Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — December 8, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Organizational Board Meeting

December 8, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school gym on Dec. 8, 2020 with call to order by President Frafjord at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Frafjord, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen, Thomsen, Koele. Absent: Nelson.

Visitors: Roger Wilson, Scott Gernhart, Dax Weaver, Jeremy Cross, Cherie Dandurand, Blake Stubbs.

Agenda: Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the agenda as amended to add a steamer purchase and offer para contract. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to waive the reading of the Nov. 9, 2020 board minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to approve bills in the amounts of $64,964.78 from the General Fund, $148.72 from the PPEL Fund, $4,066.65 from the Activity Fund, $9,492.12 from the Lunch fund and prepaid checks for $36,082.82 from the General Fund, $5,272.22 from the Activity Fund, $1,501.27 from the PPEL Fund, and $141.01 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports: Gilbert – WIN group changes, plans for x-mas movies, Bormann – Report, Glackin-report

Policies & Procedures

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to approve the addendum to Board Policy 905.1, leaving the “Group” field blank and changing the number of days from 14-10, as now recommended by the governor. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation

• Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to approve the bid by Hoefling of $500 for the house on 513 Fair St. to be moved by March 1. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to approve Grell Roofing quote of $16,500 for the upper portion of the middle school roof replacement. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to approve the purchase of 519 Fair St for $92,000 with closing costs and deed at $520. Motion carried, all voting aye

• Discussion on bus barn options. Glackin will get drawings and layout for two 5-stall buildings on both discussed locations.

• Glackin presented the initial parking lot paving project designs.

• Wrestling Room estimate $600,000-650,000. OK to get design.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to purchase a new steamer for the kitchen from Hobart at the quoted price of $30,798.35. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve volunteer coaches Jake Dennison, Cody Davis Jeff Klingensmith, and Jake Meehan for wrestling. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to reluctantly accept the resignations of Amy Ferlick, Elem. Principal, Courtney Doucette and Rylee Wright as Para’s and Virginia McGregor as Home School Assistance Teacher. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to offer a contract to Michaela Olson for 7.5 hrs/day at $12.24/hr beginning Dec. 14. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the early graduate list provided they meet all graduation requirements: Ava Arment, Colin Brosamle, Cody Chamberlain, Gabe Kock, Keaton Krieg, Laren Krohn, Charles Polkinghorn, Blake Ronfeldt. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to Adopt a Resolution to Approve Modified Allowable Growth for Drop Out Prevention/At Risk funding of $96,805. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thompsen to approve the attached Resolution entitled

“RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE SALE OF APPROXIMATELY $2,225,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL CAPITAL NOTES, SERIES 2021”

and move its adoption. Roll call vote: Ayes: Frafjord, Steffen, Lloyd, Thomsen, Reblitz, Koele. Nays – None. President Frafjord declared the Resolution adopted.

• Visitor Comments: Jeremy Cross – discussion on MS Gym remodel.

• Good of the Cause – Reblitz will be attending Finance courses offered through IASB and will share info at future meetings.

Adjourn: Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to adjourn at 9:12 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — December 2020

OPERATING FUND

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS 3RD PARTY ADMIN. 85.80

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 442.50

CHESTERMAN CO. WATER DUE TO BOIL ORDER 604.80

CULLIGAN

SOLAR SALT 29.55

MONTHLY FEE 20.65

EQUIP RENT 19.50

Vendor Total: 69.70

Document Depot & Destruction, Inc. SHREDDING 45.00

FOLLET SCHOOL SOLUTIONS LIBRARY SOFTWARE 907.05

GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS SPEC ED – LIFE SKILLS 297.39

