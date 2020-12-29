Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — December 15, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
December 15, 2020
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on December 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per board member, unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the 12/15/20 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 12/8/20 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the 12/15/20 claims and payrolls paid 12/11/20 and 12/15/20.  Motion Carried.

Pam Floy, Vice Chairperson of the Compensation Board, presented the FY 2021-22 recommended salary schedule for elected officials.

Tom Rohe, County Engineer, presented possible road vacations for 2021.

Dick Sievers of Mid Sioux Opportunity presented an FY 2021-22 budget request of $11,500.

Jordan Metzger of Stone Group Architect was present to discuss the courtroom renovation project and architect fees; with a meeting to be held with the Courtroom renovation committee at 2 pm on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Motion by Horton, no second, to proceed with the fee proposal of $39,900 plus reimbursables to Stone Group Architect for the courtroom renovation project.  Motion died for lack of a second.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to proceed with the fee proposal of $39,900 plus reimbursables to Stone Group Architects to continue with the design review of the plan with changes and 3 meetings for documents to be prepared for bidding; with the time line for the project bidding to be determined at a later time after plans are complete.  Motion Carried.

Shawn Olson, I.T. Director and Lonnie Bohlke, County Maintenance Manager presented plans and estimated costs of the small courtroom & additional county space renovation project

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the small courtroom renovation project with an estimated cost of $47,043 to be managed by Plymouth County IT director, Shawn Olson and County Maintenance Manager, Lonnie Bohlke to begin January 4, 2021 and to be completed by March 30, 2021.  Motion Carried.

