Probate — Dorothy Struve

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY E. STRUVE, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR056048

Notice Of Appointment Of Administrator And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Dorothy E. Struve, Deceased, who died on or about December 6, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on December 11, 2020, the undersigned Doyle Struve was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated on December 14, 2020.

/s/ Doyle Struve

Doyle Struve, Administrator of the Estate

308 4th Street

Pierson, IA 51048

/s/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007809

Attorney for the Administrator

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP

Address: P.O. Box 219,

4 East 2nd Street

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication

December 31, 2020

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 24, 2020

and Thursday, December 31, 2020