GOPHER SPORT ELEM. P.E. SUPPLIES 676.26

HERFF JONES HS SCHOLARSHIP (GRAD) 387.50

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMM SCHOOL

OPEN ENROLLMENT TUITION 17,200.00

OPEN ENROLLMENT 833.08

Vendor Total: 18,033.08

KnowBuddy Resources LIBRARY BOOKS 631.52

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP RENTAL 75.70

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 308.24

ELECTRICITY 6,777.90

NATURAL GAS 190.72

NATURAL GAS 215.27

ELECTRICITY 378.39

ELECTRICITY 21.35

NATURAL GAS 31.07

ELECTRICITY 28.01

ELECTRICITY 49.74

Vendor Total: 8,000.69

MID-BELL MUSIC

Titan Clamp 119.00

CLARINET REPAIR 223.90

RESALE AND BOOKS 134.68

Vendor Total: 477.58

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 821.05

Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC HEAT REPAIR 272.50

NWAEA

ENVELOPES 342.36

SHARED SOCIAL WORKER 6,309.97

Vendor Total: 6,652.33

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 81.00

PLANK ROAD PUBLISHING, INC. ELEM MUSIC 139.45

QUALITY TELECOMMUNICATIONS CHANGE EXT. NUMBERS 115.00

RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 959.74

RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLL SEM1 7,213.23

Rolling Oil FUEL 2,384.99

Ruhrer, Joshua SPEC ED REIMB MILEAGE 600.00

SCHOOL BUS SALES15-2 BRUSH KIT HORN/FAN 127.65

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. INST. SUPPLIES 2.79

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOLS

OPEN ENROLLMENT 3,440.00

OPEN ENROLLMENT 166.62

Vendor Total: 3,606.62

SIOUX CITY RAMPS PARKING PASS FOR SPEC ED DRIVER 50.00

SIOUXLAND SCALE SERVICE, INC. INSPECT, TEST, SERVICE 3 SCALES 200.00

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. REPAIR ELEM HALLWAY LIGHT 1,516.71

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTION LLC NATURAL GAS 684.59

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA

17 – ACTUATOR 33.74

06-WINDOW/LOCK/GOVERNOR 500.83

13-DEFENDER S/A MOTOR KIT 267.67

STOP ARM/CONTROL KIT/ARM CLUTCH 575.67

12V MOTOR/HEAT CORE 298.78

Vendor Total: 1,676.69

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE

DRIVER CLASS 30.00

DRIVER CLASS 200.00

DRIVER TESTING 300.00

LEAGUE SPEECH TUITION 2,320.00

AUTO TECH COURSE 502.64

Vendor Total: 3,352.64

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS

OPEN ENROLLMENT..3,440.00

OPEN ENROLLMENT 333.23

Vendor Total: 3,773.23

Fund Total: 64,964.78

Checking Account Total: 64,964.78

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 148.72

Fund Total 148.72

Checking Account Total 148.72

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY PREMIUM FOR EQUIP BREAK/FIX INS. 10,067.00

Fund Total: 10,067.00

Checking Account Total: 10,067.00

SALES TAX FUND

Thompson Innovation ADD DOOR ACCESS SYSTEM ON N-SIDE 4,941.30

Fund Total: 4,941.30

Checking Account Total: 4,941.30

ACTIVITY FUND

CHESTERMAN CO. CONCESSIONS 569.80

Decker Sports BATTING HELMET 249.00

ELKHORN HIGH SCHOOL WR ENTRY 120.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALLS 736.00

GIRLS BASKETBALLS 306.10

NONSLIP MAT 31.50

JH GAME BASKETBALLS 624.50

Vendor Total: 1,698.10

HERFF JONES SCHOLASTICS AND RIBBONS 875.25

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION DUES 443.50

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOLS JV WR ENTRY FEE 36.00

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS IGCA SCRIMMAGE 75.00

Fund Total: 4,066.65

Checking Account Total: 4,066.65

NUTRITION FUND

BIMBO BAKERIES USA

FOOD 166.22

FOOD 122.98

SFSP EXPENDITURES 93.29

Vendor Total: 382.49

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE

FOOD 294.75

FOOD 294.75

FOOD 226.35

FOOD 180.75

FOOD 181.30

FOOD 317.00

FOOD 271.95

Vendor Total: 1,766.85

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

FOOD 34.18

GENERAL SUPPLIES-SFSP 199.57

FOOD 1,580.63

FOOD 2,002.98

WAREWASH 250.94

CREDIT FOOD (182.20)

CREDIT FOOD (74.48)

FOOD 322.62

FOOD 1,381.23

WAREWASH 60.88

SUPPLIES 309.66

CREDIT FOOD (55.49)

