

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 753.12

KAUFMAN, EVIE REIMBURSEMENT 63.65

KENDALL HUNT TEXTBOOKS 1,607.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON HIGH SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 18,033.08

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 145.86

KIRCHGATTER, SCOTT REIMBURSEMENT 127.00

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 135.72

LEXIA LEARNING SYSTEMS LLC SOFTWARE 1,800.00

MAC’S CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 259.07

MAKE MUSIC SUPPLIES 2,120.00

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSEMENT 756.00

MAPLETON BP SUPPLIES 155.27

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 737.24

MATHESON TRI-GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 111.95

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 26.29

MID AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEMICAL SUPPLIES 2,956.80

MID BELL SUPPLIES 525.48

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 261.09

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 3,181.35

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO. INC. ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE 374.28

OA/BC-IG CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 20,197.04

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 109.98

PETERSEN, MOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 154.44

PETERSEN, STEPHANIE REIMBURSEMENT 53.70

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 2,710.84

RAINBOW RESOURCES HOME SCHOOL SUPPLIES 1,101.24

REALLY GREAT READING SUPPLIES 98.00

REIMERT, JOANNE REIMBURSEMENT 17.16

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 156.00

RIVER VALLEY CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 32,459.53

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY ADVERTISING 240.75

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, INC SUPPLIES 241.78

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 156.36

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 5,923.72

SIOUX CITY CSD TUITION 587.33

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA INC. SUPPLIES 166.66

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 59,102.86

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 577.50

VERIZON WIRELESS TELEPHONE 263.20

WEST MONONA COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OPEN ENROLLMENT 32,459.54

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE REGISTRATION 20,424.00

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 44,279.07

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 167.82

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 2,170.31

WOODBURY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 50,492.68

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC. SOFTWARE 262.78

Fund Total: 376,690.82

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT UNEMPLOYMENT 3,206.85

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 5,465.87

Fund Total: 8,672.72

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SUPPLIES 125.75

JOHNSHOY LANDSCAPING LLC SERVICES 8,000.00

MVAO BPA REIMBURSEMENT 1,000.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 7,716.75

SATARII, INC. (dba SWIVL) SUPPLIES 99.00

Fund Total: 16,941.50

DEBT SERVICE

UMB BANK BANKING FEES 300.00

Fund Total: 300.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ALLEN, RYAN REIMBURSEMENT 10.00

BABL, ANDREW REIMBURSEMENT 10.00

BAKER, KEITH OFFICIAL 110.00

BASALYGA, RUSS OFFICIAL 110.00

BLAKE, AAYLA REIMBURSEMENT 35.00

BOYLE, JAIDEN REIMBURSEMENT 5.00

BRAND, DEREK OFFICIAL 200.00

BRENNER, CLYDE REIMBURSEMENT 12.00

BRUNO, IRENE REIMBURSEMENT 16.00

CAPUTO, MARK OFFICIAL 200.00

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD SUPPLIES 129.88

CHRISTOPHERSEN, TREVOR REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 112.28

COLLINS, NICK REIMBURSEMENT 22.00

COX, CAMERON REIMBURSEMENT 10.00

DAVIS, KILEY REIMBURSEMENT 10.00

DEEDS, IRELYNN REIMBURSEMENT 5.00

DENISON-SCHLESWIG HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 70.00

DOSE, COREY REIMBURSEMENT 41.80

EEKHOFF, KEVIN OFFICIAL 110.00

FEDDERSEN, PAIGE REIMBURSEMENT 22.00

FLOWERS & MORE SUPPLIES 280.00

FORBES, WILL REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

FRIEDRICKSEN, ALLISON REIMBURSEMENT 15.00

GACKE, JEFF OFFICIAL 130.00

GILMORE, LUKE OFFICIAL 80.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 1,175.00