The Board reviewed the new Courthouse/Annex panic system for purchase and installation throughout the Courthouse; for the Board approval on 12/22/20.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:54 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 12-15-20
A & M Laundry  SHOP SUPPLIES    88.50
Access Systems  copier contract    407.12
Noel Ahmann  mileage    128.22
City of Akron  UTILITIES    96.37
Akron Hometowner  publication    126.00
Akron Lumber  fencing materials    322.59
Allied Oil & Supply  OIL    2355.50
Alpha Wireless Communications  vehicle repair    48.00
Anthony Plumbing & Heating  shop furnace repair    220.00
Arnold Motor  PARTS    160.84
Amy Augustine  mileage    25.88
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone allowance    60.00
Berntsen International  EQUIPMENT    1298.05
Beyond Trust Corporation  service agreement    2271.89
Bob Swenson  reimburse    350.00
Bomgaars  diesel supplement    770.16
Jim Bybee Law Office  attorney fees    516.60
Carroll Construction Supply  PARTS    192.01
Cellebrite  software/forensic exam    740.00
Century Business  MACHINES & FIXTURES    79.15
Century Link  Ali database    573.02
Chicago Central & Pacific  MISCELLANEOUS    20,837.50
ConvergeOne  DataDomain    3258.38
Cornhusker International  PARTS    2784.03
Culligan Water  water    658.54
CWD  kitchen supplies    8657.69
The Dailey Stop  fuel    96.82
Dakota Traffic Services  PAVEMENT MARKINGS    750.00
Dakota Riggers & Tools  CHAINS & CABLES    1556.10
Dell Marketing computer    2516.67
Victoria DeVos  misc. reimbursement    324.52
Dan Dirks  testing    25.00
District Court of First Circuit  copies    98.07
DLT Solutions  EQUIPMENT    392.00
Document Depot & Destruction  shredding    45.00
Eakes Inc.  SHOP SUPPLIES    538.75
Fareway  kitchen supplies    335.95
Farmers Coop-Craig  DIESEL FUEL    491.28
Fastenal  custodial supplies    212.93
Stacey Feldman  cell phone allowance    60.00
Floyd Valley Hospital  contract    1885.36
Ridgewood Apartment  rent assistance    266.00
Frontier  phone services    1402.07
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    123.00
Kyle Gengler  sign labor    175.00
Get Branded 360  uniforms    312.76
Gordon Flesch Company  copier agreement    354.03
Groves Emergency Lighting  vehicle equipment    2507.01
Hardware Hank LeMars  PARTS    16.48
Jamie Hauser  mileage    180.55
Henry M. Adkins & Son  annual maint. agreement    11,010.00
City of Hinton  UTILITIES    135.07
Hundertmark  SHOP TOOLS    5560.00
HyVee  supplies    6.98
ICAP  ins premium endorsement    375.00
IDALS-Pesticide Bureau  pesticide renewals    45.00
Iowa DOT  SIGNS    127.56
Iowa Division of Labor  elevator inspection    175.00
IOWA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT  2021 dues    150.00
Iowa Prison Industries  SIGNS    438.68
ISAC  MEETING FEES    75.00
ISSDA  membership renewal    650.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    721.65
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    541.60
Jeneary Dental  inmate medical    918.00
Jerico Services  MATERIALS    12949.75
J-W Tank Line  fuel    1570.90
Keltek Inc.  equipment    1026.00
KEMPS  kitchen supplies    309.05
Kimball-Midwest  PARTS    790.87
Klass Law Firm  attorney fees    288.00
James Korver well closing    500.00
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1720.00
L. A. Carlson Contracting  construction    32,163.40
City of Le Mars  utilities  506.17
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publication    984.27
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    514.58
Mail Services, LLC  mv renewals    1166.48
MCI  phone transfer costs    6.57
Menards  supplies    330.45
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    5581.84
Midwest Card & ID Solutions  licensing contract    1000.00
Mike’s Inc DIESEL FUEL    2985.88
MP Carwash  washcards    300.00
Mr. Muffler  auto parts    22.00
NACCTFO  dues    75.00
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    51.23
Shawn Olson  supplies    25.56
One Office Solutions  office supplies    255.39
City of Oyens  UTILITIES    57.78
Erica Pepper  postage    55.00
Pluim Publishing  publication    325.52
Plymouth Co. Board of Health  grant    2026.43
Plymouth Co. Sheriff  transports, services    6026.75
Plymouth Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment, hauling    34,707.52
Plymouth Co. Treasurer  flex benefit reimb.    4030.15
Premier Communications  phone and internet    2592.53
Primebank  data processing fee    7.50
Indira Probst  postage    16.00
Darin Raymond  cell phone allowances    180.00
Northwest REC  park utilities    1071.27
City of Remsen  UTILITIES    467.29
Remsen Bell  publications    286.82
Jill Renken  postage    23.25
Rogue  exercise equipment  450.07
Rolling Oil  GASOLINE    3591.85
Dan Ruhland  sign labor    175.00
Safe Fleet  vehicle    11,429.95
Sam’s Club  annual membership fee    180.00
Sapp Bros.  unleaded fuel    1927.33
Le Mont Schmid  pioneer cemetery mowing    120.00
Select Fire & Safety  alarm inspection/testing    200.00
Shield Technology  annual support    11,412.50
SHRED-IT USA  shredding  49.18
Shred-it  shredding  64.20
Sioux City Journal  job application ad    999.00
Shelly Sitzmann  office supplies    123.71
Snap on Tools  SHOP TOOLS    1355.00
Solutions  envelopes    79.98
Sooland Bobcat Rental  bobcat repairs    410.83
Staples  supplies    47.06
Luke Steeg  OFFICE CLEANING    74.00
Mark Sturgeon  transcript    29.00
The Home Depot Pro  custodial supplies    1298.60
The Record  publication    101.04
Titan Machinery  PARTS    473.00
Total Motors  repairs    1459.56
Union County Electric  tower    76.00
U.S. Cellular  phone service    254.87
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  box rental    92.00
USIC Locating Services  locate services    223.08
Van Diest Supply  ROAD CLEARING    8010.00
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    465.00
Vanguard Appraisals  legal fees    450.00
Verizon Wireless  phone services    479.40
Wagner Auto Supply  auto parts    443.63
Duane Walhof  reimburse    116.68
Weber Law  court order attorney    37.80
WesTel  Remsen trunkline    457.11
Williams & Company  professional services    15,000.00
Woodbury Co. Board of Supervisors med examiner fee    2499.75
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    103.00
Northwest Iowa YES Center  juvenile shelter care    1296.00
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    21,056.69

Published in The Record
Thursday, December 31, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