FOOD 103.44

FOOD 1,408.82

Vendor Total: 7,342.78

Fund Total: 9,492.12

Checking Account Total: 9,492.12

November 2020 prepaid checks

OPERATING FUND

DHS CASHIER 1ST FLOOR IOWA SHARE OF MEDICAID PAYMENT 3,998.93

EMERSON, DAVID PIANO TUNING 700.00

GALLAGHER BENEFIT SERVICES FY20 VALUATION SERVICES FOR GASB 75 1,200.00

HY-VEE AG IN THE CLASSROOM GRANT 113.04

LAMBERT, TAYLOR battery/wiper blades replaced on tractor 449.00

Mississippi Bend AEA #9 EDGENUITY ONLINE 5,281.26

MOC-FV QUIZ BOWL 20.00

SAM’S CLUB ADD LAMBERT MEMBERSHIP 40.00

VERIZON WIRELESS cell phones 607.52

Fund Total: 12,409.75

Checking Account Total: 12,409.75

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC copier lease 928.27

Fund Total 928.27

Checking Account Total 928.27

ACTIVITY FUND

CLUB’S CHOICE MS FUNDRAISER 2,587.00

Fund Total: 2,587.00

Checking Account Total: 2,587.00

NOVEMBER 2020 PREPAID CHECKS

ACTIVITY FUND

Johnson, Dwayne BB OFFICIAL 105.00

KREBER, CHRISTOPHER BB OFFICIAL 105.00

TROTH, GARY BB OFFICIAL 105.00

Fund Total 315.00

Checking Account Total 315.00

NOVEMBER 2020 P-CARD PAYMENT

COUNTRY INN & SUITES TEAM ROOMS STATE XC 232.96

DOLLAR GENERAL FALL FEST CANDY 10.00

DOLLAR GENERAL LAUNDRY SOAP 9.50

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame WR AWARDS/MEDALS 1,120.00

HUDL ATHLETICS 450.00

JUSTBATS.COM SB BAT. 150.00

MUHL TECH BASEBALL POWER BAGS 450.00

OATES SPECIALTIES LLC CONNECTION BALL 36.35

SAM’S CLUB CONCESSION SUPPLIES 61.72

SAM’S CLUB CONCESSION SUPPLIES 66.24

SAM’S CLUB CONCESSION SUPPLIES 12.40

SAM’S CLUB CONCESSION SUPPLIES 44.10

TEAM EXPRESS HELMET BAG 41.95

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 2,685.22

NOVEMBER 2020 P-CARD PAYMENT

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS FOR VAN 01 30.72

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 17.20

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Description: CLEANING SUPPLIES

Amount 1,326.17

DISPOSABLE YOUTH MASK 89.90

MASK YOUTH 270.31

DISPOSABLE MASKS 279.99

GLOVES (DISPOSABLE) 599.00

CUPS – WATER FOUNTAIN. 86.97

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Description: TECH INC, COMP SUPPLIES, INST SUPPLIES

Amount 4,795.00

BROTHER PRINTER TONER 186.42

2XL REPL PROJECTOR BULBS 199.78

5X RPL LAPTOP BATTERIES 163.40

3X HP 62XL INK 113.69

6X WEBCAMS 414.00

3X HP 62XL INK 125.09

14X HEADPHONES FOR ELEM. 181.86

16X HEADPHONES FOR ELEM. 273.84

4X HEADPHONE SPLITTERS 42.51

SMALL WHITE BOARD FOR PAT 33.99

2X TABLE MICROPHONES AND CABLES 50.58

2X MOBILE CARTS FOR PRE-SCHOOL IPADS 499.98

5X HEADPHONES & GOPRO FOR CLASS CAMERA 373.95

50 KEY FOBS for BECKY 235.96

USB MIC FOR MEISTER 129.99

SD CARD 23.99

MOVIE RENTAL FOR T. MANKER 3.20

JBL SPEAKER/CHARGER FOR ELEM GYM 265.10

3X LENOVO DESKTOP REPLACEMENT UNITS 947.43

DELL OPTIPLEX MICRO DESKTOP 325.00

CHROMEBOOK CHARGERS 154.32

PRINTABLE LABELS 11.95

3X WIRELESS MICE 38.97

American Heart Association BLS INSTRUCTOR ESSENTIALS ONLINE 34.00

BOMGAARS BUS SUPPLIES 166.79

BOMGAARS ICE MELT 479.71

BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY CEILING TILE 104.96

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. FUEL 25.92

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. FUEL 23.96

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING

Description: SUPPLIES

Amount: 982.10

WIPES, SPRAY, LAUNDRY SOAP 600.10

GARBAGE BAGS 382.00

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Description: SUPPLIES

Amount 6.00

CEILING TILE 6.00

REVERSAL: CUPS (6.00)

REVERSAL: CUPS 6.00

Vendor ID: HILLYARD INC.

