Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — December 15, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

December 15, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on December 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the 12/15/20 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 12/8/20 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the 12/15/20 claims and payrolls paid 12/11/20 and 12/15/20. Motion Carried.

Pam Floy, Vice Chairperson of the Compensation Board, presented the FY 2021-22 recommended salary schedule for elected officials.

Tom Rohe, County Engineer, presented possible road vacations for 2021.

Dick Sievers of Mid Sioux Opportunity presented an FY 2021-22 budget request of $11,500.

Jordan Metzger of Stone Group Architect was present to discuss the courtroom renovation project and architect fees; with a meeting to be held with the Courtroom renovation committee at 2 pm on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Motion by Horton, no second, to proceed with the fee proposal of $39,900 plus reimbursables to Stone Group Architect for the courtroom renovation project. Motion died for lack of a second.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to proceed with the fee proposal of $39,900 plus reimbursables to Stone Group Architects to continue with the design review of the plan with changes and 3 meetings for documents to be prepared for bidding; with the time line for the project bidding to be determined at a later time after plans are complete. Motion Carried.

Shawn Olson, I.T. Director and Lonnie Bohlke, County Maintenance Manager presented plans and estimated costs of the small courtroom & additional county space renovation project

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the small courtroom renovation project with an estimated cost of $47,043 to be managed by Plymouth County IT director, Shawn Olson and County Maintenance Manager, Lonnie Bohlke to begin January 4, 2021 and to be completed by March 30, 2021. Motion Carried.

The Board reviewed the new Courthouse/Annex panic system for purchase and installation throughout the Courthouse; for the Board approval on 12/22/20.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:54 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 12-15-20

A & M Laundry SHOP SUPPLIES 88.50

Access Systems copier contract 407.12

Noel Ahmann mileage 128.22

City of Akron UTILITIES 96.37

Akron Hometowner publication 126.00

Akron Lumber fencing materials 322.59

Allied Oil & Supply OIL 2355.50

Alpha Wireless Communications vehicle repair 48.00

Anthony Plumbing & Heating shop furnace repair 220.00

Arnold Motor PARTS 160.84

Amy Augustine mileage 25.88

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 60.00

Berntsen International EQUIPMENT 1298.05

Beyond Trust Corporation service agreement 2271.89

Bob Swenson reimburse 350.00

Bomgaars diesel supplement 770.16

Jim Bybee Law Office attorney fees 516.60

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 192.01

Cellebrite software/forensic exam 740.00

Century Business MACHINES & FIXTURES 79.15

Century Link Ali database 573.02

Chicago Central & Pacific MISCELLANEOUS 20,837.50

ConvergeOne DataDomain 3258.38

Cornhusker International PARTS 2784.03

Culligan Water water 658.54

CWD kitchen supplies 8657.69

The Dailey Stop fuel 96.82

Dakota Traffic Services PAVEMENT MARKINGS 750.00

Dakota Riggers & Tools CHAINS & CABLES 1556.10

Dell Marketing computer 2516.67

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursement 324.52

Dan Dirks testing 25.00

District Court of First Circuit copies 98.07

DLT Solutions EQUIPMENT 392.00

Document Depot & Destruction shredding 45.00

Eakes Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 538.75

Fareway kitchen supplies 335.95

Farmers Coop-Craig DIESEL FUEL 491.28

Fastenal custodial supplies 212.93

Stacey Feldman cell phone allowance 60.00

Floyd Valley Hospital contract 1885.36

Ridgewood Apartment rent assistance 266.00

Frontier phone services 1402.07

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 123.00

Kyle Gengler sign labor 175.00

Get Branded 360 uniforms 312.76

Gordon Flesch Company copier agreement 354.03

Groves Emergency Lighting vehicle equipment 2507.01

Hardware Hank LeMars PARTS 16.48

Jamie Hauser mileage 180.55

Henry M. Adkins & Son annual maint. agreement 11,010.00

City of Hinton UTILITIES 135.07

Hundertmark SHOP TOOLS 5560.00

HyVee supplies 6.98

ICAP ins premium endorsement 375.00

IDALS-Pesticide Bureau pesticide renewals 45.00

Iowa DOT SIGNS 127.56

Iowa Division of Labor elevator inspection 175.00

IOWA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 2021 dues 150.00

Iowa Prison Industries SIGNS 438.68

ISAC MEETING FEES 75.00

ISSDA membership renewal 650.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 721.65

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 541.60

Jeneary Dental inmate medical 918.00

Jerico Services MATERIALS 12949.75

J-W Tank Line fuel 1570.90

Keltek Inc. equipment 1026.00

KEMPS kitchen supplies 309.05

Kimball-Midwest PARTS 790.87

Klass Law Firm attorney fees 288.00

James Korver well closing 500.00

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1720.00

L. A. Carlson Contracting construction 32,163.40

City of Le Mars utilities 506.17

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publication 984.27

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 514.58

Mail Services, LLC mv renewals 1166.48

MCI phone transfer costs 6.57

Menards supplies 330.45

MidAmerican Energy utilities 5581.84

Midwest Card & ID Solutions licensing contract 1000.00

Mike’s Inc DIESEL FUEL 2985.88

MP Carwash washcards 300.00

Mr. Muffler auto parts 22.00

NACCTFO dues 75.00

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 51.23

Shawn Olson supplies 25.56

One Office Solutions office supplies 255.39

City of Oyens UTILITIES 57.78

Erica Pepper postage 55.00

Pluim Publishing publication 325.52

Plymouth Co. Board of Health grant 2026.43

Plymouth Co. Sheriff transports, services 6026.75

Plymouth Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment, hauling 34,707.52

Plymouth Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 4030.15

Premier Communications phone and internet 2592.53

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Indira Probst postage 16.00

Darin Raymond cell phone allowances 180.00

Northwest REC park utilities 1071.27

City of Remsen UTILITIES 467.29

Remsen Bell publications 286.82

Jill Renken postage 23.25

Rogue exercise equipment 450.07

Rolling Oil GASOLINE 3591.85

Dan Ruhland sign labor 175.00

Safe Fleet vehicle 11,429.95

Sam’s Club annual membership fee 180.00

Sapp Bros. unleaded fuel 1927.33

Le Mont Schmid pioneer cemetery mowing 120.00

Select Fire & Safety alarm inspection/testing 200.00

Shield Technology annual support 11,412.50

SHRED-IT USA shredding 49.18

Shred-it shredding 64.20

Sioux City Journal job application ad 999.00

Shelly Sitzmann office supplies 123.71

Snap on Tools SHOP TOOLS 1355.00

Solutions envelopes 79.98

Sooland Bobcat Rental bobcat repairs 410.83

Staples supplies 47.06

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Mark Sturgeon transcript 29.00

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 1298.60

The Record publication 101.04

Titan Machinery PARTS 473.00

Total Motors repairs 1459.56

Union County Electric tower 76.00

U.S. Cellular phone service 254.87

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE box rental 92.00

USIC Locating Services locate services 223.08

Van Diest Supply ROAD CLEARING 8010.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 465.00

Vanguard Appraisals legal fees 450.00

Verizon Wireless phone services 479.40

Wagner Auto Supply auto parts 443.63

Duane Walhof reimburse 116.68

Weber Law court order attorney 37.80

WesTel Remsen trunkline 457.11

Williams & Company professional services 15,000.00

Woodbury Co. Board of Supervisors med examiner fee 2499.75

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 103.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile shelter care 1296.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 21,056.69

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 31, 2020