HENDERSON, AL OFFICIAL 80.00

JANET’S JUNGLE, INC. SUPPLIES 1,154.15

JENSEN, SHARI REIMBURSEMENT 26.00

JOHNSON, TERESA REIMBURSEMENT 18.00

KERNS, LISA REIMBURSEMENT 35.00

KETELSEN, KLOE REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

KREMAN, SHAWN OFFICIAL 200.00

LANSINK, DIANE REIMBURSEMENT 12.00

LECLAIR, SARAHA REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

LUCAS, JEFF OFFICIAL 110.00

MAXFIELD, KEN OFFICIAL 110.00

MCCONE FOODS SUPPLIES 2,231.00

MESECK, AMY REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 80.00

MINNTEX FFA SUPPLIES 20,350.60

MITCHELL, ADAM REIMBURSEMENT 10.00

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 24.00

OHLMEIER, TRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 10.00

OHLMEIER, TYLER REIMBURSEMENT 30.00

OLSOWSKI, BRISEIS REIMBURSEMENT 5.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND SUPPLIES 423.70

Putzier, Gavyn REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

RANNINGER, ROYCE OFFICIAL 110.00

REED, LOUIS REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

REEDS FOR LESS SUPPLIES 448.93

RODRIGUEZ, RAFAEL REIMBURSEMENT 38.00

SALKER, JIM OFFICIAL 130.00

SANFORD, DENNY OFFICIAL 330.00

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 40.00

SAVERY, ASHLEY REIMBURSEMENT 8.00

SCHMIDT, SARAH REIMBURSEMENT 36.00

SCHRUNK, SAM REIMBURSEMENT 5.00

SCHULTZ, KEVIN OFFICIAL 110.00

SCHULTZ, LORYN REIMBURSEMENT 10.00

SEUNTJENS, DEBBIE REIMBURSEMENT 24.00

SEUNTJENS, HILLARY REIMBURSEMENT 12.00

SIOUXLAND SCALE SERVICE, INC. SERVICES 175.00

SLAUGHTER, JASON OFFICIAL 110.00

SMITH, TERESA REIMBURSEMENT 90.00

SORENSEN, THOMAS REIMBURSEMENT 12.00

STEFFES, CALISTA REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

STOWERS, RON OFFICIAL 110.00

THIES, JAMISON REIMBURSEMENT 30.00

TIEFENTHALER QUALITY MEATS FFA SUPPLIES 959.99

TROPHIES PLUS SUPPLIES 24.04

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS SUPPLIES 820.80

WEBER, BEAU REIMBURSEMENT 12.00

WEBER, RYAN REIMBURSEMENT 24.00

WELTE, JAXSON REIMBURSEMENT 10.00

WESSLING, DOUGLAS OFFICIAL 80.00

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 75.00

WILLMOTT, SCOTT OFFICIAL 110.00

WINKLEPLECK, MIKE OFFICIAL 130.00

WORKS OF HEART CHEER SUPPLIES 380.02

WUNSCHEL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 32.00

WYHE’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING SUPPLIES 4,825.00

Fund Total: 37,302.19

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

BOLINGER, DAVID REIMBURSEMENT 21.45

BOYSEN, KIM TREATS 27.00

BUBKE, DEAN REIMBURSEMENT 12.75

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 22.45

DFA DAIRY BRANDS SUPPLIES 3,112.61

DREY-PAULSEN, KRISTI

REIMBURSEMENT 26.75

EHLERS, CHRIS REIMBURSEMENT 39.45

GOSLAR, LETHA REIMBURSEMENT 168.80

GOTHIER, JACQUE REIMBURSEMENT 44.71

KRIER, JACKIE REIMBURSEMENT 10.20

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 45,342.56

MARTIN BROS. FOOD/SUPPLIES 19,281.08

OHLMEIER, JANE REIMBURSEMENT 33.70

ROSBURG, HEATHER REIMBURSEMENT 138.90

STOLL, LANA REIMBURSEMENT 120.12

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 124.00

Fund Total: 68,526.53

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIER 1,502.36

HOGLUND BUS CO., INC. SCHOOL BUSES 124,000.00

PQL LIGHTING 1,098.05

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 8,462.74

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 2,404.00

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS SUPPLIES 2,320.12

WOODWARD, RUSS SERVICES 1,700.00

Fund Total: 141,487.27

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 24, 2020