Description: SUPPLIES

Amount 3,227.87

HAND SOAP 483.30

HAND SANITIZER 399.60

FOAMING HAND

SANITIZER 545.36

ENTRY WAY RUG

SHOP 1,275.81

DISINFECTANT

SPRAYERS 300.00

DISINFECTANT BKPK

SPRAYER 150.00

VACUUM BAGS 73.80

Vendor ID: Home Depot, The

Description: CLEANING SUPPLIES

Amount: 406.50

TOILET BOWL CLEANER.. 152.40

HAND SOAP 254.10

Vendor ID: JJ Motors

Description: VEHICLE REPAIRS

Amount: 8,885.05

BACKUP ALARM, HEADLIGHTS 118.66

1 – INSPECTION 60.50

54 – WIPER BLADE, BATTERY, INSPECTION 257.95

BUS 06 – INSPECTION, WINDOW LATCHES, SIGN 367.00

56 – WIPER BLADE, INSPECT 85.84

BUS 03 – CROSS ARM, STEP LIGHT, INSPECT 383.50

14 – WIPER BLADE, INSPECT 86.00

ALL BUSES – SWEEP AND CLEAN 147.95

18 MALIBU – 5QTS OIL 25.00

18 MALIBU – SERVICE AND FILTER 44.00

12 PASS. VAN- WIPER BLADE, INSPECT 82.02

BUS 13 – INSPECT 60.50

SUBURBAN – WIPER BLADE, INSPECT 103.71

BIG GRAY VAN 16/17 – INSPECT 60.50

18 BLUE SUBURBAN – INSPECT 60.50

BIG WHITE VAN 09 – WIPER BLADE, INSPECT 80.50

09 – INSPECT 60.50

BUS19 – INSPECT 60.50

11- MIRROR BRACKET, INSPECT 206.53

BUS 17 – REPAIR MUDFLAPS, WIPERS, MIRROR 332.26

15 – INSPECT 60.50

BUS 99 – SCHOOL BUS SIGN REPLACE, INSPECT 118.66

RED – INSPECT & INSTALL NEW TIRES 122.50

RED – NEW TIRES 493.96

11-2 INSPECT & INSTALL NEW TIRES 184.50

11-2 NEW TIRES 1,122.18

54 – INSPECT & WIPER BLADES 85.84

08 MALIBU – ALARM, EXHAUST, HEADLIGHT 702.71

BUS 97 – INSPECT, BACKUP LIGHT, WHEEL SEAL 308.15

13 – 18QTS OIL 63.00

13- SERVICE, AIR FILTER 79.89

IMPALA- AIR FILTER, BREATHER FILTER 19.00

IMPALA – 6QTS OIL 30.00

BUS 17 – 18QTS OIL 63.00

BUS 17- SERVICE, AIR FILTER 79.89

BUS 19 – SERVICE, AIR FILTER 116.50

BUS 19 – 18QTS OIL 63.00

15-REPAIRS, HEADLIGHT 85.00

09 – STOP SIGN LIGHTS 185.83

1 – CHANGE OIL FILTER, AIR FILTER 852.14

1 – 6QTS OIL 30.00

11 – BRAKE INSPECTION 38.75

BUS 99 – NEW WIPERS 424.83

15-2 STROBE LIGHT 185.83

09 – LOW AIR WARNING 230.01

54 – OIL FILTER/AIR FILTER 22.00

54 – 5QTS OIL 25.00

15-2 HORN REPAIR 85.00

BUS19- WIPER BLADES 29.06

15-2 BRAKES, FUEL SENDER 294.40

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Description: SUPPLIES

Amount: 298.65

HOOKS, LAUNDRY SOAP, DUCT TAPE 233.90

CUPS, HOOKS 64.75

NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION 17.11

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 57.00

QUESTIONS UNLIMITED QUIZ BOWL COMP 60.00

ROCKET AUTO WASH WASH VAN 01 30.00

SAM’S CLUB MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES – CUPS 43.12

SIOUX CITY RAMPS PARKING FOR LIFE ACADEMY 50.00

Splash-N-Dash WASH VAN 01 9.00

WALMART EXT. DAY SUPPLIES 59.36

Waste Management of Sioux City GARBAGE 1,899.40

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSOCIATION PHONE AND INTERNET 637.48

Report 1099 Total: 694.48

Report Total: 23,673.07

NOVEMBER 2020 P-CARD PAYMENT

CENTRAL RESTAURANT PRODUCTS SUPPLIES 94.76

DOLLAR GENERAL SUPPLIES 13.00

DOLLAR GENERAL FOOD 8.25

DOLLAR GENERAL FOOD. 10.25

DOLLAR GENERAL FOOD. 14.75

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 141.01

NOV. 2020 P-CARD PAYMENT

AMAZON RPL CHROMEBOOK (BREMER) 573.00

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 573.00

